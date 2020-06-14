Austin, TX;93;70;94;70;Plenty of sunshine;S;3;53%;5%;12
Baltimore, MD;76;60;80;61;Clouds breaking;E;9;44%;8%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;69;93;71;Sunshine;NW;6;56%;8%;12
Billings, MT;78;48;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;9;32%;30%;10
Birmingham, AL;83;64;85;62;Sunny and nice;NE;7;53%;14%;12
Bismarck, ND;89;62;85;63;Partly sunny;ESE;10;47%;8%;7
Boise, ID;65;52;67;49;A passing shower;NNE;8;52%;85%;4
Boston, MA;66;54;67;53;Variable clouds;ENE;9;66%;6%;6
Bridgeport, CT;72;55;74;54;Mostly sunny;E;8;51%;3%;11
Buffalo, NY;67;50;74;52;Partial sunshine;ENE;6;48%;9%;10
Burlington, VT;67;47;74;50;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;7;46%;7%;10
Caribou, ME;66;45;73;47;Pleasant and warmer;N;3;42%;2%;9
Casper, WY;82;43;87;54;Mostly cloudy;SSW;13;21%;9%;9
Charleston, SC;77;68;76;66;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;8;79%;88%;4
Charleston, WV;73;56;76;53;Cloudy;E;6;63%;36%;4
Charlotte, NC;81;62;67;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;8;75%;85%;3
Cheyenne, WY;84;52;86;56;Clouds and sun;W;9;23%;6%;12
Chicago, IL;58;55;71;59;Partly sunny;NNE;8;46%;5%;10
Cleveland, OH;65;60;73;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;60%;27%;8
Columbia, SC;82;65;73;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;72%;84%;3
Columbus, OH;73;59;79;57;More clouds than sun;ESE;7;60%;27%;6
Concord, NH;72;46;75;46;Partly sunny;SSE;5;52%;4%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;47%;4%;12
Denver, CO;93;57;93;62;Clouds and sun, hot;WSW;8;18%;7%;12
Des Moines, IA;82;64;85;66;Inc. clouds;SE;14;58%;3%;11
Detroit, MI;71;52;76;57;Nice with sunshine;E;8;55%;7%;10
Dodge City, KS;97;67;94;67;Winds subsiding;SSE;24;29%;14%;12
Duluth, MN;57;51;67;60;A shower or t-storm;S;10;64%;60%;5
El Paso, TX;96;71;98;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;20%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;67;52;74;54;Cloudy with a shower;W;4;53%;82%;2
Fargo, ND;82;71;92;70;Windy in the morning;S;17;50%;51%;6
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;94;65;Partly sunny;S;13;9%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;71;47;78;56;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;50%;10%;10
Hartford, CT;74;53;77;53;Partly sunny;E;7;48%;5%;10
Helena, MT;60;42;69;49;Considerable clouds;NW;10;41%;66%;4
Honolulu, HI;86;74;87;75;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;16;53%;81%;13
Houston, TX;92;73;93;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;76;52;78;60;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;7;53%;2%;11
Jackson, MS;89;70;91;66;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;5;49%;3%;12
Jacksonville, FL;82;68;84;67;A shower or t-storm;N;8;70%;66%;12
Juneau, AK;59;47;58;49;Cloudy;SSE;7;75%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;73;92;72;Partly sunny;SE;8;47%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;81;59;77;57;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;65%;63%;8
Las Vegas, NV;97;71;101;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;10%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;70;54;77;56;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;64%;30%;5
Little Rock, AR;91;66;91;65;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;53%;14%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;62;75;63;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;63%;0%;12
Los Angeles, CA;80;61;82;62;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;53%;0%;12
Louisville, KY;76;55;78;59;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;7;56%;18%;7
Madison, WI;72;48;77;53;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;46%;7%;10
Memphis, TN;92;68;87;62;Partly sunny, nice;NE;9;51%;10%;11
Miami, FL;85;77;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;7;75%;81%;5
Milwaukee, WI;65;52;69;55;Partly sunny;E;9;51%;5%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;61;83;68;A morning t-storm;SSE;17;51%;59%;7
Mobile, AL;89;70;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;50%;6%;12
Montgomery, AL;88;64;84;63;Sunny and pleasant;NE;6;57%;12%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;38;33;45;37;Periods of sun;NW;17;80%;27%;4
Nashville, TN;79;59;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;48%;9%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;74;92;75;Sunny and pleasant;SW;6;51%;5%;12
New York, NY;73;59;75;58;Mostly sunny;SE;8;44%;1%;11
Newark, NJ;74;56;77;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;43%;2%;11
Norfolk, VA;74;63;68;63;A shower or t-storm;NE;15;79%;88%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;92;66;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;49%;3%;12
Olympia, WA;64;52;60;49;Rain and drizzle;SSW;9;79%;82%;3
Omaha, NE;93;74;94;73;Windy;SSE;19;45%;4%;11
Orlando, FL;91;73;89;72;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;65%;73%;8
Philadelphia, PA;77;57;77;58;Mostly sunny;E;8;43%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;75;106;79;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;10%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;73;60;79;58;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;50%;20%;4
Portland, ME;64;52;65;51;Partly sunny, cool;SW;8;62%;5%;7
Portland, OR;68;55;62;52;Rain and drizzle;SW;6;72%;88%;2
Providence, RI;73;53;72;51;Partial sunshine;NE;9;56%;6%;10
Raleigh, NC;78;60;65;59;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;8;82%;90%;3
Reno, NV;78;51;77;48;Partly sunny;W;13;27%;3%;12
Richmond, VA;77;59;73;61;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;65%;74%;3
Roswell, NM;97;64;95;64;Winds subsiding;SSE;17;22%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;58;84;54;Partly sunny;SW;8;43%;6%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;56;89;62;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;8;23%;12%;11
San Antonio, TX;91;70;91;71;Mostly sunny;SE;7;61%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;73;62;73;63;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;65%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;67;58;69;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;17;64%;6%;11
Savannah, GA;82;68;81;65;Showers and t-storms;N;11;73%;86%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;53;61;51;Rain and drizzle;S;11;80%;83%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;90;75;93;73;Winds subsiding;SSE;19;43%;15%;5
Spokane, WA;58;47;56;47;Rain and drizzle;S;6;77%;85%;2
Springfield, IL;79;53;81;58;Partly sunny;ENE;8;39%;7%;11
St. Louis, MO;82;62;84;59;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;94;72;91;71;Partly sunny;NE;6;66%;55%;12
Toledo, OH;68;49;73;56;Clouds and sun;E;7;59%;15%;10
Tucson, AZ;102;72;104;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;16%;19%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;69;95;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;48%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;70;85;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;73%;73%;6
Washington, DC;78;59;78;61;Some sun returning;E;8;50%;13%;10
Wichita, KS;96;70;94;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;12;42%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;57;77;57;Partly sunny;E;9;47%;4%;11
_____
