Atlantic City, NJ;81;67;77;68;Fog in the morning;S;8;78%;33%;9
Austin, TX;93;76;95;77;More clouds than sun;SSE;8;58%;26%;10
Baltimore, MD;78;70;84;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;66%;55%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;92;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;57%;10
Billings, MT;84;60;81;57;Partly sunny, nice;NW;11;45%;44%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;69;89;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;60%;66%;12
Bismarck, ND;79;50;73;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;66%;66%;4
Boise, ID;87;60;83;55;Mostly sunny;N;9;41%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;71;87;69;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;54%;6%;9
Bridgeport, CT;83;65;83;66;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;27%;10
Buffalo, NY;83;67;85;70;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;58%;44%;10
Burlington, VT;94;70;92;70;A t-storm in spots;S;8;51%;50%;9
Caribou, ME;93;60;86;64;A t-storm in spots;S;7;60%;56%;9
Casper, WY;82;48;80;46;Partly sunny;NE;14;35%;44%;8
Charleston, SC;85;72;87;75;Sunshine and nice;SSW;7;67%;13%;12
Charleston, WV;87;65;89;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;64%;67%;11
Charlotte, NC;85;67;91;70;Nice with sunshine;SSW;4;55%;20%;12
Cheyenne, WY;79;55;79;51;Sun and clouds;SW;12;34%;31%;10
Chicago, IL;88;69;82;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;64%;52%;7
Cleveland, OH;80;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;S;7;58%;74%;10
Columbia, SC;89;69;93;71;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;54%;12%;12
Columbus, OH;92;67;87;67;A t-storm in spots;S;8;62%;58%;10
Concord, NH;93;64;91;64;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;54%;22%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;74;94;76;Humid with some sun;S;14;67%;5%;11
Denver, CO;88;59;86;58;Sun and some clouds;WSW;7;26%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;64;86;67;Humid and warmer;SSW;8;68%;72%;11
Detroit, MI;89;70;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;60%;57%;7
Dodge City, KS;87;64;93;63;A severe t-storm;S;15;60%;76%;8
Duluth, MN;65;50;72;56;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;67%;80%;9
El Paso, TX;98;73;102;75;Sunny and hot;WSW;10;12%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;73;54;57;47;Cloudy with showers;S;6;79%;93%;1
Fargo, ND;77;57;74;53;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;63%;66%;6
Grand Junction, CO;89;60;93;62;Partly sunny;S;9;16%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;68;81;64;Not as warm;WSW;8;73%;47%;6
Hartford, CT;91;67;90;67;Partly sunny;S;7;55%;20%;9
Helena, MT;78;55;76;51;A p.m. t-storm;W;14;46%;62%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;73;86;72;A shower or two;ENE;11;58%;81%;11
Houston, TX;86;75;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;8;70%;49%;7
Indianapolis, IN;91;70;81;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;64%;68%;6
Jackson, MS;90;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;47%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;72;91;71;Partly sunny;S;6;61%;16%;12
Juneau, AK;57;48;56;46;Spotty showers;ESE;8;76%;88%;2
Kansas City, MO;85;69;91;69;Humid and warmer;S;8;57%;68%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;67;88;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;65%;64%;11
Las Vegas, NV;107;78;107;79;Sunshine and hot;W;7;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;88;67;86;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;66%;75%;6
Little Rock, AR;88;68;85;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;75%;72%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;63;73;62;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;72;61;78;62;Some sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;92;71;81;68;Not as warm;SSE;8;69%;58%;6
Madison, WI;77;63;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;60%;10
Memphis, TN;93;71;88;72;Showers and t-storms;S;8;66%;77%;11
Miami, FL;89;80;89;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;70%;55%;5
Milwaukee, WI;88;66;81;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;65%;55%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;60;83;64;A severe t-storm;SW;8;61%;84%;9
Mobile, AL;91;74;91;77;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;21%;11
Montgomery, AL;92;69;88;70;Mostly sunny;SW;5;62%;54%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;64;53;62;52;A t-storm in spots;S;9;83%;59%;10
Nashville, TN;91;69;83;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;68%;57%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;74;91;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;61%;51%;11
New York, NY;84;68;83;68;Periods of sun;S;7;64%;33%;7
Newark, NJ;85;67;86;67;A t-storm in spots;S;6;62%;49%;9
Norfolk, VA;81;67;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;73%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;69;91;70;Clouds and sun;S;10;65%;70%;11
Olympia, WA;70;53;70;48;Partly sunny;W;6;61%;15%;4
Omaha, NE;83;65;86;66;A severe t-storm;S;11;72%;94%;10
Orlando, FL;95;76;94;76;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;51%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;67;85;68;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;54%;5
Phoenix, AZ;105;78;108;80;Sunny and very warm;W;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;65;89;69;Humid with some sun;S;6;56%;57%;11
Portland, ME;89;64;75;62;Mostly sunny;E;7;83%;41%;10
Portland, OR;69;58;73;52;Decreasing clouds;NNW;5;59%;13%;9
Providence, RI;89;66;88;65;Periods of sun;SSW;7;59%;4%;10
Raleigh, NC;83;67;87;71;Partly sunny;S;5;65%;39%;11
Reno, NV;90;55;91;57;Sunny and very warm;WNW;7;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;81;67;84;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;70%;53%;11
Roswell, NM;94;64;105;69;Sunny and hot;SSE;6;16%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;59;94;58;Sunny and hot;S;6;44%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;64;89;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;76;94;76;Variable cloudiness;SSE;9;65%;25%;11
San Diego, CA;72;65;73;64;Clouds breaking;W;7;62%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;67;58;69;55;Low clouds, then sun;SW;14;69%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;90;71;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;29%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;57;71;53;Mostly cloudy;N;6;66%;17%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;76;59;83;60;A severe t-storm;W;6;73%;84%;6
Spokane, WA;74;58;76;53;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;8;50%;9%;6
Springfield, IL;90;69;86;69;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;6;67%;63%;8
St. Louis, MO;92;70;89;70;A t-storm in spots;S;6;60%;59%;11
Tampa, FL;90;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;69%;73%;12
Toledo, OH;88;67;86;64;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;63%;59%;6
Tucson, AZ;102;71;105;72;Sunny and hot;W;6;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;71;90;72;Humid with some sun;SE;8;61%;70%;10
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;56%;9
Washington, DC;77;69;84;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;73%;63%;9
Wichita, KS;86;67;92;67;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;59%;73%;11
Wilmington, DE;82;67;83;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;71%;55%;5
