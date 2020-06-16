Austin, TX;92;71;94;72;Sunny;SSE;6;52%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;76;64;75;67;A shower in the p.m.;E;10;71%;80%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;65;91;68;Partly sunny;E;6;53%;7%;12
Billings, MT;72;52;59;52;Spotty showers;W;12;71%;90%;3
Birmingham, AL;80;62;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;60%;44%;9
Bismarck, ND;93;67;88;59;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;7;55%;66%;4
Boise, ID;62;46;67;49;Mostly sunny;N;10;61%;24%;10
Boston, MA;69;53;76;61;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;53%;7%;10
Bridgeport, CT;74;55;75;59;Mostly sunny;S;7;58%;10%;11
Buffalo, NY;77;55;80;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;53%;7%;10
Burlington, VT;83;57;86;60;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;42%;7%;10
Caribou, ME;84;56;88;62;Partly sunny;WSW;10;39%;5%;9
Casper, WY;89;44;72;38;Windy in the p.m.;WNW;16;44%;33%;11
Charleston, SC;73;62;78;68;A shower or t-storm;W;7;66%;65%;3
Charleston, WV;76;58;73;60;Variable clouds;E;4;71%;44%;4
Charlotte, NC;60;57;72;61;Spotty showers;NNW;7;81%;76%;3
Cheyenne, WY;87;54;83;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;23%;15%;12
Chicago, IL;67;63;81;65;Sunny and warmer;ESE;7;51%;1%;10
Cleveland, OH;72;61;76;66;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;57%;6%;11
Columbia, SC;66;60;76;62;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;70%;64%;3
Columbus, OH;81;57;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;53%;30%;11
Concord, NH;82;47;86;53;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;4;44%;6%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;73;95;73;Mostly sunny;SE;11;42%;6%;12
Denver, CO;95;62;93;54;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;9;17%;12%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;66;87;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;52%;13%;11
Detroit, MI;82;56;84;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;6;47%;5%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;70;96;69;Windy;S;27;41%;28%;12
Duluth, MN;90;58;77;63;Sun and clouds, warm;S;12;57%;28%;9
El Paso, TX;96;74;99;74;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;24%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;77;52;74;50;Spotty showers;SW;5;46%;69%;5
Fargo, ND;97;75;95;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;17;52%;87%;4
Grand Junction, CO;94;64;87;51;Increasingly windy;WNW;17;13%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;60;85;60;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;5;53%;4%;9
Hartford, CT;80;53;84;59;Mostly sunny;S;4;47%;8%;10
Helena, MT;60;48;58;48;Rainy times;WSW;10;77%;97%;3
Honolulu, HI;86;74;87;75;A shower or two;ENE;14;54%;76%;13
Houston, TX;93;71;94;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;15%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;61;86;64;Warm with sunshine;E;6;51%;17%;11
Jackson, MS;85;63;87;66;Partly sunny;NE;4;48%;4%;12
Jacksonville, FL;80;65;84;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;62%;55%;12
Juneau, AK;55;49;61;50;Sun and clouds;ENE;9;70%;44%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;71;90;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;47%;25%;11
Knoxville, TN;74;57;76;59;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;66%;64%;6
Las Vegas, NV;99;71;94;69;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;12%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;56;79;59;Periods of sun;ENE;7;60%;38%;7
Little Rock, AR;86;62;88;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;53%;2%;12
Long Beach, CA;72;63;73;62;Clouds, then sun;SSE;9;62%;3%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;62;78;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;53%;3%;11
Louisville, KY;80;61;85;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;52%;36%;9
Madison, WI;82;58;85;60;Sunny and warm;SSE;7;51%;5%;10
Memphis, TN;86;66;86;68;Partly sunny;ENE;5;48%;6%;11
Miami, FL;86;77;84;78;Showers and t-storms;E;9;74%;86%;5
Milwaukee, WI;79;58;80;60;Sunny and warm;S;10;51%;2%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;67;90;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;16;44%;30%;10
Mobile, AL;89;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;57%;47%;12
Montgomery, AL;81;62;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;63%;29%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;58;46;60;51;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;59%;8%;11
Nashville, TN;83;60;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;51%;29%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;73;90;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;11%;12
New York, NY;77;61;77;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;53%;23%;11
Newark, NJ;77;57;79;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;26%;11
Norfolk, VA;65;64;75;65;Rain and a t-storm;E;10;82%;85%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;91;71;93;71;Warm with sunshine;SSE;12;52%;13%;12
Olympia, WA;68;45;71;46;Low clouds;SW;6;64%;4%;3
Omaha, NE;92;72;93;74;Mostly sunny, windy;SSE;20;51%;30%;11
Orlando, FL;89;71;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;57%;54%;11
Philadelphia, PA;78;59;77;63;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;43%;5
Phoenix, AZ;105;77;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;SW;8;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;58;81;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;51%;30%;9
Portland, ME;71;50;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;8;59%;4%;10
Portland, OR;64;50;73;50;Warmer;NNW;4;59%;3%;10
Providence, RI;78;52;80;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;7%;10
Raleigh, NC;63;61;74;62;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;6;87%;66%;3
Reno, NV;72;41;73;43;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;26%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;65;61;71;67;Cloudy, downpours;ENE;8;89%;93%;3
Roswell, NM;96;66;98;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;30%;15%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;60;90;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;12;25%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;71;49;66;47;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;10;45%;11%;11
San Antonio, TX;89;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;55%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;71;64;70;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;8;63%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;54;75;56;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;11;48%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;77;61;83;69;Clouds and sun;S;7;61%;38%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;51;72;53;Mainly cloudy;NNW;5;62%;6%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;92;73;94;72;Mostly cloudy, windy;SSE;22;49%;44%;8
Spokane, WA;62;46;71;50;Warmer;SSE;6;55%;44%;7
Springfield, IL;86;60;87;61;Mostly sunny;SE;8;44%;1%;11
St. Louis, MO;87;62;88;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;48%;1%;11
Tampa, FL;90;70;90;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;61%;50%;12
Toledo, OH;79;53;81;58;Partly sunny;N;3;51%;3%;11
Tucson, AZ;102;71;102;69;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;72;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;50%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;85;67;85;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;63%;56%;12
Washington, DC;77;63;72;66;Spotty showers;ENE;7;78%;89%;3
Wichita, KS;93;72;95;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;14;48%;11%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;60;76;63;Partly sunny;E;9;68%;44%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.