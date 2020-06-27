US Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;71;63;84;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;6;72%;69%;8

Albuquerque, NM;94;65;92;63;Partly sunny;S;9;19%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;68;49;59;50;Cooler;SE;13;65%;85%;3

Asheville, NC;77;64;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;70%;83%;6

Atlanta, GA;82;72;89;72;Hazy sunshine;WSW;7;63%;44%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;84;73;85;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;70%;84%;11

Austin, TX;91;75;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;69%;55%;9

Baltimore, MD;89;73;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;7;59%;57%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;88;76;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;76%;66%;9

Billings, MT;91;60;69;55;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;69%;98%;5

Birmingham, AL;82;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;67%;48%;12

Bismarck, ND;94;70;96;70;A strong t-storm;SE;12;57%;64%;9

Boise, ID;86;54;67;48;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;50%;70%;6

Boston, MA;83;65;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;71%;67%;7

Bridgeport, CT;79;67;84;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;6;74%;81%;10

Buffalo, NY;74;66;77;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;71%;27%;6

Burlington, VT;82;65;81;65;Showers and t-storms;N;6;70%;83%;5

Caribou, ME;81;58;80;60;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;64%;82%;4

Casper, WY;91;56;83;52;Increasingly windy;ESE;15;31%;19%;8

Charleston, SC;90;76;92;77;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;57%;43%;9

Charleston, WV;82;69;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;81%;83%;4

Charlotte, NC;86;70;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;57%;56%;7

Cheyenne, WY;83;58;86;57;Partly sunny;SSW;11;29%;22%;8

Chicago, IL;88;69;80;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;65%;87%;9

Cleveland, OH;79;68;76;66;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;75%;7%;11

Columbia, SC;86;75;94;75;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;55%;44%;12

Columbus, OH;81;68;83;65;A shower or t-storm;N;6;75%;64%;8

Concord, NH;82;58;84;63;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;78%;75%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;90;76;Increasingly windy;S;18;71%;35%;9

Denver, CO;91;62;92;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;26%;24%;9

Des Moines, IA;86;70;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;12;76%;80%;7

Detroit, MI;83;64;85;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;56%;8%;10

Dodge City, KS;96;69;97;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;20;43%;27%;12

Duluth, MN;86;59;71;57;Cooler but pleasant;ENE;9;74%;66%;9

El Paso, TX;99;76;98;74;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;23%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;70;51;64;51;Brief p.m. showers;SW;5;54%;85%;2

Fargo, ND;90;70;90;73;Partly sunny;SE;14;60%;63%;9

Grand Junction, CO;94;66;94;71;Increasingly windy;S;16;17%;3%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;81;61;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;E;5;61%;30%;10

Hartford, CT;86;64;86;67;A heavy thunderstorm;W;5;68%;66%;9

Helena, MT;82;50;66;50;A t-storm in spots;N;7;59%;94%;6

Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;54%;44%;13

Houston, TX;89;79;89;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;74%;55%;8

Indianapolis, IN;76;70;84;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;74%;81%;5

Jackson, MS;90;73;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;59%;9

Jacksonville, FL;94;74;96;74;A t-storm around;WSW;7;56%;47%;10

Juneau, AK;64;46;63;51;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;67%;76%;6

Kansas City, MO;82;76;93;78;Breezy with some sun;S;14;59%;14%;11

Knoxville, TN;81;71;83;72;Thunderstorms;SW;8;80%;85%;5

Las Vegas, NV;110;83;103;70;Very windy;SW;27;12%;3%;12

Lexington, KY;76;69;78;70;Thunderstorms;W;9;91%;86%;6

Little Rock, AR;90;75;91;76;Partly sunny;S;9;67%;36%;11

Long Beach, CA;75;64;71;64;Morning mist;SW;7;71%;68%;4

Los Angeles, CA;77;63;73;62;Morning mist, cooler;S;7;66%;68%;4

Louisville, KY;82;71;83;73;Thunderstorms;SW;9;85%;84%;6

Madison, WI;84;65;85;68;A t-storm around;SE;7;60%;77%;9

Memphis, TN;88;76;91;77;Humid with some sun;SSW;12;64%;32%;11

Miami, FL;91;82;92;80;Hazy sun;ESE;9;60%;9%;13

Milwaukee, WI;84;61;78;64;Clouds and sun;E;9;65%;68%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;69;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;12;65%;76%;7

Mobile, AL;88;79;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;75%;64%;11

Montgomery, AL;87;71;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;64%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;55;46;54;45;Showers and t-storms;SSE;18;91%;75%;4

Nashville, TN;86;73;93;73;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;63%;80%;10

New Orleans, LA;90;78;91;80;A t-storm in spots;S;8;71%;64%;11

New York, NY;82;72;86;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;70%;69%;10

Newark, NJ;82;70;88;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;6;70%;65%;10

Norfolk, VA;92;73;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;63%;79%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;90;74;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;66%;22%;8

Olympia, WA;66;49;72;50;Showers around;SW;5;61%;68%;5

Omaha, NE;88;73;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;65%;73%;11

Orlando, FL;96;78;98;78;A t-storm around;W;6;52%;42%;12

Philadelphia, PA;90;72;90;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;65%;62%;10

Phoenix, AZ;107;81;105;78;Windy in the p.m.;SW;13;17%;3%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;80;67;84;64;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;72%;58%;11

Portland, ME;76;60;72;61;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;79%;85%;5

Portland, OR;69;55;71;54;A shower or two;NW;5;63%;64%;5

Providence, RI;82;64;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;71%;82%;9

Raleigh, NC;90;71;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;61%;77%;9

Reno, NV;92;61;77;45;Very windy, cooler;WNW;24;19%;2%;12

Richmond, VA;93;72;89;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;65%;60%;7

Roswell, NM;100;67;101;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;11;18%;6%;12

Sacramento, CA;88;56;84;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;42%;3%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;97;70;88;50;Becoming very windy;NW;17;31%;84%;11

San Antonio, TX;93;77;90;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;12;72%;38%;9

San Diego, CA;74;65;71;64;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;67%;54%;4

San Francisco, CA;74;56;68;55;Becoming very windy;W;26;59%;5%;7

Savannah, GA;94;74;96;76;Hazy sun;W;9;55%;35%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;53;70;55;Showers around;SSW;8;70%;64%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;88;70;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;69%;75%;10

Spokane, WA;77;51;69;54;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;4;54%;81%;5

Springfield, IL;83;70;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;74%;80%;9

St. Louis, MO;85;74;95;76;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;44%;11

Tampa, FL;96;76;96;77;Hazy sun;NW;5;62%;7%;12

Toledo, OH;84;61;83;60;Clouds and sun;SE;2;65%;11%;11

Tucson, AZ;101;74;101;72;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;19%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;93;77;92;77;Partly sunny;S;13;61%;44%;8

Vero Beach, FL;92;73;93;74;Humid with hazy sun;S;8;63%;8%;12

Washington, DC;91;73;89;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;67%;57%;7

Wichita, KS;95;75;95;75;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;55%;10%;11

Wilmington, DE;88;71;89;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;67%;61%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.