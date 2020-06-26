Austin, TX;83;74;91;76;Hazy sun and humid;SSE;8;69%;44%;8
Baltimore, MD;89;72;93;73;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;54%;84%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;87;75;89;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;75%;65%;8
Billings, MT;92;66;93;59;Mostly cloudy, hot;NNW;7;35%;61%;9
Birmingham, AL;80;69;86;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;58%;55%;6
Bismarck, ND;87;62;96;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;12;46%;4%;9
Boise, ID;93;64;87;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;35%;12%;10
Boston, MA;84;66;82;66;A p.m. t-storm;SW;10;57%;66%;7
Bridgeport, CT;86;63;82;69;Afternoon t-storms;W;8;67%;92%;3
Buffalo, NY;77;67;74;65;Showers and t-storms;SW;14;84%;75%;3
Burlington, VT;85;62;79;63;Showers and t-storms;N;11;53%;76%;7
Caribou, ME;83;57;79;57;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;55%;77%;4
Casper, WY;82;50;89;55;Sunny and warmer;SSE;14;31%;20%;11
Charleston, SC;90;74;89;75;Hazy sun and warm;SW;9;54%;24%;9
Charleston, WV;87;69;85;69;A t-storm around;SW;7;69%;73%;5
Charlotte, NC;90;69;89;71;Periods of sun;WSW;7;56%;33%;10
Cheyenne, WY;76;54;83;57;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;39%;23%;12
Chicago, IL;79;71;83;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;71%;72%;5
Cleveland, OH;82;70;81;69;Severe thunderstorms;SW;15;77%;81%;4
Columbia, SC;90;71;87;71;Hazy sun;W;8;57%;27%;7
Columbus, OH;87;73;80;69;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;78%;87%;5
Concord, NH;85;56;79;57;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;61%;64%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;16;67%;57%;9
Denver, CO;83;57;87;60;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;41%;51%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;69;86;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;72%;73%;6
Detroit, MI;85;70;87;65;A shower or t-storm;W;10;66%;66%;5
Dodge City, KS;98;65;97;70;A t-storm around;S;11;49%;64%;12
Duluth, MN;86;62;82;58;Partly sunny;E;5;54%;3%;9
El Paso, TX;102;76;100;76;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;21%;16%;13
Fairbanks, AK;68;48;69;52;Partly sunny;NE;5;54%;16%;3
Fargo, ND;84;62;89;69;Partly sunny;SSE;10;54%;7%;9
Grand Junction, CO;93;60;93;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;21%;21%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;80;67;81;62;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;73%;45%;5
Hartford, CT;88;62;81;66;Showers and t-storms;W;8;64%;86%;5
Helena, MT;90;59;79;53;Not as warm;SSW;11;48%;68%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;73;89;73;Partly sunny;NE;13;53%;44%;13
Houston, TX;85;77;88;78;Hazy sun, a t-storm;SSE;7;77%;62%;6
Indianapolis, IN;89;73;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;75%;87%;5
Jackson, MS;84;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;S;7;75%;61%;9
Jacksonville, FL;93;74;95;74;A t-storm around;S;5;54%;55%;12
Juneau, AK;54;47;64;47;Partly sunny;SSE;5;67%;18%;3
Kansas City, MO;92;76;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;74%;83%;5
Knoxville, TN;86;70;83;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;60%;67%;6
Las Vegas, NV;105;79;108;82;Sunny and hot;SW;7;12%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;70;81;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;11;74%;80%;5
Little Rock, AR;80;72;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;59%;57%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;63;75;64;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;65%;2%;8
Los Angeles, CA;76;63;79;63;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;89;73;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;10;66%;82%;5
Madison, WI;75;66;85;62;Clouds and sun;NW;5;58%;19%;9
Memphis, TN;78;72;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;14;69%;63%;10
Miami, FL;91;83;91;82;Partly sunny;E;10;61%;10%;13
Milwaukee, WI;78;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;62%;42%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;64;87;66;Partly sunny;S;4;48%;9%;10
Mobile, AL;89;77;90;78;Showers and t-storms;S;6;68%;70%;11
Montgomery, AL;85;70;86;72;Hazy sun and humid;SW;5;60%;44%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;53;44;53;46;Showers and t-storms;SW;28;77%;69%;4
Nashville, TN;88;71;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;61%;68%;5
New Orleans, LA;91;79;90;78;Showers and t-storms;S;8;70%;66%;12
New York, NY;88;70;87;73;A severe t-storm;W;9;65%;86%;5
Newark, NJ;88;66;88;71;Showers and t-storms;W;8;58%;87%;5
Norfolk, VA;89;70;93;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;50%;10%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;92;71;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;64%;57%;11
Olympia, WA;83;51;66;49;Cooler;WSW;11;61%;73%;3
Omaha, NE;89;69;88;72;Sunny intervals;ESE;6;67%;60%;9
Orlando, FL;97;76;97;76;Hazy and hot;SE;5;56%;15%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;68;90;72;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;59%;84%;8
Phoenix, AZ;109;82;106;80;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;14%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;69;78;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;78%;90%;5
Portland, ME;80;59;75;60;Partly sunny;NE;8;63%;9%;7
Portland, OR;86;59;71;55;Cooler;WNW;15;55%;66%;4
Providence, RI;81;62;83;65;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;62%;86%;5
Raleigh, NC;90;67;92;72;Some sun, more humid;WSW;7;57%;31%;11
Reno, NV;94;65;94;62;Increasingly windy;WSW;15;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;89;70;94;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;50%;8%;11
Roswell, NM;101;71;98;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;12;36%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;102;58;88;55;Mostly sunny;S;11;50%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;91;68;95;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;20%;7%;11
San Antonio, TX;83;75;91;76;Humid with hazy sun;SSE;10;76%;20%;8
San Diego, CA;75;65;74;65;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;65%;1%;6
San Francisco, CA;75;57;68;55;Clearing;WSW;15;69%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;94;73;93;75;Hazy sunshine;SW;8;48%;42%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;56;64;53;Cooler;SSE;8;75%;86%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;86;62;87;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;56%;7%;10
Spokane, WA;89;64;79;51;Not as warm;WNW;11;37%;22%;7
Springfield, IL;93;73;83;68;Thunderstorms;SW;11;79%;86%;5
St. Louis, MO;94;74;86;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;74%;92%;5
Tampa, FL;98;75;97;76;Hazy sunshine;NNW;6;61%;29%;12
Toledo, OH;84;68;84;62;A shower or t-storm;W;10;72%;73%;5
Tucson, AZ;105;78;103;75;Partly sunny;SW;9;16%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;74;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;57%;59%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;91;74;Humid with hazy sun;SE;8;65%;6%;12
Washington, DC;88;71;93;73;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;57%;84%;11
Wichita, KS;96;73;95;76;Partly sunny;S;12;59%;38%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;69;89;72;A severe t-storm;SW;10;63%;84%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.