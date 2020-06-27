Austin, TX;91;75;91;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;69%;55%;9
Baltimore, MD;89;73;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;7;59%;57%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;88;76;91;76;A stray thunderstorm;S;8;76%;66%;9
Billings, MT;91;60;69;55;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;69%;98%;5
Birmingham, AL;82;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;67%;48%;12
Bismarck, ND;94;70;96;70;A strong t-storm;SE;12;57%;64%;9
Boise, ID;86;54;67;48;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;50%;70%;6
Boston, MA;83;65;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;71%;67%;7
Bridgeport, CT;79;67;84;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;6;74%;81%;10
Buffalo, NY;74;66;77;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;71%;27%;6
Burlington, VT;82;65;81;65;Showers and t-storms;N;6;70%;83%;5
Caribou, ME;81;58;80;60;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;64%;82%;4
Casper, WY;91;56;83;52;Increasingly windy;ESE;15;31%;19%;8
Charleston, SC;90;76;92;77;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;57%;43%;9
Charleston, WV;82;69;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;81%;83%;4
Charlotte, NC;86;70;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;57%;56%;7
Cheyenne, WY;83;58;86;57;Partly sunny;SSW;11;29%;22%;8
Chicago, IL;88;69;80;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;65%;87%;9
Cleveland, OH;79;68;76;66;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;75%;7%;11
Columbia, SC;86;75;94;75;Hazy sunshine;WSW;8;55%;44%;12
Columbus, OH;81;68;83;65;A shower or t-storm;N;6;75%;64%;8
Concord, NH;82;58;84;63;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;78%;75%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;90;76;Increasingly windy;S;18;71%;35%;9
Denver, CO;91;62;92;62;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;26%;24%;9
Des Moines, IA;86;70;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;12;76%;80%;7
Detroit, MI;83;64;85;62;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;56%;8%;10
Dodge City, KS;96;69;97;72;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;20;43%;27%;12
Duluth, MN;86;59;71;57;Cooler but pleasant;ENE;9;74%;66%;9
El Paso, TX;99;76;98;74;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;23%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;70;51;64;51;Brief p.m. showers;SW;5;54%;85%;2
Fargo, ND;90;70;90;73;Partly sunny;SE;14;60%;63%;9
Grand Junction, CO;94;66;94;71;Increasingly windy;S;16;17%;3%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;81;61;86;63;Clouds and sun, warm;E;5;61%;30%;10
Hartford, CT;86;64;86;67;A heavy thunderstorm;W;5;68%;66%;9
Helena, MT;82;50;66;50;A t-storm in spots;N;7;59%;94%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;74;89;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;54%;44%;13
Houston, TX;89;79;89;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;74%;55%;8
Indianapolis, IN;76;70;84;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;74%;81%;5
Jackson, MS;90;73;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;67%;59%;9
Jacksonville, FL;94;74;96;74;A t-storm around;WSW;7;56%;47%;10
Juneau, AK;64;46;63;51;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;67%;76%;6
Kansas City, MO;82;76;93;78;Breezy with some sun;S;14;59%;14%;11
Knoxville, TN;81;71;83;72;Thunderstorms;SW;8;80%;85%;5
Las Vegas, NV;110;83;103;70;Very windy;SW;27;12%;3%;12
Lexington, KY;76;69;78;70;Thunderstorms;W;9;91%;86%;6
Little Rock, AR;90;75;91;76;Partly sunny;S;9;67%;36%;11
Long Beach, CA;75;64;71;64;Morning mist;SW;7;71%;68%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;63;73;62;Morning mist, cooler;S;7;66%;68%;4
Louisville, KY;82;71;83;73;Thunderstorms;SW;9;85%;84%;6
Madison, WI;84;65;85;68;A t-storm around;SE;7;60%;77%;9
Memphis, TN;88;76;91;77;Humid with some sun;SSW;12;64%;32%;11
Miami, FL;91;82;92;80;Hazy sun;ESE;9;60%;9%;13
Milwaukee, WI;84;61;78;64;Clouds and sun;E;9;65%;68%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;69;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;12;65%;76%;7
Mobile, AL;88;79;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;75%;64%;11
Montgomery, AL;87;71;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;55;46;54;45;Showers and t-storms;SSE;18;91%;75%;4
Nashville, TN;86;73;93;73;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;63%;80%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;78;91;80;A t-storm in spots;S;8;71%;64%;11
New York, NY;82;72;86;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;70%;69%;10
Newark, NJ;82;70;88;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;6;70%;65%;10
Norfolk, VA;92;73;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;63%;79%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;90;74;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;66%;22%;8
Olympia, WA;66;49;72;50;Showers around;SW;5;61%;68%;5
Omaha, NE;88;73;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;65%;73%;11
Orlando, FL;96;78;98;78;A t-storm around;W;6;52%;42%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;72;90;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;65%;62%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;81;105;78;Windy in the p.m.;SW;13;17%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;80;67;84;64;A shower or t-storm;NNW;6;72%;58%;11
Portland, ME;76;60;72;61;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;79%;85%;5
Portland, OR;69;55;71;54;A shower or two;NW;5;63%;64%;5
Providence, RI;82;64;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;71%;82%;9
Raleigh, NC;90;71;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;61%;77%;9
Reno, NV;92;61;77;45;Very windy, cooler;WNW;24;19%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;93;72;89;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;65%;60%;7
Roswell, NM;100;67;101;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;11;18%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;56;84;59;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;42%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;70;88;50;Becoming very windy;NW;17;31%;84%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;77;90;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;12;72%;38%;9
San Diego, CA;74;65;71;64;Low clouds may break;SSW;7;67%;54%;4
San Francisco, CA;74;56;68;55;Becoming very windy;W;26;59%;5%;7
Savannah, GA;94;74;96;76;Hazy sun;W;9;55%;35%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;53;70;55;Showers around;SSW;8;70%;64%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;88;70;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;13;69%;75%;10
Spokane, WA;77;51;69;54;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;4;54%;81%;5
Springfield, IL;83;70;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;7;74%;80%;9
St. Louis, MO;85;74;95;76;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;44%;11
Tampa, FL;96;76;96;77;Hazy sun;NW;5;62%;7%;12
Toledo, OH;84;61;83;60;Clouds and sun;SE;2;65%;11%;11
Tucson, AZ;101;74;101;72;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;11;19%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;77;92;77;Partly sunny;S;13;61%;44%;8
Vero Beach, FL;92;73;93;74;Humid with hazy sun;S;8;63%;8%;12
Washington, DC;91;73;89;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;67%;57%;7
Wichita, KS;95;75;95;75;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;55%;10%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;71;89;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;67%;61%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.