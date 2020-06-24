Atlantic City, NJ;84;70;80;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;65%;64%;9
Austin, TX;83;70;92;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;1;66%;70%;8
Baltimore, MD;86;68;86;67;A t-storm in spots;W;4;48%;55%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;81;73;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;77%;85%;3
Billings, MT;94;63;80;57;Cooler;N;8;54%;44%;4
Birmingham, AL;77;69;81;69;Showers and t-storms;W;6;81%;89%;5
Bismarck, ND;87;65;87;62;A strong t-storm;NW;8;60%;73%;5
Boise, ID;97;64;89;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;10;36%;0%;10
Boston, MA;85;66;85;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;46%;27%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;64;84;65;Sun and some clouds;SSW;7;53%;44%;11
Buffalo, NY;68;61;74;63;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;59%;64%;10
Burlington, VT;83;61;82;62;Partly sunny;S;11;42%;25%;5
Caribou, ME;86;59;80;56;Warm with some sun;SW;11;47%;23%;9
Casper, WY;93;52;82;50;A t-storm in spots;N;11;44%;67%;11
Charleston, SC;89;72;84;74;Periods of sun;WSW;8;70%;34%;7
Charleston, WV;80;61;84;61;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;62%;44%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;68;85;66;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;6;70%;61%;7
Cheyenne, WY;87;57;87;55;A strong t-storm;N;9;41%;64%;12
Chicago, IL;78;64;81;67;Partly sunny;SW;6;51%;14%;10
Cleveland, OH;74;63;77;66;Some sun, a shower;S;10;61%;74%;10
Columbia, SC;89;68;85;69;Partly sunny;WSW;7;72%;33%;6
Columbus, OH;76;58;80;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;62%;47%;11
Concord, NH;87;57;86;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;43%;18%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;70;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;14%;8
Denver, CO;93;61;92;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;31%;55%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;61;87;72;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;9;53%;36%;11
Detroit, MI;76;59;81;61;Partly sunny;W;8;55%;48%;10
Dodge City, KS;93;66;95;68;Partly sunny, breezy;S;21;39%;14%;12
Duluth, MN;77;56;78;62;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;51%;32%;9
El Paso, TX;98;76;102;75;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;25%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;62;44;67;45;More clouds than sun;NW;5;51%;42%;4
Fargo, ND;81;60;88;66;A strong t-storm;S;11;60%;80%;8
Grand Junction, CO;98;65;95;62;More sun than clouds;NNE;9;15%;15%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;75;57;80;60;Sun and clouds;SW;8;57%;22%;10
Hartford, CT;90;63;87;65;Partly sunny;S;6;48%;43%;10
Helena, MT;92;57;79;54;Overcast;S;8;52%;13%;5
Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;72;A morning shower;ENE;14;57%;68%;13
Houston, TX;86;74;84;76;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;80%;86%;4
Indianapolis, IN;80;61;83;65;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;58%;45%;11
Jackson, MS;84;71;82;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;84%;88%;3
Jacksonville, FL;94;73;94;74;Sun and clouds;SE;6;61%;31%;12
Juneau, AK;57;48;53;48;A touch of rain;E;11;83%;95%;1
Kansas City, MO;85;69;91;74;Partly sunny;S;9;51%;35%;11
Knoxville, TN;83;68;83;66;Partly sunny;SW;5;68%;40%;8
Las Vegas, NV;108;82;109;81;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;8;11%;20%;12
Lexington, KY;81;61;84;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;62%;18%;11
Little Rock, AR;86;65;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;61%;49%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;63;74;63;Low clouds breaking;W;6;69%;0%;6
Los Angeles, CA;79;63;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;63%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;83;61;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;56%;20%;11
Madison, WI;75;56;82;63;Sunny intervals;SSW;5;52%;13%;10
Memphis, TN;87;68;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;60%;48%;11
Miami, FL;92;82;91;82;Partly sunny;E;9;64%;32%;13
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;8;49%;9%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;60;86;69;Partly sunny;S;5;47%;60%;9
Mobile, AL;86;76;86;77;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;73%;87%;6
Montgomery, AL;82;69;79;69;Showers and t-storms;WNW;5;81%;84%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;56;43;53;45;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;21;73%;22%;6
Nashville, TN;82;66;89;67;Partly sunny;SSW;5;54%;22%;11
New Orleans, LA;80;76;86;78;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;72%;85%;3
New York, NY;88;69;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;51%;55%;11
Newark, NJ;87;65;87;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;48%;55%;11
Norfolk, VA;86;69;81;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;72%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;88;66;90;71;Partial sunshine;SSE;9;56%;6%;12
Olympia, WA;77;54;81;54;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;5;59%;4%;9
Omaha, NE;83;63;91;73;Partly sunny;SSE;12;55%;33%;11
Orlando, FL;96;76;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;56%;30%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;66;86;66;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;51%;55%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;83;111;83;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;9%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;59;81;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;58%;55%;11
Portland, ME;74;61;77;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;56%;14%;10
Portland, OR;77;58;85;59;Partly sunny;NNW;6;56%;3%;10
Providence, RI;82;62;85;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;42%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;70;85;68;A heavy thunderstorm;W;6;73%;61%;9
Reno, NV;94;62;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;28%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;87;66;85;65;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;65%;64%;10
Roswell, NM;93;70;100;72;Mostly cloudy;S;15;28%;15%;10
Sacramento, CA;98;61;100;60;Hot with sunshine;S;5;44%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;95;68;88;63;Not as hot;NE;9;31%;26%;10
San Antonio, TX;92;72;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;60%;84%;7
San Diego, CA;69;63;72;64;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;65%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;10;70%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;71;87;73;Clouds and sun;SW;7;70%;31%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;58;80;58;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;4%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;84;62;89;69;Partly sunny;S;11;56%;55%;10
Spokane, WA;84;59;85;60;Partly sunny;SSE;3;45%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;83;59;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;50%;10%;11
St. Louis, MO;84;62;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;4;50%;8%;11
Tampa, FL;93;76;96;76;A t-storm in spots;N;5;66%;54%;12
Toledo, OH;76;55;79;57;A shower or two;W;7;57%;61%;11
Tucson, AZ;107;78;110;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;8;10%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;68;93;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;54%;9%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;93;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;9;67%;19%;12
Washington, DC;86;68;85;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;57%;55%;11
Wichita, KS;90;69;94;72;Mostly sunny;S;12;50%;9%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;65;84;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;57%;55%;11
