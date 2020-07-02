Austin, TX;96;75;99;74;Sunshine and hot;S;3;51%;5%;12
Baltimore, MD;91;75;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;7;39%;23%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;94;77;90;74;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;86%;9
Billings, MT;84;57;89;60;Mostly sunny;W;7;41%;42%;10
Birmingham, AL;87;71;91;71;Showers and t-storms;N;5;66%;70%;11
Bismarck, ND;90;65;91;68;A severe t-storm;ESE;9;68%;82%;9
Boise, ID;81;57;91;58;Lots of sun, nice;NE;6;28%;2%;10
Boston, MA;87;71;74;63;Not as warm;NNE;12;80%;81%;4
Bridgeport, CT;87;70;85;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;10;67%;73%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;69;83;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;66%;55%;10
Burlington, VT;92;68;84;64;A shower or t-storm;ESE;8;66%;66%;7
Caribou, ME;88;55;77;57;Partly sunny;SSW;4;57%;40%;8
Casper, WY;91;51;94;55;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;20%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;86;73;88;73;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;5%;12
Charleston, WV;89;66;93;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;4;57%;0%;11
Charlotte, NC;89;70;92;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;52%;2%;11
Cheyenne, WY;89;57;89;58;A strong t-storm;S;9;30%;45%;12
Chicago, IL;88;70;86;70;Lots of sun, humid;N;7;55%;10%;10
Cleveland, OH;83;73;84;72;Partly sunny, humid;N;6;63%;13%;10
Columbia, SC;93;72;93;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;56%;4%;12
Columbus, OH;90;65;93;69;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;6;56%;8%;11
Concord, NH;92;66;75;57;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NE;7;84%;73%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;98;76;A t-storm around;ENE;6;53%;48%;12
Denver, CO;96;62;93;63;A t-storm around;SSW;7;24%;54%;12
Des Moines, IA;89;70;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;60%;23%;8
Detroit, MI;90;71;93;68;Sun and clouds, hot;NNE;7;55%;24%;10
Dodge City, KS;98;66;96;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;11;49%;44%;12
Duluth, MN;92;65;81;61;Partly sunny, warm;NE;6;63%;12%;9
El Paso, TX;97;75;102;76;Clouds and sun;S;6;26%;18%;13
Fairbanks, AK;67;45;70;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;61%;42%;2
Fargo, ND;90;72;92;72;A t-storm around;SE;7;64%;73%;9
Grand Junction, CO;94;61;93;62;Partly sunny;ESE;8;16%;31%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;91;68;93;69;Partly sunny;NNE;6;58%;27%;10
Hartford, CT;92;71;85;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;10;66%;83%;7
Helena, MT;78;48;82;52;A t-storm around;SW;6;41%;73%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;75;Showers around;ENE;12;55%;86%;11
Houston, TX;96;80;97;81;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;53%;11%;12
Indianapolis, IN;91;70;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;N;5;52%;7%;10
Jackson, MS;90;75;90;74;A shower or t-storm;N;4;69%;82%;5
Jacksonville, FL;92;74;89;73;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;75%;81%;9
Juneau, AK;80;51;70;54;Becoming cloudy;E;7;55%;14%;6
Kansas City, MO;89;73;90;72;A t-storm in spots;E;7;64%;44%;9
Knoxville, TN;88;68;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;59%;15%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;14%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;66;90;68;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;5%;10
Little Rock, AR;92;76;89;74;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;74%;82%;8
Long Beach, CA;77;62;79;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;79;60;82;60;Clouds, then sun;SW;5;52%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;90;70;93;70;Partly sunny and hot;N;5;55%;6%;11
Madison, WI;87;67;88;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;59%;48%;10
Memphis, TN;94;75;90;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;71%;47%;11
Miami, FL;92;78;92;78;A t-storm or two;SW;7;64%;67%;13
Milwaukee, WI;86;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;N;7;58%;44%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;71;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SW;4;54%;12%;10
Mobile, AL;89;76;90;75;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;78%;85%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;72;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;72%;70%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;63;51;56;44;Showers around;SSE;15;91%;86%;4
Nashville, TN;89;71;93;69;Humid with some sun;NNE;6;56%;8%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;80;89;77;Showers and t-storms;W;7;74%;86%;8
New York, NY;91;75;90;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;58%;74%;11
Newark, NJ;92;74;92;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;53%;74%;11
Norfolk, VA;88;70;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;53%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;74;96;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;62%;59%;12
Olympia, WA;66;50;68;50;Some sun, pleasant;W;6;65%;24%;6
Omaha, NE;89;70;89;69;Partly sunny;E;7;67%;15%;6
Orlando, FL;93;77;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;66%;70%;9
Philadelphia, PA;93;73;97;72;Sunshine, very hot;E;7;48%;50%;11
Phoenix, AZ;103;84;105;85;Mostly sunny;W;7;26%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;90;66;95;70;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;6;52%;16%;11
Portland, ME;82;65;68;59;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;8;81%;55%;6
Portland, OR;73;55;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;56%;8%;9
Providence, RI;84;68;80;63;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;11;72%;78%;6
Raleigh, NC;89;68;94;71;Sun and some clouds;SSW;5;54%;3%;11
Reno, NV;85;54;87;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;89;68;95;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;50%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;102;72;99;72;A t-storm around;SSE;8;35%;50%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;54;88;55;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;45%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;90;66;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;11;21%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;74;99;73;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;51%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;74;63;75;65;Low clouds, then sun;NW;8;63%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;55;65;54;Partly sunny;WSW;12;60%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;89;73;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;8;67%;42%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;67;54;69;54;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;63%;36%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;89;68;89;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;9;67%;14%;10
Spokane, WA;71;50;81;52;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;6;39%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;89;67;90;67;Mostly sunny, humid;NE;5;57%;16%;11
St. Louis, MO;89;73;90;70;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;64%;42%;11
Tampa, FL;91;79;91;79;A thunderstorm;WSW;8;71%;80%;12
Toledo, OH;89;66;92;66;Partly sunny;ENE;4;54%;35%;10
Tucson, AZ;89;76;101;78;Mostly sunny;NW;7;34%;13%;12
Tulsa, OK;97;76;96;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;6;61%;52%;10
Vero Beach, FL;95;73;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;8;65%;44%;12
Washington, DC;91;74;97;76;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;48%;15%;11
Wichita, KS;97;73;94;73;A t-storm in spots;E;7;56%;56%;10
Wilmington, DE;91;72;96;72;Very hot;NE;8;51%;47%;11
