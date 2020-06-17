Atlantic City, NJ;66;64;73;65;A shower or t-storm;S;10;89%;73%;3
Austin, TX;93;74;94;75;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;7;57%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;74;68;81;68;A t-storm, warmer;SE;8;72%;73%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;91;68;91;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;8%;12
Billings, MT;56;50;67;47;Partly sunny;E;11;59%;45%;5
Birmingham, AL;79;63;85;67;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;59%;33%;11
Bismarck, ND;83;57;73;46;Not as warm;NW;13;57%;18%;8
Boise, ID;67;48;75;54;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;7;47%;10%;10
Boston, MA;71;61;86;67;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;54%;6%;10
Bridgeport, CT;74;60;76;64;Some sun returning;S;6;74%;29%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;61;84;64;Sunny intervals;SE;6;54%;44%;10
Burlington, VT;88;61;91;65;Sunny and hot;SE;6;41%;6%;10
Caribou, ME;87;62;96;65;Mostly sunny;W;8;39%;6%;9
Casper, WY;71;37;71;41;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;41%;16%;11
Charleston, SC;73;67;81;71;A shower or t-storm;S;7;69%;73%;8
Charleston, WV;70;61;75;60;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;3;82%;74%;3
Charlotte, NC;70;62;79;66;A t-storm, warmer;SE;5;72%;73%;6
Cheyenne, WY;84;46;70;47;Cooler but pleasant;SSW;11;36%;32%;12
Chicago, IL;71;63;81;67;Sunshine and warmer;SE;7;54%;5%;10
Cleveland, OH;74;64;77;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;63%;64%;11
Columbia, SC;71;62;83;68;A t-storm, warmer;SSE;5;66%;75%;8
Columbus, OH;81;61;79;62;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;70%;73%;8
Concord, NH;85;52;92;62;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;42%;8%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;94;74;Sunny and breezy;SSE;15;52%;12%;12
Denver, CO;95;54;74;53;A t-storm around;NNW;8;38%;71%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;67;89;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;14;56%;44%;11
Detroit, MI;85;60;86;63;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;52%;18%;10
Dodge City, KS;97;67;91;60;A strong t-storm;SSW;17;44%;79%;12
Duluth, MN;87;60;71;59;A strong t-storm;SW;7;67%;84%;2
El Paso, TX;98;73;99;73;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;14%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;51;74;55;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;6;46%;28%;5
Fargo, ND;97;68;77;52;A t-storm, cooler;NW;9;72%;60%;4
Grand Junction, CO;88;53;83;56;Mostly sunny, nice;N;10;17%;10%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;85;59;88;64;Sunlit and very warm;SE;5;51%;8%;10
Hartford, CT;85;60;86;66;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;19%;10
Helena, MT;55;47;62;47;A shower;SE;6;71%;63%;5
Honolulu, HI;87;73;88;73;Breezy with some sun;ENE;17;55%;44%;9
Houston, TX;92;72;93;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;54%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;87;64;87;66;Warm with sunshine;SE;5;53%;36%;11
Jackson, MS;87;68;89;68;Partly sunny;NE;3;46%;4%;12
Jacksonville, FL;81;68;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;67%;75%;11
Juneau, AK;58;50;57;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;9;83%;87%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;73;92;73;Clouds and sun, hot;SSE;12;47%;42%;11
Knoxville, TN;72;59;80;64;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;68%;73%;7
Las Vegas, NV;95;70;96;72;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;7%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;76;60;78;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;79%;72%;5
Little Rock, AR;88;64;89;67;Mostly sunny;SE;5;54%;5%;12
Long Beach, CA;72;61;72;61;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;61;76;61;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;7;60%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;84;62;84;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;61%;64%;8
Madison, WI;85;59;87;63;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;50%;22%;10
Memphis, TN;88;68;87;69;Partly sunny;E;4;48%;4%;11
Miami, FL;83;76;84;79;Showers and t-storms;E;10;82%;86%;4
Milwaukee, WI;84;59;81;63;Sunny and warm;S;9;49%;4%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;68;86;63;A strong t-storm;W;13;60%;81%;3
Mobile, AL;87;69;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;58%;44%;12
Montgomery, AL;81;66;84;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;62%;48%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;64;52;64;54;Sunny;WNW;12;55%;8%;11
Nashville, TN;80;61;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;SE;5;54%;38%;8
New Orleans, LA;89;74;89;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;54%;43%;12
New York, NY;77;64;77;66;Some sun returning;SE;6;71%;39%;8
Newark, NJ;78;62;77;66;Clouds breaking;SE;6;75%;43%;6
Norfolk, VA;77;65;79;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;74%;65%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;92;72;93;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;51%;49%;12
Olympia, WA;72;46;76;53;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;5%;6
Omaha, NE;92;72;87;66;A strong t-storm;NNW;15;61%;66%;9
Orlando, FL;91;71;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;67%;68%;8
Philadelphia, PA;76;64;77;65;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;78%;74%;3
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;102;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;64;81;63;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;61%;64%;6
Portland, ME;71;55;77;61;Sunny;SSW;8;62%;6%;10
Portland, OR;73;51;79;56;Periods of sun;NNW;6;56%;3%;10
Providence, RI;81;59;82;65;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;61%;8%;10
Raleigh, NC;73;63;80;67;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;75%;66%;6
Reno, NV;72;44;79;50;Mostly sunny;N;6;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;69;66;79;66;A t-storm, warmer;SSE;6;74%;73%;3
Roswell, NM;104;63;102;65;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;9;14%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;58;96;61;Sunshine and hot;W;5;24%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;65;47;71;53;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;43%;19%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;74;91;75;Sun and some clouds;SSE;8;66%;55%;9
San Diego, CA;71;62;70;61;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;64%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;77;55;77;56;Sunny and warm;WSW;8;51%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;79;68;86;71;Thundershower;SSE;7;70%;74%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;53;75;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;58%;6%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;92;71;79;57;Showers and t-storms;NW;13;81%;75%;4
Spokane, WA;71;51;75;54;Periods of sun;SSE;4;50%;31%;9
Springfield, IL;87;61;89;65;Sunshine, very warm;S;5;45%;10%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;64;90;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;49%;12%;11
Tampa, FL;89;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;73%;77%;7
Toledo, OH;80;57;82;58;Mostly sunny;N;4;55%;31%;11
Tucson, AZ;100;70;101;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;8;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;73;95;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;11;49%;34%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;73;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;77%;75%;6
Washington, DC;71;67;80;67;A t-storm, warmer;SE;6;74%;73%;3
Wichita, KS;96;72;96;69;A strong t-storm;S;15;50%;77%;11
Wilmington, DE;74;65;78;65;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;80%;74%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.