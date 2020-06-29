Atlantic City, NJ;84;69;80;69;Thundershower;SSW;8;69%;64%;11
Austin, TX;89;79;96;79;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;9;59%;15%;7
Baltimore, MD;92;72;90;72;Partly sunny;N;6;44%;29%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;93;77;Turning cloudy;SSW;9;70%;44%;11
Billings, MT;64;51;73;50;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;53%;29%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;73;90;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;70%;62%;5
Bismarck, ND;91;72;86;58;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;10;80%;87%;4
Boise, ID;59;52;73;51;Mainly cloudy;ESE;6;55%;51%;8
Boston, MA;70;64;71;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;90%;86%;3
Bridgeport, CT;82;64;78;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;70%;82%;6
Buffalo, NY;83;64;79;64;Clouds and sun;E;8;65%;33%;10
Burlington, VT;71;64;77;64;Showers and t-storms;N;9;77%;83%;3
Caribou, ME;73;59;76;62;Showers and t-storms;ENE;9;78%;84%;2
Casper, WY;85;48;70;45;Windy;SW;22;35%;17%;10
Charleston, SC;93;75;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;66%;66%;12
Charleston, WV;85;70;86;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;4;73%;81%;4
Charlotte, NC;91;72;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;61%;62%;7
Cheyenne, WY;89;52;73;48;A p.m. t-storm;W;12;31%;58%;8
Chicago, IL;87;74;85;72;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;67%;66%;9
Cleveland, OH;78;67;80;67;Mostly sunny;E;7;63%;28%;11
Columbia, SC;93;73;93;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;61%;56%;10
Columbus, OH;90;66;89;66;A t-storm in spots;E;5;56%;49%;10
Concord, NH;76;60;71;61;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;92%;82%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;78;97;78;Partly sunny, breezy;S;18;66%;6%;8
Denver, CO;95;60;82;54;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;29%;58%;12
Des Moines, IA;87;72;85;72;Very humid;ESE;11;78%;78%;3
Detroit, MI;85;63;88;65;Sunny and warm;ESE;6;55%;7%;10
Dodge City, KS;100;70;102;63;Partly sunny and hot;N;14;26%;6%;12
Duluth, MN;69;57;70;59;A strong t-storm;NE;8;89%;73%;7
El Paso, TX;94;74;96;72;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;12;19%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;65;46;61;41;Inc. clouds;WSW;6;56%;45%;3
Fargo, ND;84;76;90;73;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;11;71%;74%;3
Grand Junction, CO;88;54;80;52;Partly sunny;NNE;13;21%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;71;90;66;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;58%;13%;10
Hartford, CT;81;64;78;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;72%;82%;3
Helena, MT;54;44;60;44;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;70%;56%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;54%;29%;13
Houston, TX;90;80;92;80;Clouds and sun;S;9;68%;11%;6
Indianapolis, IN;88;73;87;70;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;65%;80%;4
Jackson, MS;91;76;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;69%;27%;7
Jacksonville, FL;96;77;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;64%;55%;11
Juneau, AK;60;47;62;49;Cloudy;SSW;6;71%;25%;2
Kansas City, MO;88;77;91;78;Partly sunny;SE;11;64%;61%;7
Knoxville, TN;85;71;82;69;Showers and t-storms;E;5;78%;89%;4
Las Vegas, NV;90;69;95;71;Plenty of sunshine;N;7;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;84;69;80;66;Showers and t-storms;S;5;80%;87%;3
Little Rock, AR;80;74;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;78%;72%;6
Long Beach, CA;73;60;75;61;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;62%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;74;59;77;61;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;64%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;89;73;83;70;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;70%;86%;3
Madison, WI;85;69;88;70;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;62%;66%;7
Memphis, TN;88;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;12;69%;77%;6
Miami, FL;92;79;93;79;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;61%;35%;13
Milwaukee, WI;86;72;83;69;A shower or t-storm;ENE;9;70%;61%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;72;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;12;67%;55%;5
Mobile, AL;90;78;92;79;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;71%;73%;9
Montgomery, AL;91;74;87;74;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;72%;49%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;49;46;52;47;Showers and t-storms;NNE;14;99%;85%;3
Nashville, TN;91;75;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;71%;89%;6
New Orleans, LA;93;78;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;68%;44%;8
New York, NY;87;69;83;69;Thundershower;E;6;62%;73%;6
Newark, NJ;89;67;83;67;Thundershower;NE;5;62%;73%;7
Norfolk, VA;88;70;90;70;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;62%;83%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;92;76;97;76;Sunny and breezy;S;17;57%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;71;54;64;52;Cooler, morning mist;SW;12;65%;57%;2
Omaha, NE;86;75;90;73;Periods of sun;SSE;15;70%;62%;5
Orlando, FL;96;80;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;W;8;56%;34%;12
Philadelphia, PA;91;70;87;69;Thundershower;ENE;6;54%;64%;9
Phoenix, AZ;97;77;98;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;15%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;87;65;88;65;Mostly sunny;N;5;54%;13%;11
Portland, ME;66;62;67;63;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;96%;86%;2
Portland, OR;75;56;68;53;A little rain;WNW;6;62%;68%;3
Providence, RI;75;64;75;64;A shower or t-storm;N;6;81%;80%;3
Raleigh, NC;91;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;65%;65%;9
Reno, NV;73;50;82;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;10;24%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;90;69;90;69;Partly sunny;ESE;5;58%;44%;8
Roswell, NM;104;67;100;65;Sunny and hot;WSW;12;13%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;58;92;56;Sunlit, seasonable;SSW;6;33%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;64;50;69;56;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;8;54%;24%;8
San Antonio, TX;92;78;96;79;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;65%;8%;8
San Diego, CA;70;61;72;63;Turning sunny;W;8;61%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;77;56;70;55;Abundant sunshine;SW;12;59%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;97;75;96;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;57%;55%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;55;67;54;Not as warm;S;13;69%;57%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;83;77;90;70;Cloudy and breezy;SSE;16;73%;68%;2
Spokane, WA;76;56;73;51;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;53%;73%;3
Springfield, IL;91;72;82;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;10;80%;86%;3
St. Louis, MO;88;72;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;77%;87%;5
Tampa, FL;92;77;94;77;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;67%;10%;12
Toledo, OH;85;63;86;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;4;55%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;97;70;98;71;Plenty of sunshine;SW;10;17%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;78;96;80;Mostly sunny;S;13;62%;10%;11
Vero Beach, FL;95;76;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;62%;42%;12
Washington, DC;91;73;91;71;Partial sunshine;E;6;50%;23%;11
Wichita, KS;95;75;102;74;Hot with some sun;S;15;47%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;69;87;69;Thundershower;NNW;7;57%;55%;11
