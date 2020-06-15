Austin, TX;92;70;94;68;Mostly sunny;S;4;54%;7%;12
Baltimore, MD;77;62;80;63;Partly sunny;ENE;10;46%;14%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;94;70;92;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;52%;42%;12
Billings, MT;80;60;72;52;Cooler;SSE;8;49%;69%;3
Birmingham, AL;83;63;82;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;55%;17%;12
Bismarck, ND;81;64;97;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;48%;62%;9
Boise, ID;65;50;62;44;Partly sunny;NW;9;63%;44%;7
Boston, MA;64;53;71;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;55%;6%;10
Bridgeport, CT;73;54;74;54;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;53%;5%;11
Buffalo, NY;74;51;77;56;Mostly sunny;SE;5;53%;10%;10
Burlington, VT;75;51;81;57;Mostly sunny;SE;4;41%;2%;10
Caribou, ME;75;48;84;55;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;6;39%;2%;9
Casper, WY;87;53;86;45;Strong winds;SW;25;18%;19%;11
Charleston, SC;74;64;75;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;9;73%;85%;3
Charleston, WV;74;55;77;57;Partly sunny;ESE;5;61%;20%;7
Charlotte, NC;68;57;63;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;9;83%;85%;3
Cheyenne, WY;80;57;88;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;11;20%;8%;12
Chicago, IL;61;58;78;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;54%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;69;61;75;63;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;59%;7%;11
Columbia, SC;70;61;69;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;78%;76%;3
Columbus, OH;77;56;82;58;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;54%;5%;11
Concord, NH;76;47;81;48;Mostly sunny;S;5;46%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;72;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;8;50%;24%;12
Denver, CO;94;63;95;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;11;16%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;66;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;SE;12;54%;6%;11
Detroit, MI;76;56;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;52%;6%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;68;94;68;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;25;37%;14%;12
Duluth, MN;71;54;77;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;10;58%;8%;9
El Paso, TX;96;72;98;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;23%;11%;13
Fairbanks, AK;77;55;73;51;Spotty showers;E;4;64%;84%;2
Fargo, ND;92;71;96;75;Windy;SSE;19;51%;15%;9
Grand Junction, CO;93;63;94;62;Windy;SSW;20;10%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;54;83;60;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;54%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;76;53;81;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;6%;10
Helena, MT;70;49;61;46;A touch of rain;W;8;65%;88%;3
Honolulu, HI;87;75;85;74;A shower or two;ENE;15;58%;68%;7
Houston, TX;92;71;94;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;52%;12%;12
Indianapolis, IN;80;59;84;62;Mostly sunny;E;7;48%;2%;11
Jackson, MS;91;65;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;44%;0%;12
Jacksonville, FL;83;66;82;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;62%;46%;8
Juneau, AK;60;50;58;48;Spotty showers;S;8;78%;81%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;73;91;71;Mostly sunny;SE;9;50%;29%;11
Knoxville, TN;75;58;76;57;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;62%;53%;4
Las Vegas, NV;101;76;99;71;Sunshine;SW;14;13%;2%;12
Lexington, KY;76;56;80;59;Nice with sunshine;E;8;55%;11%;11
Little Rock, AR;91;64;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;49%;4%;12
Long Beach, CA;72;63;74;63;Clouds breaking;SSE;8;64%;4%;8
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;55%;4%;11
Louisville, KY;79;60;84;62;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;8;49%;5%;11
Madison, WI;77;51;83;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;50%;6%;10
Memphis, TN;86;64;86;66;Sunshine and nice;E;8;45%;1%;11
Miami, FL;85;75;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;72%;72%;11
Milwaukee, WI;70;53;77;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;56%;3%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;69;90;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;46%;5%;10
Mobile, AL;93;71;90;70;Mostly sunny;NE;6;47%;16%;12
Montgomery, AL;85;64;80;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;60%;12%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;47;38;54;46;Mostly sunny, milder;SSW;10;64%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;81;59;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;52%;21%;10
New Orleans, LA;92;76;91;74;Mostly sunny;NE;6;48%;6%;12
New York, NY;75;59;76;60;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;48%;4%;11
Newark, NJ;76;56;77;57;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;5%;11
Norfolk, VA;67;63;68;65;Spotty showers;NE;13;83%;90%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;90;70;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;54%;19%;12
Olympia, WA;64;49;65;47;A few showers;WSW;3;72%;70%;5
Omaha, NE;93;72;93;73;Partly sunny, windy;SSE;18;48%;4%;11
Orlando, FL;91;71;89;70;A t-storm around;E;8;58%;48%;12
Philadelphia, PA;78;58;77;59;Nice with some sun;ENE;9;49%;9%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;78;106;78;Sunny and very warm;SW;8;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;58;81;58;Partly sunny;ESE;6;50%;3%;11
Portland, ME;63;52;70;52;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;57%;3%;10
Portland, OR;63;52;64;50;A few showers;NW;5;74%;81%;5
Providence, RI;73;50;77;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;49%;6%;10
Raleigh, NC;64;59;67;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;8;90%;92%;2
Reno, NV;73;47;73;41;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;13;26%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;67;62;69;63;A shower;NE;8;76%;88%;3
Roswell, NM;96;62;95;66;Winds subsiding;SSE;16;32%;11%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;55;82;60;Sunshine;NW;6;41%;4%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;61;76;50;Not as warm;NNW;10;41%;44%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;72;91;68;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;59%;42%;12
San Diego, CA;72;63;72;64;Clearing;SSW;9;63%;26%;7
San Francisco, CA;67;56;69;54;Sunny;WNW;18;55%;4%;11
Savannah, GA;80;61;79;61;Partly sunny;NW;10;64%;39%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;51;66;52;A shower or two;NNE;6;68%;67%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;92;72;94;73;Very windy;SSE;26;44%;9%;10
Spokane, WA;56;48;62;48;A shower;SSE;6;65%;67%;3
Springfield, IL;82;57;85;62;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;45%;5%;11
St. Louis, MO;84;57;86;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;48%;1%;11
Tampa, FL;95;69;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;5;60%;10%;12
Toledo, OH;72;54;80;54;Nice with sunshine;N;3;57%;7%;11
Tucson, AZ;103;74;104;71;Mostly sunny;S;8;19%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;71;92;72;Sunshine and warm;SE;8;51%;21%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;70;85;70;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;63%;51%;12
Washington, DC;78;62;78;63;Partly sunny;ENE;8;52%;44%;7
Wichita, KS;94;71;93;71;Warm with sunshine;SSE;13;48%;9%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;58;77;60;Partly sunny;ENE;10;51%;9%;11
