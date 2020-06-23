Atlantic City, NJ;81;74;84;70;Sun and clouds;WSW;10;61%;39%;10
Austin, TX;89;71;90;72;Clouds and sun;SE;3;64%;44%;7
Baltimore, MD;87;74;86;68;Some sun, less humid;WNW;10;46%;20%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;72;82;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;81%;84%;4
Billings, MT;90;62;94;63;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;39%;55%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;69;79;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;7;81%;77%;3
Bismarck, ND;81;57;90;63;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;49%;27%;9
Boise, ID;93;66;96;65;Partly sunny;NW;6;30%;36%;10
Boston, MA;88;69;83;66;Thunderstorm;W;9;74%;70%;4
Bridgeport, CT;85;70;86;64;Thunderstorm;WNW;7;70%;59%;5
Buffalo, NY;81;62;69;60;Winds subsiding;WSW;17;62%;33%;8
Burlington, VT;96;69;84;59;A t-storm in spots;WSW;10;58%;53%;5
Caribou, ME;92;65;81;62;Showers and t-storms;S;12;70%;76%;3
Casper, WY;87;48;89;53;Mostly sunny;E;6;29%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;88;73;87;73;Partly sunny;SW;8;72%;63%;11
Charleston, WV;76;61;81;61;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;6;66%;73%;9
Charlotte, NC;83;68;87;69;Humid with some sun;SW;5;60%;31%;12
Cheyenne, WY;80;55;84;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;37%;54%;12
Chicago, IL;79;62;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;56%;67%;10
Cleveland, OH;77;62;74;64;Some sun, a t-storm;S;11;62%;64%;6
Columbia, SC;87;69;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;67%;66%;12
Columbus, OH;77;58;78;58;Some sun, a t-storm;W;8;64%;61%;9
Concord, NH;94;68;82;57;Heavy thunderstorms;W;6;80%;72%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;66;88;69;Partly sunny;SE;8;69%;27%;12
Denver, CO;86;59;90;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;34%;56%;12
Des Moines, IA;76;57;81;62;Lots of sun, nice;S;8;56%;20%;11
Detroit, MI;78;58;77;60;Nice with some sun;W;10;49%;39%;9
Dodge City, KS;85;65;92;66;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;48%;41%;12
Duluth, MN;78;56;74;54;Partly sunny;W;6;55%;11%;9
El Paso, TX;97;76;100;74;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;30%;25%;13
Fairbanks, AK;56;48;64;47;A shower in the p.m.;NE;4;63%;68%;2
Fargo, ND;79;56;81;60;Partly sunny;SE;6;54%;5%;9
Grand Junction, CO;95;64;97;66;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;9;15%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;70;55;76;57;Partly sunny;S;10;55%;44%;10
Hartford, CT;90;70;86;63;Thunderstorm;WNW;7;72%;62%;3
Helena, MT;88;58;87;58;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;37%;55%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;76;Some sun;NE;8;54%;85%;13
Houston, TX;89;73;82;73;Thunderstorms;SE;6;82%;84%;3
Indianapolis, IN;78;61;80;60;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;58%;50%;8
Jackson, MS;88;69;80;69;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;85%;79%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;93;72;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;63%;56%;10
Juneau, AK;59;48;56;48;Occasional rain;SE;8;77%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;82;64;86;69;Partly sunny;ENE;4;46%;41%;11
Knoxville, TN;80;65;83;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;67%;71%;6
Las Vegas, NV;110;81;109;82;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;80;61;81;59;A shower or t-storm;NW;7;65%;62%;11
Little Rock, AR;86;67;86;67;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;55%;4%;12
Long Beach, CA;77;64;76;64;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;78;64;81;64;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;61%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;81;64;83;62;Mostly sunny;NW;7;57%;36%;11
Madison, WI;73;55;75;56;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;61%;55%;10
Memphis, TN;88;69;85;69;Variable cloudiness;S;7;63%;12%;10
Miami, FL;91;80;91;81;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;66%;66%;13
Milwaukee, WI;78;57;75;59;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;60%;57%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;58;77;60;Partly sunny;ESE;8;55%;25%;10
Mobile, AL;88;75;87;78;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;6;74%;67%;4
Montgomery, AL;88;70;79;69;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;6;82%;72%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;63;53;58;44;Heavy thunderstorms;NW;14;97%;79%;3
Nashville, TN;86;65;85;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;62%;47%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;76;87;78;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;7;74%;83%;4
New York, NY;88;74;88;70;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;60%;59%;6
Newark, NJ;87;73;88;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;60%;59%;7
Norfolk, VA;92;73;87;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;7;59%;44%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;86;62;88;66;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;53%;6%;12
Olympia, WA;85;58;76;56;Not as warm;WNW;8;66%;60%;2
Omaha, NE;79;59;84;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;5%;11
Orlando, FL;94;77;96;76;A t-storm in spots;S;7;64%;55%;12
Philadelphia, PA;92;74;86;68;Partly sunny;SW;9;49%;31%;9
Phoenix, AZ;110;81;110;83;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;59;76;60;A shower or t-storm;SW;8;64%;64%;5
Portland, ME;72;64;74;60;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;7;94%;80%;3
Portland, OR;91;61;80;58;Not as warm;NNW;5;58%;33%;3
Providence, RI;81;67;83;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;81%;67%;4
Raleigh, NC;87;70;88;69;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;56%;43%;11
Reno, NV;96;63;94;63;Very hot;W;8;28%;13%;12
Richmond, VA;91;71;87;67;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;54%;11
Roswell, NM;97;68;92;68;Partly sunny;SSE;12;46%;40%;12
Sacramento, CA;99;58;97;60;Sunny and hot;S;6;48%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;91;65;94;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;24%;14%;11
San Antonio, TX;91;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;66%;59%;5
San Diego, CA;73;65;74;64;Low clouds breaking;W;7;65%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;57;Clouds breaking;SW;11;70%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;90;71;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;75%;83%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;60;75;58;Not as warm;NNE;8;67%;51%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;78;55;83;61;Partly sunny;S;5;56%;3%;10
Spokane, WA;88;64;86;58;Sun and clouds;NNW;8;40%;44%;6
Springfield, IL;79;58;81;61;A t-storm in spots;W;8;58%;54%;10
St. Louis, MO;82;61;84;63;Mostly sunny;W;6;54%;33%;10
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;76;Partly sunny;WNW;6;67%;18%;12
Toledo, OH;73;55;76;56;A shower or t-storm;W;8;55%;66%;10
Tucson, AZ;105;75;108;78;Partly sunny and hot;NW;7;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;62;91;68;Periods of sun;S;5;51%;32%;11
Vero Beach, FL;94;73;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;66%;40%;12
Washington, DC;89;72;86;67;Clouds and sunshine;S;9;50%;27%;10
Wichita, KS;86;63;90;69;Partly sunny;SSE;9;51%;44%;11
Wilmington, DE;89;72;85;65;Partly sunny;SW;10;55%;28%;11
