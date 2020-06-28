Austin, TX;86;78;95;78;Partly sunny;SSE;11;61%;29%;10
Baltimore, MD;89;74;92;71;Partly sunny;N;8;46%;3%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;91;77;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;47%;8
Billings, MT;74;55;65;54;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;74%;81%;3
Birmingham, AL;85;74;89;74;Partly sunny;SSW;6;69%;39%;10
Bismarck, ND;93;69;99;73;Hot with some sun;SE;10;56%;74%;9
Boise, ID;65;49;62;52;A little rain;W;6;69%;86%;3
Boston, MA;81;67;74;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;85%;82%;4
Bridgeport, CT;84;67;83;65;A shower or t-storm;N;8;66%;66%;10
Buffalo, NY;77;62;81;63;Mostly sunny;SW;6;63%;7%;10
Burlington, VT;80;66;75;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;9;79%;83%;3
Caribou, ME;82;60;75;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;ENE;11;67%;80%;2
Casper, WY;84;52;83;47;Turning cloudy;W;15;36%;30%;9
Charleston, SC;92;77;93;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;63%;64%;12
Charleston, WV;78;69;88;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;70%;75%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;64%;55%;9
Cheyenne, WY;86;58;88;54;Partly sunny;NW;9;29%;20%;12
Chicago, IL;83;71;86;73;A t-storm in spots;E;7;71%;55%;9
Cleveland, OH;77;65;78;66;Clouds and sun;NE;6;68%;5%;11
Columbia, SC;91;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;59%;53%;12
Columbus, OH;83;64;88;65;Humid with some sun;NNE;4;59%;27%;11
Concord, NH;84;60;73;61;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;89%;84%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;77;95;77;Windy and very humid;SSE;20;65%;27%;6
Denver, CO;94;62;95;59;Warm with some sun;W;8;21%;15%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;74;89;71;Clouds and sun;SE;14;68%;44%;6
Detroit, MI;85;62;87;63;Warm with some sun;NE;6;53%;5%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;71;100;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;21;41%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;71;57;63;58;A severe t-storm;ENE;9;93%;84%;4
El Paso, TX;92;75;96;73;Clouds and sun;W;14;22%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;68;50;64;46;Clouds and sun;W;6;64%;57%;2
Fargo, ND;90;73;94;76;Clouds and sun, hot;SE;11;72%;33%;4
Grand Junction, CO;94;71;86;52;Strong winds;W;25;19%;40%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;64;90;69;Partly sunny;E;7;59%;20%;10
Hartford, CT;90;66;81;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;71%;70%;5
Helena, MT;61;50;59;46;Cool with rain;WSW;9;83%;74%;2
Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;11;57%;44%;13
Houston, TX;89;79;91;80;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;70%;32%;6
Indianapolis, IN;83;71;88;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;70%;66%;6
Jackson, MS;91;75;91;76;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;44%;6
Jacksonville, FL;96;75;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;60%;25%;12
Juneau, AK;64;51;59;48;Showers around;S;6;78%;70%;3
Kansas City, MO;91;77;88;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;13;61%;32%;4
Knoxville, TN;83;71;85;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;5;78%;74%;4
Las Vegas, NV;102;70;89;68;Sunny;NW;10;14%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;69;85;70;Showers and t-storms;W;5;80%;79%;4
Little Rock, AR;90;75;87;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;68%;65%;6
Long Beach, CA;73;63;73;60;Misty in the morning;WSW;8;56%;46%;5
Los Angeles, CA;72;61;74;58;Morning mist;SW;7;53%;46%;8
Louisville, KY;84;72;89;72;A shower or t-storm;WSW;5;73%;68%;5
Madison, WI;85;68;88;70;A severe t-storm;SE;7;71%;72%;9
Memphis, TN;90;75;88;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;65%;44%;11
Miami, FL;92;83;92;82;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;34%;13
Milwaukee, WI;83;66;83;70;A morning t-storm;SSE;9;66%;66%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;71;87;73;A severe t-storm;SE;12;78%;84%;4
Mobile, AL;90;78;91;78;Periods of sun;SSW;6;72%;30%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;73;88;74;Partial sunshine;W;5;73%;37%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;60;48;51;46;Showers and t-storms;ENE;16;98%;86%;3
Nashville, TN;92;74;92;74;Mostly cloudy;W;6;59%;66%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;80;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;68%;47%;8
New York, NY;89;71;87;69;A t-storm in spots;N;7;57%;55%;11
Newark, NJ;90;69;88;67;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;54%;54%;10
Norfolk, VA;91;73;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;59%;40%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;74;92;75;Mostly cloudy;S;16;71%;7%;7
Olympia, WA;72;50;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;64%;57%;8
Omaha, NE;89;76;90;76;Winds subsiding;SE;17;68%;16%;8
Orlando, FL;96;79;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;55%;29%;12
Philadelphia, PA;92;71;91;69;Clouds and sun;N;8;49%;31%;10
Phoenix, AZ;104;79;98;76;Very windy;SW;27;17%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;61;88;65;Sun and clouds;N;5;59%;2%;11
Portland, ME;73;61;66;62;Thunderstorms;NE;8;95%;85%;3
Portland, OR;69;53;76;56;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;5;60%;66%;9
Providence, RI;82;67;78;64;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;80%;70%;4
Raleigh, NC;90;71;91;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;70%;81%;10
Reno, NV;77;45;73;51;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;8;29%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;88;71;91;69;Mostly sunny;N;7;54%;25%;11
Roswell, NM;100;70;101;68;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;12;15%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;83;62;90;59;Sunny and breezy;SW;15;29%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;89;51;66;52;Rain and drizzle;SE;9;52%;66%;7
San Antonio, TX;89;77;94;78;Rather cloudy, humid;SSE;10;66%;20%;6
San Diego, CA;72;65;70;62;Misty in the morning;W;7;65%;46%;5
San Francisco, CA;68;55;72;56;Mostly sunny;SW;16;52%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;96;78;97;77;Partly sunny;WSW;11;57%;38%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;75;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;64%;65%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;84;74;92;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;15;70%;44%;10
Spokane, WA;68;52;78;57;Warmer;SSE;5;42%;66%;6
Springfield, IL;85;73;92;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;60%;79%;11
St. Louis, MO;91;75;92;72;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;60%;84%;11
Tampa, FL;94;78;95;78;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;67%;28%;12
Toledo, OH;83;61;84;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;58%;6%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;73;99;70;Very windy;SSW;25;15%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;77;92;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;12;70%;29%;3
Vero Beach, FL;93;72;94;73;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;65%;15%;12
Washington, DC;89;73;91;72;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;52%;0%;11
Wichita, KS;93;75;92;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;64%;28%;11
Wilmington, DE;92;71;90;69;Partly sunny;N;9;53%;6%;11
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.