US Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;66;80;64;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;72%;66%;5

Albuquerque, NM;93;62;92;59;Mostly cloudy;W;10;15%;0%;10

Anchorage, AK;57;48;63;51;Mostly cloudy;S;8;65%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;80;68;82;68;A morning t-storm;NW;8;72%;67%;5

Atlanta, GA;87;73;91;72;Clouds and sun;WNW;8;65%;35%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;86;72;85;70;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;61%;10%;11

Austin, TX;86;78;95;78;Partly sunny;SSE;11;61%;29%;10

Baltimore, MD;89;74;92;71;Partly sunny;N;8;46%;3%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;91;77;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;47%;8

Billings, MT;74;55;65;54;Rain and drizzle;SW;8;74%;81%;3

Birmingham, AL;85;74;89;74;Partly sunny;SSW;6;69%;39%;10

Bismarck, ND;93;69;99;73;Hot with some sun;SE;10;56%;74%;9

Boise, ID;65;49;62;52;A little rain;W;6;69%;86%;3

Boston, MA;81;67;74;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;85%;82%;4

Bridgeport, CT;84;67;83;65;A shower or t-storm;N;8;66%;66%;10

Buffalo, NY;77;62;81;63;Mostly sunny;SW;6;63%;7%;10

Burlington, VT;80;66;75;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;9;79%;83%;3

Caribou, ME;82;60;75;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;ENE;11;67%;80%;2

Casper, WY;84;52;83;47;Turning cloudy;W;15;36%;30%;9

Charleston, SC;92;77;93;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;63%;64%;12

Charleston, WV;78;69;88;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;70%;75%;3

Charlotte, NC;92;70;90;72;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;64%;55%;9

Cheyenne, WY;86;58;88;54;Partly sunny;NW;9;29%;20%;12

Chicago, IL;83;71;86;73;A t-storm in spots;E;7;71%;55%;9

Cleveland, OH;77;65;78;66;Clouds and sun;NE;6;68%;5%;11

Columbia, SC;91;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;59%;53%;12

Columbus, OH;83;64;88;65;Humid with some sun;NNE;4;59%;27%;11

Concord, NH;84;60;73;61;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;89%;84%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;77;95;77;Windy and very humid;SSE;20;65%;27%;6

Denver, CO;94;62;95;59;Warm with some sun;W;8;21%;15%;12

Des Moines, IA;85;74;89;71;Clouds and sun;SE;14;68%;44%;6

Detroit, MI;85;62;87;63;Warm with some sun;NE;6;53%;5%;10

Dodge City, KS;94;71;100;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;21;41%;6%;12

Duluth, MN;71;57;63;58;A severe t-storm;ENE;9;93%;84%;4

El Paso, TX;92;75;96;73;Clouds and sun;W;14;22%;2%;13

Fairbanks, AK;68;50;64;46;Clouds and sun;W;6;64%;57%;2

Fargo, ND;90;73;94;76;Clouds and sun, hot;SE;11;72%;33%;4

Grand Junction, CO;94;71;86;52;Strong winds;W;25;19%;40%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;86;64;90;69;Partly sunny;E;7;59%;20%;10

Hartford, CT;90;66;81;65;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;71%;70%;5

Helena, MT;61;50;59;46;Cool with rain;WSW;9;83%;74%;2

Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;74;Partial sunshine;ENE;11;57%;44%;13

Houston, TX;89;79;91;80;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;70%;32%;6

Indianapolis, IN;83;71;88;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;70%;66%;6

Jackson, MS;91;75;91;76;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;44%;6

Jacksonville, FL;96;75;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;60%;25%;12

Juneau, AK;64;51;59;48;Showers around;S;6;78%;70%;3

Kansas City, MO;91;77;88;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;13;61%;32%;4

Knoxville, TN;83;71;85;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;5;78%;74%;4

Las Vegas, NV;102;70;89;68;Sunny;NW;10;14%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;77;69;85;70;Showers and t-storms;W;5;80%;79%;4

Little Rock, AR;90;75;87;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;68%;65%;6

Long Beach, CA;73;63;73;60;Misty in the morning;WSW;8;56%;46%;5

Los Angeles, CA;72;61;74;58;Morning mist;SW;7;53%;46%;8

Louisville, KY;84;72;89;72;A shower or t-storm;WSW;5;73%;68%;5

Madison, WI;85;68;88;70;A severe t-storm;SE;7;71%;72%;9

Memphis, TN;90;75;88;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;65%;44%;11

Miami, FL;92;83;92;82;Partly sunny;S;7;60%;34%;13

Milwaukee, WI;83;66;83;70;A morning t-storm;SSE;9;66%;66%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;71;87;73;A severe t-storm;SE;12;78%;84%;4

Mobile, AL;90;78;91;78;Periods of sun;SSW;6;72%;30%;11

Montgomery, AL;90;73;88;74;Partial sunshine;W;5;73%;37%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;60;48;51;46;Showers and t-storms;ENE;16;98%;86%;3

Nashville, TN;92;74;92;74;Mostly cloudy;W;6;59%;66%;11

New Orleans, LA;92;80;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;68%;47%;8

New York, NY;89;71;87;69;A t-storm in spots;N;7;57%;55%;11

Newark, NJ;90;69;88;67;A t-storm in spots;NNW;8;54%;54%;10

Norfolk, VA;91;73;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;59%;40%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;89;74;92;75;Mostly cloudy;S;16;71%;7%;7

Olympia, WA;72;50;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;64%;57%;8

Omaha, NE;89;76;90;76;Winds subsiding;SE;17;68%;16%;8

Orlando, FL;96;79;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;55%;29%;12

Philadelphia, PA;92;71;91;69;Clouds and sun;N;8;49%;31%;10

Phoenix, AZ;104;79;98;76;Very windy;SW;27;17%;3%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;84;61;88;65;Sun and clouds;N;5;59%;2%;11

Portland, ME;73;61;66;62;Thunderstorms;NE;8;95%;85%;3

Portland, OR;69;53;76;56;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;5;60%;66%;9

Providence, RI;82;67;78;64;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;80%;70%;4

Raleigh, NC;90;71;91;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;70%;81%;10

Reno, NV;77;45;73;51;Partly sunny, cool;WNW;8;29%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;88;71;91;69;Mostly sunny;N;7;54%;25%;11

Roswell, NM;100;70;101;68;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;12;15%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;83;62;90;59;Sunny and breezy;SW;15;29%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;89;51;66;52;Rain and drizzle;SE;9;52%;66%;7

San Antonio, TX;89;77;94;78;Rather cloudy, humid;SSE;10;66%;20%;6

San Diego, CA;72;65;70;62;Misty in the morning;W;7;65%;46%;5

San Francisco, CA;68;55;72;56;Mostly sunny;SW;16;52%;1%;11

Savannah, GA;96;78;97;77;Partly sunny;WSW;11;57%;38%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;54;75;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;64%;65%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;84;74;92;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;15;70%;44%;10

Spokane, WA;68;52;78;57;Warmer;SSE;5;42%;66%;6

Springfield, IL;85;73;92;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;60%;79%;11

St. Louis, MO;91;75;92;72;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;60%;84%;11

Tampa, FL;94;78;95;78;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;6;67%;28%;12

Toledo, OH;83;61;84;60;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;58%;6%;10

Tucson, AZ;98;73;99;70;Very windy;SSW;25;15%;2%;12

Tulsa, OK;93;77;92;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;12;70%;29%;3

Vero Beach, FL;93;72;94;73;Partly sunny, warm;S;8;65%;15%;12

Washington, DC;89;73;91;72;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;52%;0%;11

Wichita, KS;93;75;92;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;64%;28%;11

Wilmington, DE;92;71;90;69;Partly sunny;N;9;53%;6%;11

_____

