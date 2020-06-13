Austin, TX;93;65;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;S;3;37%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;60;78;60;Rather cloudy;ESE;7;43%;16%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;91;70;91;69;A t-storm in spots;E;7;57%;43%;12
Billings, MT;96;59;78;48;Cooler;WNW;9;36%;47%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;65;87;64;Sunny and delightful;ENE;6;51%;12%;12
Bismarck, ND;87;67;86;62;A t-storm in spots;ESE;16;59%;73%;4
Boise, ID;61;48;66;53;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;51%;33%;6
Boston, MA;68;55;68;55;Partly sunny;NE;9;56%;9%;10
Bridgeport, CT;73;53;72;54;Partly sunny;NE;6;46%;9%;11
Buffalo, NY;65;45;68;52;Partly sunny;E;9;46%;10%;10
Burlington, VT;57;45;68;49;Partly sunny;SE;7;49%;13%;8
Caribou, ME;62;45;64;46;Periods of sun;SE;6;50%;23%;5
Casper, WY;92;56;81;44;Mostly sunny, windy;WSW;22;22%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;79;69;78;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;77%;84%;4
Charleston, WV;79;57;72;56;Showers and t-storms;E;5;76%;90%;8
Charlotte, NC;82;63;83;63;Partly sunny;E;7;53%;67%;11
Cheyenne, WY;84;55;84;52;Clouds and sun;W;12;27%;9%;12
Chicago, IL;58;55;67;56;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;10;47%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;65;55;67;59;Increasingly windy;ENE;16;51%;24%;11
Columbia, SC;83;64;84;66;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;59%;82%;10
Columbus, OH;69;50;73;57;A shower in the p.m.;NE;8;55%;82%;6
Concord, NH;71;45;71;47;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;48%;7%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;71;94;73;Sunny;ENE;8;40%;4%;12
Denver, CO;90;63;91;58;Hot with some sun;SW;10;24%;7%;12
Des Moines, IA;80;60;78;62;Breezy with some sun;SE;17;59%;26%;7
Detroit, MI;68;49;71;52;Mostly sunny;NE;9;45%;9%;10
Dodge City, KS;100;69;97;67;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;24;27%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;56;43;60;50;Plenty of sunshine;E;9;63%;42%;9
El Paso, TX;94;71;97;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;SE;10;21%;4%;10
Fairbanks, AK;78;54;72;54;Becoming cloudy;NNW;6;59%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;79;60;82;68;Breezy with some sun;SSE;18;49%;48%;5
Grand Junction, CO;95;60;90;57;Sunny and breezy;NW;14;16%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;67;43;72;46;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;8;47%;6%;10
Hartford, CT;74;51;75;53;Sun and some clouds;ENE;6;44%;10%;10
Helena, MT;88;49;59;42;Spotty showers;SSW;10;54%;72%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;75;86;74;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;54%;44%;13
Houston, TX;91;69;94;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;50%;11%;12
Indianapolis, IN;75;52;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;43%;0%;11
Jackson, MS;89;67;90;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;49%;4%;12
Jacksonville, FL;83;71;83;70;A shower or t-storm;ENE;8;71%;66%;7
Juneau, AK;64;51;60;49;Rather cloudy;ESE;7;76%;44%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;72;92;71;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;48%;14%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;60;82;58;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;58%;76%;11
Las Vegas, NV;91;66;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;83;56;74;53;Cooler with some sun;N;7;64%;53%;8
Little Rock, AR;91;67;91;66;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;6;51%;3%;11
Long Beach, CA;77;61;78;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;53%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;59;80;61;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;48%;1%;12
Louisville, KY;86;58;78;55;Not as warm;NE;7;50%;25%;11
Madison, WI;69;46;72;47;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;9;45%;1%;10
Memphis, TN;90;67;91;68;Partly sunny;NE;6;42%;3%;11
Miami, FL;86;78;86;77;Showers and t-storms;E;9;79%;86%;4
Milwaukee, WI;60;51;66;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;53%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;56;77;61;Increasingly windy;SE;18;47%;43%;10
Mobile, AL;90;73;91;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;52%;43%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;66;85;65;Mostly sunny;NE;6;54%;8%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;34;30;40;33;Breezy with some sun;E;23;84%;17%;6
Nashville, TN;90;61;86;60;Partly sunny;NE;6;48%;16%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;77;90;75;A t-storm in spots;E;9;54%;43%;12
New York, NY;75;56;74;59;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;40%;8%;11
Newark, NJ;76;55;75;56;Partly sunny;ESE;6;38%;10%;11
Norfolk, VA;77;63;74;64;A t-storm in spots;ENE;11;58%;67%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;93;67;93;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;45%;4%;12
Olympia, WA;60;45;65;51;Cloudy;NNE;8;64%;81%;2
Omaha, NE;92;68;92;72;Windy with some sun;SE;20;49%;11%;10
Orlando, FL;89;74;88;73;A shower or t-storm;E;8;70%;83%;8
Philadelphia, PA;77;57;77;57;Clouds and sun, nice;E;6;39%;12%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;74;105;77;Sunny and very warm;SW;7;8%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;71;53;68;59;A passing shower;E;8;57%;80%;6
Portland, ME;65;52;65;53;Partly sunny;NE;7;55%;10%;8
Portland, OR;58;49;66;54;Inc. clouds;S;5;61%;81%;6
Providence, RI;75;51;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;8;46%;11%;10
Raleigh, NC;84;60;79;62;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;59%;83%;11
Reno, NV;65;42;78;51;Partly sunny, warmer;W;6;33%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;81;58;79;59;Turning cloudy;E;7;52%;41%;10
Roswell, NM;98;67;96;64;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;19;21%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;78;54;85;58;Mostly sunny;W;6;44%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;56;77;56;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;31%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;62;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;45%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;73;62;73;62;Clearing;WSW;8;57%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;66;57;68;57;Mostly sunny;W;11;63%;8%;11
Savannah, GA;83;67;82;67;A shower or t-storm;ENE;10;76%;66%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;63;49;65;52;Inc. clouds;S;11;64%;75%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;88;65;88;72;Windy;SE;23;51%;25%;5
Spokane, WA;56;46;61;47;Spotty showers;S;11;58%;72%;5
Springfield, IL;84;57;78;54;Mostly sunny;ENE;11;47%;21%;11
St. Louis, MO;90;62;83;61;Mostly sunny;E;8;51%;30%;11
Tampa, FL;91;73;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;67%;66%;11
Toledo, OH;66;45;69;49;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;48%;12%;11
Tucson, AZ;105;71;104;72;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;11%;5%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;70;95;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;48%;9%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;76;86;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;11;75%;92%;7
Washington, DC;80;60;78;59;Mostly cloudy;E;7;45%;31%;4
Wichita, KS;96;70;96;70;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;40%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;57;77;56;Partly sunny;ESE;7;41%;11%;11
_____
