Atlantic City, NJ;71;66;76;68;Areas of morning fog;S;9;79%;64%;6
Austin, TX;92;74;92;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;60%;44%;11
Baltimore, MD;80;69;81;70;Showers and t-storms;S;7;72%;86%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;92;69;92;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;57%;9%;12
Billings, MT;67;48;76;54;Warmer;SW;7;51%;27%;7
Birmingham, AL;82;66;86;67;Partly sunny;S;4;58%;28%;12
Bismarck, ND;71;46;78;55;Partly sunny;SSW;9;47%;57%;9
Boise, ID;75;53;80;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;39%;0%;10
Boston, MA;86;69;87;68;Partly sunny;SW;9;57%;10%;10
Bridgeport, CT;76;65;80;64;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;71%;39%;10
Buffalo, NY;85;64;80;64;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;63%;41%;10
Burlington, VT;92;66;89;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;52%;48%;10
Caribou, ME;95;66;95;65;Partly sunny;W;7;35%;7%;9
Casper, WY;72;39;73;42;Partly sunny;E;8;48%;32%;11
Charleston, SC;77;71;83;72;Showers and t-storms;S;6;74%;70%;11
Charleston, WV;77;61;77;62;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;78%;55%;5
Charlotte, NC;78;66;83;66;Showers and t-storms;S;5;72%;78%;10
Cheyenne, WY;69;47;61;44;Showers and t-storms;S;11;68%;70%;7
Chicago, IL;73;67;86;70;Clouds and sun;SE;6;50%;33%;11
Cleveland, OH;76;65;77;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;72%;51%;11
Columbia, SC;79;67;85;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;69%;77%;11
Columbus, OH;78;62;83;64;Partly sunny;E;4;67%;37%;8
Concord, NH;92;62;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;54%;31%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;73;92;72;Some sun;S;14;62%;44%;9
Denver, CO;74;53;70;49;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;58%;71%;5
Des Moines, IA;87;66;77;65;Not as warm;NNW;7;81%;69%;5
Detroit, MI;88;62;86;64;Sunshine, more humid;SE;5;56%;27%;10
Dodge City, KS;97;60;76;59;Showers and t-storms;SSE;12;74%;89%;3
Duluth, MN;74;58;74;54;Partly sunny;WNW;8;58%;15%;9
El Paso, TX;97;71;99;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;12%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;56;63;48;Spotty showers;NNW;5;75%;75%;1
Fargo, ND;75;53;74;56;Sun and clouds;SSE;8;60%;10%;9
Grand Junction, CO;82;56;85;54;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;15%;13%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;63;90;65;Hazy sun and hot;S;6;52%;11%;10
Hartford, CT;84;66;86;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;62%;26%;10
Helena, MT;61;46;73;51;Warmer with a shower;WSW;6;54%;59%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;86;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;91;74;93;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;11%;12
Indianapolis, IN;87;67;89;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;51%;17%;11
Jackson, MS;88;68;91;70;Mostly sunny;N;3;48%;3%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;71;88;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;66%;67%;11
Juneau, AK;56;51;63;53;A little rain;SE;7;78%;92%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;74;81;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;70%;82%;3
Knoxville, TN;79;63;82;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;70%;52%;11
Las Vegas, NV;97;71;100;74;Plenty of sunshine;N;6;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;78;62;84;65;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;67%;33%;9
Little Rock, AR;90;66;90;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;9%;12
Long Beach, CA;70;62;72;60;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;76;60;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;66%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;85;66;89;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;57%;28%;11
Madison, WI;86;63;86;67;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;57%;73%;10
Memphis, TN;89;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;45%;6%;11
Miami, FL;84;78;85;79;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;80%;79%;4
Milwaukee, WI;84;63;86;66;Clouds and sun, warm;S;9;46%;44%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;62;80;62;Some sun, pleasant;NW;9;54%;16%;9
Mobile, AL;88;71;90;72;Partly sunny;WSW;5;57%;8%;12
Montgomery, AL;86;65;85;67;Clouds and sun;NW;4;62%;27%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;68;54;64;54;Sun and some clouds;WNW;11;69%;44%;10
Nashville, TN;85;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;31%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;71;90;73;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;55%;7%;12
New York, NY;76;67;80;67;Fog in the morning;S;7;69%;55%;6
Newark, NJ;75;66;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;66%;6
Norfolk, VA;83;65;83;68;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;73%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;93;71;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;65%;66%;7
Olympia, WA;77;53;81;60;Partly sunny;SSW;4;56%;73%;8
Omaha, NE;87;63;79;64;A morning t-storm;ENE;10;72%;81%;3
Orlando, FL;92;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;74%;81%;4
Philadelphia, PA;82;67;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;66%;74%;5
Phoenix, AZ;102;75;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;80;63;80;64;A t-storm in spots;S;5;67%;66%;9
Portland, ME;77;63;81;66;Sunny and nice;SSW;9;64%;29%;10
Portland, OR;80;57;85;62;Partly sunny;N;5;51%;60%;10
Providence, RI;78;65;85;64;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;64%;11%;10
Raleigh, NC;79;66;81;67;Showers and t-storms;S;7;76%;77%;7
Reno, NV;79;50;86;55;Mostly sunny;W;6;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;79;66;80;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;74%;90%;7
Roswell, NM;102;66;101;64;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;11;17%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;60;96;57;Sunny and hot;S;5;31%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;71;52;77;56;Partly sunny;E;8;36%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;75;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;70%;55%;8
San Diego, CA;71;61;72;62;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;59%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;80;55;71;55;Nice with sunshine;WSW;11;59%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;81;69;87;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;74%;65%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;56;80;61;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;6;58%;60%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;74;55;80;58;Partly sunny;NNE;7;61%;58%;8
Spokane, WA;76;53;80;58;Partly sunny;SE;4;44%;17%;9
Springfield, IL;89;65;91;66;A t-storm around;NNE;7;45%;55%;11
St. Louis, MO;91;66;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;50%;39%;11
Tampa, FL;93;73;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;77%;75%;6
Toledo, OH;82;58;85;61;Mostly sunny;N;2;61%;23%;11
Tucson, AZ;100;66;101;71;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;8%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;74;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;60%;66%;7
Vero Beach, FL;87;71;82;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;84%;78%;4
Washington, DC;80;67;82;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;70%;82%;7
Wichita, KS;95;68;77;67;Showers and t-storms;N;7;79%;88%;4
Wilmington, DE;80;66;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;75%;77%;6
