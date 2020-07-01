Austin, TX;92;78;97;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;58%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;83;72;91;75;Mostly sunny;W;7;48%;3%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;95;76;Partly sunny;SW;7;67%;46%;12
Billings, MT;80;53;84;57;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;35%;14%;10
Birmingham, AL;83;71;87;72;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;73%;68%;5
Bismarck, ND;84;64;93;66;A strong t-storm;NNW;16;49%;57%;9
Boise, ID;75;50;81;57;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;33%;0%;10
Boston, MA;72;65;84;70;Humid and warmer;WSW;6;66%;30%;9
Bridgeport, CT;80;65;86;71;Humid with sunshine;W;6;63%;43%;11
Buffalo, NY;82;66;83;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;61%;25%;10
Burlington, VT;82;65;89;68;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;57%;80%;9
Caribou, ME;85;62;81;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;70%;80%;6
Casper, WY;84;50;90;51;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;18%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;93;73;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;77%;72%;6
Charleston, WV;89;63;90;64;Mostly sunny;NNE;4;61%;0%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;71;90;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;58%;42%;10
Cheyenne, WY;81;55;88;56;Mostly sunny, nice;S;10;31%;8%;12
Chicago, IL;85;69;84;69;Clouds and sun;NE;7;57%;8%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;70;82;72;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;6;63%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;87;71;92;71;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;62%;47%;9
Columbus, OH;90;64;90;65;Sunny and hot;NNE;6;56%;4%;11
Concord, NH;79;59;89;66;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;5;65%;42%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;79;96;78;Mostly sunny;SE;10;64%;26%;12
Denver, CO;88;59;94;61;Partly sunny;S;8;25%;10%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;71;88;71;Clouds and sun;E;8;69%;29%;7
Detroit, MI;88;65;92;70;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;48%;0%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;69;97;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;12;56%;50%;12
Duluth, MN;75;63;86;67;Partly sunny;WNW;5;59%;36%;9
El Paso, TX;93;73;96;75;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;26%;3%;10
Fairbanks, AK;64;43;69;49;Some brightening;WSW;4;47%;22%;4
Fargo, ND;84;68;93;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;9;59%;18%;9
Grand Junction, CO;89;57;93;61;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;13%;5%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;66;92;66;Partly sunny and hot;NW;5;53%;5%;10
Hartford, CT;77;64;89;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;5;59%;44%;10
Helena, MT;72;44;78;47;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;8;41%;3%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;75;87;74;Sunshine and nice;ENE;13;54%;44%;13
Houston, TX;93;81;96;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;58%;4%;12
Indianapolis, IN;90;69;91;70;Clouds and sun;NE;7;51%;3%;11
Jackson, MS;90;76;91;74;A couple of t-storms;N;5;73%;77%;7
Jacksonville, FL;94;74;90;73;A thunderstorm;S;8;76%;66%;12
Juneau, AK;72;50;78;52;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;41%;3%;5
Kansas City, MO;86;77;92;75;Partial sunshine;NNW;7;66%;66%;9
Knoxville, TN;81;68;89;68;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;63%;27%;11
Las Vegas, NV;100;73;101;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;84;66;89;65;Partly sunny;NNE;7;62%;3%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;76;95;74;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;66%;8
Long Beach, CA;73;63;75;61;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;61%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;76;61;79;60;Clouds breaking;SW;6;57%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;86;71;92;67;Periods of sun;NNE;6;57%;2%;11
Madison, WI;87;61;88;65;Partly sunny;NW;4;57%;10%;9
Memphis, TN;90;75;90;76;Humid with a t-storm;S;5;76%;59%;7
Miami, FL;92;79;92;79;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;38%;13
Milwaukee, WI;82;66;85;68;Clouds and sun;N;7;52%;10%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;70;90;70;Clouds limiting sun;ESE;4;63%;35%;8
Mobile, AL;92;78;91;76;A t-storm or two;W;5;64%;76%;7
Montgomery, AL;84;71;85;72;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;78%;76%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;55;49;62;49;Becoming very windy;NW;26;82%;79%;11
Nashville, TN;81;71;92;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;65%;41%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;77;94;78;Partial sunshine;SW;7;65%;44%;12
New York, NY;79;69;88;74;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;55%;13%;11
Newark, NJ;79;67;91;73;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;52%;12%;11
Norfolk, VA;90;69;85;70;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;66%;25%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;97;76;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;61%;44%;11
Olympia, WA;64;51;65;50;Low clouds breaking;WSW;9;69%;29%;4
Omaha, NE;88;72;91;73;Sunny and very warm;E;8;67%;22%;11
Orlando, FL;96;79;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;W;10;62%;61%;12
Philadelphia, PA;85;68;92;73;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;53%;31%;11
Phoenix, AZ;104;81;102;83;Partly sunny;W;6;20%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;66;90;66;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;53%;2%;11
Portland, ME;70;62;77;65;Mostly sunny, humid;S;8;76%;44%;10
Portland, OR;66;53;73;54;Warmer;N;5;57%;18%;9
Providence, RI;76;64;85;68;Warmer with some sun;SW;5;67%;42%;10
Raleigh, NC;90;70;89;68;Clouds and sun;NNW;5;63%;25%;10
Reno, NV;85;53;86;55;Sunshine;WNW;7;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;87;67;89;68;Mostly sunny, humid;NW;6;60%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;101;72;97;71;Sun and some clouds;SSE;7;29%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;55;88;54;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;43%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;64;90;68;Mostly sunny;E;9;25%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;77;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;56%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;72;63;73;63;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;63%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;70;55;69;55;Partly sunny;SW;11;59%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;94;71;91;72;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;73%;71%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;54;68;53;Partly sunny;SW;13;64%;30%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;87;70;90;70;Sunny and humid;ESE;8;67%;7%;10
Spokane, WA;64;52;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;10;51%;8%;9
Springfield, IL;81;70;87;68;A t-storm in spots;N;6;72%;45%;8
St. Louis, MO;81;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;71%;43%;9
Tampa, FL;93;78;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;72%;63%;12
Toledo, OH;85;61;90;64;Mostly sunny;SW;3;50%;1%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;76;96;75;Partly sunny;WNW;6;33%;27%;11
Tulsa, OK;99;77;100;75;A t-storm around;SW;6;60%;79%;11
Vero Beach, FL;97;73;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;64%;60%;12
Washington, DC;86;70;91;72;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;54%;0%;11
Wichita, KS;100;77;97;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;57%;76%;11
Wilmington, DE;83;68;90;72;Mostly sunny;W;7;57%;30%;11
