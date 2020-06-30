Austin, TX;92;76;96;76;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSE;7;60%;6%;7
Baltimore, MD;90;73;87;71;A shower or t-storm;NW;5;60%;73%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;94;75;A t-storm around;SSW;8;68%;42%;11
Billings, MT;73;50;79;50;Sun and clouds;SW;9;43%;19%;10
Birmingham, AL;89;72;90;73;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;65%;66%;8
Bismarck, ND;79;57;84;64;A morning t-storm;ESE;7;55%;59%;8
Boise, ID;74;52;74;50;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;39%;0%;10
Boston, MA;69;64;75;66;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;81%;75%;3
Bridgeport, CT;74;65;79;64;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;76%;80%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;63;82;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;65%;25%;10
Burlington, VT;78;64;79;64;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;75%;61%;4
Caribou, ME;77;59;83;62;Warmer;SW;3;65%;41%;5
Casper, WY;71;47;81;50;Windy and warmer;S;20;27%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;91;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;71%;75%;11
Charleston, WV;85;68;88;65;A t-storm in spots;N;4;67%;41%;9
Charlotte, NC;89;69;87;70;Showers and t-storms;W;5;64%;76%;9
Cheyenne, WY;73;46;81;55;Partly sunny, warmer;S;10;27%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;86;71;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;9;61%;48%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;67;80;68;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;8;65%;2%;11
Columbia, SC;91;72;90;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;70%;86%;7
Columbus, OH;90;66;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;56%;29%;10
Concord, NH;77;60;76;60;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;85%;71%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;78;97;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;14;66%;7%;12
Denver, CO;83;54;90;59;Partly sunny;S;8;21%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;72;84;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;7;82%;67%;3
Detroit, MI;87;65;88;65;Sunshine and warm;NE;6;56%;4%;10
Dodge City, KS;103;64;97;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;15;43%;4%;12
Duluth, MN;69;58;72;63;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;82%;65%;7
El Paso, TX;95;73;91;73;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;19%;2%;5
Fairbanks, AK;57;40;64;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;4;44%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;90;70;86;66;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;72%;66%;4
Grand Junction, CO;80;51;89;60;Sunny and nice;W;9;14%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;90;65;90;67;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;5%;10
Hartford, CT;78;64;81;64;Showers and t-storms;S;4;74%;77%;8
Helena, MT;59;44;67;44;Showers and t-storms;S;9;65%;77%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;16;53%;34%;13
Houston, TX;92;80;93;77;Partly sunny;S;8;64%;8%;11
Indianapolis, IN;87;69;89;68;A t-storm in spots;E;6;66%;50%;6
Jackson, MS;90;75;92;75;Partly sunny;S;7;67%;66%;7
Jacksonville, FL;96;76;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;68%;81%;12
Juneau, AK;63;48;70;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;62%;9%;6
Kansas City, MO;93;79;95;75;Very humid;ESE;7;60%;51%;6
Knoxville, TN;81;68;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;85%;77%;5
Las Vegas, NV;96;71;99;73;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;12%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;83;68;85;67;A t-storm in spots;E;5;77%;47%;5
Little Rock, AR;90;75;91;75;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;73%;59%;5
Long Beach, CA;76;63;74;62;Clouds breaking;SSW;7;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;62;79;61;Clouds breaking;S;6;60%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;84;70;89;71;A t-storm in spots;E;5;72%;65%;3
Madison, WI;88;68;85;65;A t-storm in spots;E;7;65%;51%;8
Memphis, TN;92;75;90;75;Clearing, a t-storm;S;9;75%;86%;4
Miami, FL;92;79;92;79;Sunshine and warm;SW;7;61%;34%;13
Milwaukee, WI;84;69;83;67;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;59%;46%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;71;86;70;A shower or t-storm;WSW;9;71%;65%;3
Mobile, AL;93;78;94;79;A t-storm around;SW;6;65%;73%;9
Montgomery, AL;89;72;90;73;Mainly cloudy;WSW;5;68%;66%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;51;45;54;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;16;94%;69%;3
Nashville, TN;81;71;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;81%;78%;4
New Orleans, LA;93;80;93;78;Partly sunny;SW;7;67%;30%;12
New York, NY;80;68;80;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;71%;77%;8
Newark, NJ;79;66;81;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;70%;77%;9
Norfolk, VA;91;70;87;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;5;70%;75%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;95;76;101;77;Sunny and hot;SSE;10;54%;28%;12
Olympia, WA;62;51;64;52;Showers around;SW;11;71%;74%;2
Omaha, NE;91;75;88;72;Cloudy and humid;ENE;8;78%;37%;3
Orlando, FL;97;78;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;59%;44%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;69;82;69;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;66%;77%;6
Phoenix, AZ;99;77;104;83;Sunny;W;8;14%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;87;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;56%;7%;11
Portland, ME;68;63;71;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;5;87%;63%;3
Portland, OR;69;53;66;53;Occasional rain;WSW;6;68%;67%;2
Providence, RI;74;64;77;64;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;80%;79%;3
Raleigh, NC;91;72;89;70;A shower or t-storm;SE;4;67%;73%;9
Reno, NV;81;51;85;53;Mostly sunny;W;8;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;69;86;67;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;69%;69%;10
Roswell, NM;103;66;101;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;14%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;56;91;55;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;40%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;72;56;86;61;Sunshine and warmer;WSW;12;26%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;78;97;77;Some sun, hot, humid;SSE;9;65%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;74;63;72;61;Turning sunny;WSW;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;78;55;68;55;Partly sunny;SW;11;62%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;97;75;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;66%;77%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;53;66;54;Cloudy;SSW;13;68%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;91;69;88;69;A morning t-storm;NE;5;68%;55%;5
Spokane, WA;70;50;63;51;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;65%;55%;7
Springfield, IL;74;72;85;70;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;77%;67%;6
St. Louis, MO;84;72;87;73;Showers and t-storms;N;6;71%;76%;6
Tampa, FL;92;78;91;78;A t-storm around;W;6;71%;46%;12
Toledo, OH;86;63;85;63;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;58%;4%;10
Tucson, AZ;97;71;98;76;Clouding up;WSW;7;23%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;79;100;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;9;56%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;95;73;94;75;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;62%;44%;12
Washington, DC;91;71;87;71;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;62%;60%;10
Wichita, KS;100;76;100;76;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;51%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;87;68;83;68;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;66%;74%;8
