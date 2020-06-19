US Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;88;66;92;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;55%;47%;10

Albuquerque, NM;90;60;92;62;Mostly sunny;E;5;15%;0%;13

Anchorage, AK;59;47;61;49;Clouds and sunshine;SE;5;66%;44%;3

Asheville, NC;74;58;82;61;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;65%;47%;12

Atlanta, GA;83;64;87;67;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;58%;3%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;80;67;77;68;Areas of morning fog;S;9;79%;64%;9

Austin, TX;91;76;94;76;Variable cloudiness;S;7;59%;27%;8

Baltimore, MD;82;70;83;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;72%;87%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;92;69;94;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;56%;13%;11

Billings, MT;75;55;82;59;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;10;42%;35%;9

Birmingham, AL;83;67;90;68;Mostly sunny;SW;4;55%;9%;12

Bismarck, ND;77;55;78;51;A t-storm around;ENE;8;59%;55%;7

Boise, ID;80;60;86;59;Some sun;N;7;35%;0%;10

Boston, MA;89;69;90;69;Some sun, very warm;SW;8;52%;28%;10

Bridgeport, CT;81;65;82;65;Areas of morning fog;S;8;67%;39%;11

Buffalo, NY;81;64;81;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;66%;50%;10

Burlington, VT;91;66;90;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;49%;55%;10

Caribou, ME;96;66;90;61;Mostly sunny;E;4;46%;44%;9

Casper, WY;78;39;81;50;Clouds and sun;NE;11;30%;11%;11

Charleston, SC;84;71;82;72;A t-storm or two;S;6;74%;68%;11

Charleston, WV;81;62;84;64;T-storms possible;SE;4;70%;56%;9

Charlotte, NC;83;65;86;67;A t-storm in spots;E;4;63%;50%;12

Cheyenne, WY;62;45;80;56;Partly sunny, warmer;W;11;30%;9%;12

Chicago, IL;89;71;87;70;A t-storm in spots;S;8;56%;73%;7

Cleveland, OH;81;66;80;70;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;5;64%;17%;11

Columbia, SC;86;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;62%;48%;12

Columbus, OH;84;63;88;68;Mostly sunny;S;5;57%;28%;11

Concord, NH;92;64;91;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;52%;52%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;68%;68%;7

Denver, CO;71;49;86;59;Warmer with sunshine;WNW;6;28%;5%;12

Des Moines, IA;78;67;76;59;Rain and a t-storm;NW;9;82%;74%;3

Detroit, MI;87;65;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;51%;46%;10

Dodge City, KS;75;59;85;64;Warmer;S;8;65%;30%;9

Duluth, MN;77;56;64;51;Cooler;NW;8;67%;51%;6

El Paso, TX;98;72;100;73;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;10%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;62;47;70;54;Spotty showers;SSE;5;63%;74%;2

Fargo, ND;75;56;79;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;11;57%;75%;9

Grand Junction, CO;84;53;89;60;Mostly sunny;W;9;13%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;90;64;90;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;55%;67%;9

Hartford, CT;87;67;89;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;55%;45%;10

Helena, MT;75;51;76;54;Clouds and sun;S;10;46%;44%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;15;53%;64%;13

Houston, TX;88;75;90;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;66%;58%;10

Indianapolis, IN;89;69;91;71;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;52%;44%;11

Jackson, MS;90;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;4;50%;9%;12

Jacksonville, FL;88;70;90;72;Partly sunny;SSE;6;65%;31%;12

Juneau, AK;61;53;57;47;Periods of rain;SSE;8;84%;79%;1

Kansas City, MO;78;70;83;67;A thunderstorm;SW;10;72%;81%;3

Knoxville, TN;80;63;87;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;63%;44%;11

Las Vegas, NV;101;75;105;78;Partly sunny;W;6;10%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;85;65;87;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;63%;38%;11

Little Rock, AR;91;69;91;70;Partly sunny;SSW;8;55%;30%;12

Long Beach, CA;75;61;74;61;Clouds to sun;WSW;7;64%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;76;60;76;61;Clouds to sun;SW;7;65%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;88;69;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;55%;44%;11

Madison, WI;85;66;79;61;A thunderstorm;S;7;81%;83%;3

Memphis, TN;92;71;92;73;Clouds and sun;SW;8;47%;29%;11

Miami, FL;87;79;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;74%;72%;11

Milwaukee, WI;88;69;80;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;66%;74%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;62;77;58;A t-storm around;S;7;56%;65%;3

Mobile, AL;89;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;57%;7%;12

Montgomery, AL;89;68;88;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;58%;8%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;64;54;62;54;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;78%;55%;10

Nashville, TN;89;67;91;69;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;54%;34%;11

New Orleans, LA;91;72;91;73;Partly sunny;SSW;5;55%;10%;12

New York, NY;82;67;83;68;Fog in the morning;SSE;7;65%;55%;9

Newark, NJ;83;66;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;64%;57%;9

Norfolk, VA;86;68;79;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;77%;68%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;80;69;85;69;A couple of t-storms;S;10;78%;88%;5

Olympia, WA;83;60;68;53;A little rain;SW;7;77%;67%;2

Omaha, NE;78;63;75;61;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;9;84%;70%;3

Orlando, FL;91;73;92;75;A t-storm around;SE;4;63%;64%;12

Philadelphia, PA;86;67;84;68;Showers and t-storms;S;6;68%;73%;8

Phoenix, AZ;102;77;105;79;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;11%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;80;64;84;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;64%;49%;11

Portland, ME;83;66;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;67%;41%;10

Portland, OR;85;62;71;58;Cooler with some sun;WSW;5;67%;75%;4

Providence, RI;83;65;88;65;Humid with some sun;SSW;8;58%;30%;10

Raleigh, NC;84;65;81;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;4;75%;72%;6

Reno, NV;86;55;90;55;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;21%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;80;67;80;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;79%;74%;9

Roswell, NM;102;63;101;63;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;10;25%;3%;12

Sacramento, CA;96;57;93;59;Warm with sunshine;S;7;42%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;78;56;85;63;Partly sunny;ESE;7;25%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;94;75;92;75;Variable clouds;SSE;8;67%;27%;8

San Diego, CA;73;64;72;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;59%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;73;55;68;57;Low clouds, then sun;SW;13;69%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;88;70;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;4;74%;50%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;61;70;56;A little rain;SSW;10;78%;74%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;80;58;74;58;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;71%;64%;6

Spokane, WA;80;57;73;57;Decreasing clouds;S;5;55%;55%;4

Springfield, IL;91;67;88;67;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;11;55%;76%;7

St. Louis, MO;93;70;92;71;A t-storm around;SSW;8;55%;71%;9

Tampa, FL;90;73;91;74;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;73%;51%;12

Toledo, OH;87;62;89;67;More sun than clouds;SE;2;51%;25%;11

Tucson, AZ;100;70;103;71;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;13%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;82;72;84;71;A shower or t-storm;S;9;76%;80%;5

Vero Beach, FL;85;68;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;76%;66%;11

Washington, DC;82;69;82;69;Showers and t-storms;S;5;76%;87%;6

Wichita, KS;72;66;86;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;67%;41%;6

Wilmington, DE;82;67;82;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;75%;83%;8

