Atlantic City, NJ;79;71;82;73;Partly sunny;SSW;10;75%;48%;11
Austin, TX;92;79;91;73;A strong t-storm;ENE;6;65%;74%;9
Baltimore, MD;90;73;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;62%;64%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;81;74;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;76%;84%;10
Billings, MT;82;59;90;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;7;39%;8%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;70;83;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;77%;90%;9
Bismarck, ND;75;52;82;56;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;50%;8%;9
Boise, ID;87;60;92;67;Mostly sunny;NE;6;34%;9%;10
Boston, MA;72;67;86;69;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;64%;21%;10
Bridgeport, CT;89;68;83;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;71%;53%;11
Buffalo, NY;83;69;81;62;A strong t-storm;SW;11;74%;68%;5
Burlington, VT;96;70;91;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;53%;64%;10
Caribou, ME;86;65;89;64;A thunderstorm;SSE;7;59%;58%;9
Casper, WY;81;47;85;50;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;37%;4%;11
Charleston, SC;91;76;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;68%;44%;12
Charleston, WV;84;69;81;63;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;81%;81%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;71;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;68%;76%;11
Cheyenne, WY;75;52;77;55;Partly sunny;SSE;7;44%;15%;12
Chicago, IL;82;64;74;63;Partly sunny;NW;9;68%;40%;5
Cleveland, OH;77;71;80;64;A strong t-storm;W;15;79%;75%;5
Columbia, SC;93;72;88;71;A t-storm around;SW;8;63%;64%;11
Columbus, OH;83;69;79;58;A strong t-storm;WNW;10;79%;68%;5
Concord, NH;85;61;89;65;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;65%;66%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;73;80;68;A strong t-storm;NE;9;85%;56%;6
Denver, CO;83;58;84;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;41%;36%;12
Des Moines, IA;76;62;76;59;Partly sunny;NW;12;60%;21%;8
Detroit, MI;83;69;80;58;A shower or t-storm;W;9;75%;68%;5
Dodge City, KS;85;59;86;62;Partly sunny;SE;10;59%;55%;12
Duluth, MN;73;57;72;56;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;53%;59%;7
El Paso, TX;103;77;101;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;19%;33%;13
Fairbanks, AK;57;50;60;50;A little rain;SSW;6;74%;85%;2
Fargo, ND;72;55;76;55;Periods of sun;NW;8;60%;52%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;61;95;62;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;17%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;64;72;56;Cooler with some sun;WNW;10;81%;39%;5
Hartford, CT;95;68;88;70;Partly sunny;SSE;8;61%;56%;10
Helena, MT;81;55;87;58;Nice with sunshine;SSW;7;39%;8%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;74;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;54%;56%;10
Houston, TX;82;78;92;77;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;76%;6
Indianapolis, IN;85;68;78;60;Not as warm;W;10;69%;53%;6
Jackson, MS;81;71;83;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;8;82%;84%;7
Jacksonville, FL;94;74;92;75;A thunderstorm;SW;8;66%;58%;10
Juneau, AK;58;47;57;48;Spotty showers;WSW;7;77%;84%;2
Kansas City, MO;88;67;82;63;Partly sunny;SSE;9;49%;27%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;69;82;64;Not as warm;WSW;8;75%;59%;5
Las Vegas, NV;110;81;109;81;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;85;69;80;61;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;79%;55%;5
Little Rock, AR;85;71;86;66;More clouds than sun;WSW;7;64%;30%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;64;76;64;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;63;81;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;57%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;87;70;82;63;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;71%;55%;5
Madison, WI;73;58;73;54;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;44%;10
Memphis, TN;80;71;87;68;Humid with some sun;WSW;8;63%;44%;7
Miami, FL;89;79;90;79;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;68%;64%;13
Milwaukee, WI;77;62;74;58;Partly sunny;W;11;63%;40%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;60;75;59;Clouds and sun;NW;10;56%;44%;10
Mobile, AL;86;77;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;73%;79%;8
Montgomery, AL;87;70;84;70;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;7;78%;87%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;66;55;63;53;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;83%;56%;5
Nashville, TN;86;70;85;65;A t-storm in spots;W;8;63%;48%;5
New Orleans, LA;83;77;90;76;A t-storm or two;SSW;8;73%;83%;7
New York, NY;91;72;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;61%;56%;11
Newark, NJ;91;71;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;60%;65%;11
Norfolk, VA;91;71;91;72;Clouds and sun;SW;9;61%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;70;88;66;More clouds than sun;E;7;59%;11%;10
Olympia, WA;82;55;86;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;5;52%;25%;9
Omaha, NE;82;57;79;59;Nice with some sun;NW;11;56%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;95;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;63%;49%;8
Philadelphia, PA;91;71;92;73;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;55%;11
Phoenix, AZ;109;80;110;82;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;68;81;62;A strong t-storm;W;9;77%;72%;6
Portland, ME;74;62;72;64;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;89%;33%;8
Portland, OR;85;62;91;62;Clouds and sun, warm;NNW;7;47%;13%;10
Providence, RI;83;65;84;68;Partly sunny;SSE;8;69%;25%;10
Raleigh, NC;91;72;90;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;10;65%;69%;11
Reno, NV;94;62;96;63;Very hot;WNW;6;23%;29%;12
Richmond, VA;91;71;92;71;A t-storm around;SW;8;62%;55%;8
Roswell, NM;102;67;90;65;Not as hot;S;11;48%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;99;59;94;57;Sunny and hot;S;7;49%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;62;90;64;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;78;94;74;Partly sunny;SE;8;65%;66%;7
San Diego, CA;72;66;74;64;Low clouds breaking;NW;8;64%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;72;57;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;69%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;93;75;91;74;A t-storm or two;WSW;9;66%;70%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;83;61;Sun and clouds, warm;NNE;8;56%;34%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;76;53;75;54;Partly sunny;NNW;11;63%;11%;7
Spokane, WA;80;57;88;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;3;42%;5%;9
Springfield, IL;89;62;79;59;Some sun, a shower;W;12;57%;59%;7
St. Louis, MO;86;66;82;62;Partly sunny;NW;8;55%;22%;11
Tampa, FL;92;75;92;77;Partly sunny, humid;W;7;72%;31%;12
Toledo, OH;83;64;78;53;A shower or t-storm;W;10;78%;68%;5
Tucson, AZ;104;73;106;75;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;7;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;71;90;67;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;54%;6%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;73%;65%;11
Washington, DC;90;70;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;65%;73%;11
Wichita, KS;90;66;88;65;Partly sunny;E;8;48%;57%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;71;90;73;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;8;65%;55%;11
