Atlantic City, NJ;79;69;85;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;55%;12%;11
Austin, TX;92;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;76%;71%;3
Baltimore, MD;84;69;89;71;Mostly sunny;W;8;43%;20%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;74;87;76;Humid with hazy sun;E;6;69%;66%;8
Billings, MT;82;58;91;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;42%;6%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;67;86;70;A t-storm around;WNW;6;65%;50%;10
Bismarck, ND;85;61;89;63;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;44%;1%;9
Boise, ID;89;62;93;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;33%;0%;10
Boston, MA;86;68;84;65;A shower or two;SW;9;55%;69%;9
Bridgeport, CT;85;65;86;64;Mostly sunny;W;7;51%;27%;10
Buffalo, NY;75;63;77;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;56%;71%;10
Burlington, VT;83;61;83;62;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;46%;38%;9
Caribou, ME;80;57;81;58;A passing shower;SW;9;47%;65%;7
Casper, WY;83;48;80;51;Clouds and sun;S;5;53%;23%;9
Charleston, SC;85;73;89;73;Partly sunny;WSW;7;64%;27%;12
Charleston, WV;84;61;87;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;60%;66%;11
Charlotte, NC;85;66;90;68;Sunshine, less humid;SW;5;48%;0%;12
Cheyenne, WY;89;54;74;54;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;62%;82%;5
Chicago, IL;79;68;88;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;60%;77%;7
Cleveland, OH;78;66;84;72;Partly sunny, nice;SW;9;53%;57%;11
Columbia, SC;86;69;90;70;Partly sunny;W;5;55%;2%;12
Columbus, OH;83;62;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;62%;66%;10
Concord, NH;86;58;86;58;Some sun;W;7;47%;8%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;88;74;A t-storm in spots;S;14;73%;61%;5
Denver, CO;94;60;80;58;A severe t-storm;SSW;7;54%;82%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;71;88;67;A severe t-storm;SW;14;68%;76%;4
Detroit, MI;80;60;89;72;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;51%;72%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;70;97;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;14;48%;83%;12
Duluth, MN;84;64;80;61;Showers and t-storms;WNW;8;66%;59%;5
El Paso, TX;99;76;103;77;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;7;23%;80%;13
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;69;48;Clouds and sun;W;5;51%;37%;4
Fargo, ND;90;64;84;61;Cloudy;SSW;10;54%;2%;5
Grand Junction, CO;96;62;95;60;A t-storm around;SE;10;21%;73%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;79;58;86;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;62%;88%;10
Hartford, CT;89;65;87;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;49%;27%;10
Helena, MT;82;55;89;59;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;7;38%;1%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;53%;19%;13
Houston, TX;83;76;85;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;73%;57%;6
Indianapolis, IN;85;65;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;59%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;85;72;84;73;Hazy sun and humid;SSE;6;77%;44%;6
Jacksonville, FL;93;74;95;73;Hazy sun and hot;SSE;6;54%;12%;12
Juneau, AK;52;48;55;48;Periods of rain;ESE;8;86%;74%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;74;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;13;53%;72%;9
Knoxville, TN;84;65;87;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;61%;63%;11
Las Vegas, NV;108;80;103;79;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;18%;14%;12
Lexington, KY;84;62;87;70;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;62%;68%;8
Little Rock, AR;89;72;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;68%;55%;8
Long Beach, CA;72;63;77;63;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;78;62;79;63;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;84;68;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;56%;50%;10
Madison, WI;81;62;82;66;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;72%;84%;3
Memphis, TN;89;73;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;72%;69%;10
Miami, FL;90;83;91;82;Partly sunny;E;10;62%;20%;13
Milwaukee, WI;80;65;86;68;A severe t-storm;W;15;60%;84%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;67;85;63;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;63%;56%;5
Mobile, AL;89;76;90;75;Humid with hazy sun;SSW;5;68%;36%;8
Montgomery, AL;83;68;86;71;A t-storm around;W;4;66%;53%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;52;43;54;45;Increasingly windy;W;23;74%;33%;5
Nashville, TN;88;67;88;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;60%;67%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;78;88;79;A t-storm around;SE;7;69%;55%;9
New York, NY;85;69;88;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;45%;20%;11
Newark, NJ;88;66;88;67;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;44%;19%;11
Norfolk, VA;85;69;88;69;Partly sunny;SW;6;55%;1%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;92;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;13;67%;27%;8
Olympia, WA;80;53;80;53;Mostly sunny;SW;7;60%;25%;9
Omaha, NE;91;75;89;68;A severe t-storm;W;10;69%;70%;6
Orlando, FL;97;79;97;77;Hot with hazy sun;SE;5;57%;11%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;88;69;Mostly sunny;SW;8;45%;15%;11
Phoenix, AZ;111;82;109;82;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;62;85;70;Partial sunshine;SW;7;54%;58%;11
Portland, ME;80;59;77;60;Some sun, a shower;SW;7;62%;57%;10
Portland, OR;83;59;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;50%;29%;9
Providence, RI;86;66;82;63;Morning showers;SSW;7;61%;93%;8
Raleigh, NC;84;66;90;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;51%;1%;11
Reno, NV;91;59;95;64;Very hot;W;5;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;82;66;89;69;Partly sunny;SSW;6;51%;1%;11
Roswell, NM;100;72;102;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;15;28%;80%;11
Sacramento, CA;102;60;97;58;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;46%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;64;89;66;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;33%;8%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;74;85;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;77%;82%;4
San Diego, CA;70;63;74;65;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;65%;0%;6
San Francisco, CA;70;57;69;58;Clearing;WSW;12;67%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;73;92;73;Partly sunny;W;9;61%;27%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;80;57;Warm with sunshine;ESE;6;57%;70%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;84;60;Mostly cloudy, humid;NNW;9;68%;28%;8
Spokane, WA;85;61;90;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;36%;55%;9
Springfield, IL;87;69;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;13;52%;74%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;71;94;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;9;51%;44%;10
Tampa, FL;92;76;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;63%;15%;12
Toledo, OH;80;60;87;70;Partly sunny;SW;8;51%;70%;11
Tucson, AZ;108;77;108;77;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;73;92;73;Partly sunny;S;10;64%;36%;7
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;92;75;Humid with hazy sun;SE;7;68%;10%;12
Washington, DC;86;67;88;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;16%;11
Wichita, KS;95;72;95;72;Partial sunshine;S;13;60%;68%;11
Wilmington, DE;84;66;87;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;50%;14%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.