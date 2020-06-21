Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;80;70;Partly sunny;S;9;74%;39%;11
Austin, TX;93;76;97;76;Sun and clouds;SSE;10;57%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;85;70;89;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;68%;82%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;89;76;A morning t-storm;S;10;73%;70%;6
Billings, MT;81;58;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;43%;26%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;71;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;68%;64%;12
Bismarck, ND;76;52;76;50;More clouds than sun;NNW;8;52%;13%;5
Boise, ID;82;57;86;60;Sunny and beautiful;N;8;38%;0%;10
Boston, MA;88;68;79;67;A t-storm in spots;S;7;75%;46%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;67;87;67;Periods of sun;SSW;7;62%;39%;11
Buffalo, NY;86;70;85;69;Heavy thunderstorms;S;6;69%;79%;10
Burlington, VT;94;69;93;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;48%;53%;8
Caribou, ME;85;63;86;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;62%;47%;9
Casper, WY;78;45;79;47;Partly sunny;ENE;7;41%;9%;11
Charleston, SC;88;75;89;74;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;8;65%;33%;11
Charleston, WV;90;66;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;73%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;69;92;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;WSW;7;57%;34%;9
Cheyenne, WY;76;51;74;51;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;43%;56%;12
Chicago, IL;81;70;82;66;Showers and t-storms;W;8;68%;89%;4
Cleveland, OH;87;71;76;72;Heavy thunderstorms;S;5;81%;80%;6
Columbia, SC;93;71;93;71;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;39%;12
Columbus, OH;91;66;82;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;74%;80%;8
Concord, NH;94;63;86;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;67%;55%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;74;94;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;68%;69%;8
Denver, CO;84;56;81;56;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;38%;80%;12
Des Moines, IA;89;67;77;61;A shower or t-storm;WNW;9;79%;69%;5
Detroit, MI;85;69;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;70%;65%;5
Dodge City, KS;90;61;86;61;A strong t-storm;NNE;14;64%;55%;11
Duluth, MN;84;54;71;56;Periods of sun;NNW;7;57%;28%;5
El Paso, TX;100;76;105;76;Sunny and hot;WNW;9;9%;1%;13
Fairbanks, AK;58;51;60;52;Spotty showers;SSW;6;75%;84%;1
Fargo, ND;72;53;74;56;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;56%;52%;4
Grand Junction, CO;94;63;93;61;Mostly sunny, warm;N;9;18%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;62;86;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;70%;92%;7
Hartford, CT;91;68;91;68;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;39%;10
Helena, MT;78;52;80;54;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;41%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;72;87;72;Partial sunshine;ENE;12;50%;49%;13
Houston, TX;89;78;90;79;A t-storm in spots;S;9;75%;54%;6
Indianapolis, IN;79;64;88;68;Showers and t-storms;S;7;66%;77%;10
Jackson, MS;95;73;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;10;70%;55%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;71;94;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;56%;21%;12
Juneau, AK;55;46;57;47;Mainly cloudy;SSE;6;75%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;88;70;82;64;A shower or t-storm;NW;8;76%;71%;6
Knoxville, TN;91;68;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;69%;80%;9
Las Vegas, NV;109;79;108;81;Sunny and hot;WSW;6;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;67;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;73%;75%;7
Little Rock, AR;88;71;84;70;A shower or t-storm;W;10;76%;87%;4
Long Beach, CA;75;63;77;63;Clouds to sun;WSW;7;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;62;81;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;56%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;81;66;88;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;70%;82%;5
Madison, WI;82;67;76;59;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;76%;86%;3
Memphis, TN;87;72;85;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;12;74%;88%;7
Miami, FL;87;79;89;79;Mainly cloudy;ESE;8;68%;39%;10
Milwaukee, WI;81;67;77;61;Showers and t-storms;W;10;77%;85%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;62;76;60;A shower or t-storm;N;10;52%;59%;5
Mobile, AL;90;77;89;78;A t-storm in spots;S;8;71%;58%;10
Montgomery, AL;91;71;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;71%;55%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;63;55;63;54;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;86%;58%;5
Nashville, TN;78;68;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;73%;79%;8
New Orleans, LA;90;79;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;67%;79%;7
New York, NY;85;70;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;59%;38%;11
Newark, NJ;87;69;90;70;A t-storm around;S;6;56%;55%;11
Norfolk, VA;83;69;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;66%;83%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;86;68;85;68;Partly sunny;NE;10;77%;75%;6
Olympia, WA;68;46;81;54;Partly sunny, warmer;NNE;4;55%;5%;9
Omaha, NE;86;63;79;59;A shower or t-storm;NNW;10;77%;59%;5
Orlando, FL;94;75;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;57%;65%;11
Philadelphia, PA;89;68;90;71;A t-storm around;S;6;60%;55%;10
Phoenix, AZ;108;80;109;80;Sunny and very warm;W;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;91;68;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;71%;73%;4
Portland, ME;71;62;72;63;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;86%;39%;10
Portland, OR;74;53;85;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;53%;4%;10
Providence, RI;86;66;86;65;Periods of sun;SSW;6;64%;31%;7
Raleigh, NC;88;70;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;62%;51%;11
Reno, NV;91;58;95;62;Sunny and very warm;NW;5;24%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;84;69;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;68%;80%;10
Roswell, NM;107;70;105;69;Mostly sunny and hot;E;8;16%;11%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;58;97;59;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;89;62;86;61;Sunshine, pleasant;E;8;28%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;77;97;76;Episodes of sunshine;SSE;10;65%;26%;11
San Diego, CA;71;64;73;65;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;66%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;56;70;57;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;9;67%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;72;94;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;13%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;54;79;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;57%;6%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;76;54;A shower or t-storm;NNW;9;65%;56%;4
Spokane, WA;75;55;81;56;Sunny and nice;SSE;4;44%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;86;67;86;63;Thunderstorms;W;11;76%;85%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;70;85;68;Thunderstorms;W;7;75%;84%;6
Tampa, FL;91;74;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;6;65%;38%;12
Toledo, OH;84;62;83;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;3;71%;65%;8
Tucson, AZ;104;73;105;73;Sunny and hot;WNW;7;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;89;70;87;68;A strong t-storm;NNE;7;73%;81%;5
Vero Beach, FL;91;71;90;75;Clouds and sun;S;7;70%;33%;12
Washington, DC;84;69;89;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;69%;82%;11
Wichita, KS;93;68;88;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;8;60%;53%;6
Wilmington, DE;84;68;88;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;67%;55%;11
