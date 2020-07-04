Austin, TX;99;77;100;77;A thunderstorm;E;3;48%;59%;11
Baltimore, MD;88;76;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;5;54%;28%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;74;87;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;84%;87%;4
Billings, MT;86;60;83;58;A t-storm around;N;7;48%;64%;10
Birmingham, AL;89;73;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;63%;78%;11
Bismarck, ND;89;67;86;62;A severe t-storm;NNW;9;67%;83%;8
Boise, ID;88;57;89;59;Mostly sunny;NE;7;32%;0%;10
Boston, MA;72;66;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;63%;65%;10
Bridgeport, CT;82;67;87;69;Partly sunny;SW;7;57%;11%;10
Buffalo, NY;85;63;85;67;Partly sunny;S;7;48%;8%;10
Burlington, VT;87;64;86;62;A strong t-storm;NNW;6;51%;63%;9
Caribou, ME;84;55;73;54;A strong t-storm;N;5;72%;69%;3
Casper, WY;92;55;89;52;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;33%;28%;11
Charleston, SC;89;72;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;63%;75%;12
Charleston, WV;93;68;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;3;57%;1%;11
Charlotte, NC;91;71;93;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;55%;51%;11
Cheyenne, WY;85;56;87;56;A t-storm around;SSW;8;37%;64%;9
Chicago, IL;87;70;86;73;Partly sunny;E;7;63%;30%;10
Cleveland, OH;82;69;83;71;Mostly sunny;E;6;58%;6%;10
Columbia, SC;94;70;94;71;Clouds and sun;S;5;55%;9%;12
Columbus, OH;93;65;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;E;4;54%;18%;11
Concord, NH;87;59;87;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;56%;65%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;76;95;75;Partly sunny;ENE;8;60%;31%;12
Denver, CO;90;61;92;62;A t-storm around;S;7;38%;64%;9
Des Moines, IA;90;72;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;59%;31%;9
Detroit, MI;90;63;93;66;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;5;48%;6%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;66;90;64;Partly sunny;SE;9;59%;28%;9
Duluth, MN;83;66;82;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;ENE;6;66%;55%;6
El Paso, TX;101;78;105;77;Partly sunny;SE;7;23%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;52;75;53;Partly sunny;WSW;6;48%;14%;5
Fargo, ND;90;71;87;69;A severe t-storm;SSE;9;77%;82%;8
Grand Junction, CO;96;64;98;65;Partly sunny;SE;8;22%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;67;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;5;59%;16%;10
Hartford, CT;85;66;89;67;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;27%;10
Helena, MT;77;52;78;51;Becoming cloudy;SSW;6;45%;26%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;74;89;74;A passing shower;ENE;10;54%;78%;13
Houston, TX;97;78;96;79;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;60%;61%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;72;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;5;55%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;86;73;89;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;4;70%;83%;10
Jacksonville, FL;87;73;86;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;82%;78%;6
Juneau, AK;66;53;65;51;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;71%;24%;3
Kansas City, MO;86;72;89;72;Mostly sunny, humid;ENE;6;60%;38%;11
Knoxville, TN;92;72;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;65%;71%;10
Las Vegas, NV;106;80;108;80;Sunny and hot;W;7;7%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;92;68;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;60%;42%;11
Little Rock, AR;87;73;84;72;A t-storm in spots;E;6;78%;77%;7
Long Beach, CA;87;64;84;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;0%;12
Los Angeles, CA;85;64;89;65;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;45%;1%;12
Louisville, KY;93;72;95;74;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;54%;38%;11
Madison, WI;89;66;90;69;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;3;57%;25%;10
Memphis, TN;93;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;71%;68%;10
Miami, FL;92;79;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;68%;73%;9
Milwaukee, WI;85;67;88;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;21%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;72;91;74;Sun and clouds;WSW;6;57%;29%;9
Mobile, AL;89;74;87;75;Thunderstorms;S;6;79%;86%;4
Montgomery, AL;94;72;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;69%;78%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;58;41;A strong t-storm;N;16;68%;66%;4
Nashville, TN;94;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;66%;68%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;77;86;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;77%;86%;5
New York, NY;85;71;91;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;SW;6;48%;1%;8
Newark, NJ;87;69;93;70;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;46%;2%;11
Norfolk, VA;87;70;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;61%;7%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;71;90;70;Mostly sunny;E;7;64%;25%;12
Olympia, WA;69;49;73;50;Clouds breaking;WSW;5;60%;5%;7
Omaha, NE;90;69;89;71;Humid with some sun;SE;7;64%;36%;7
Orlando, FL;93;76;91;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;73%;75%;6
Philadelphia, PA;91;71;95;74;Clouds and sun;SW;6;47%;14%;11
Phoenix, AZ;109;85;111;85;Mostly sunny and hot;W;8;16%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;67;96;70;Very hot;E;4;52%;4%;11
Portland, ME;68;62;73;62;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;71%;65%;8
Portland, OR;73;55;77;55;Clouds breaking;N;4;54%;4%;7
Providence, RI;81;64;84;67;Mainly cloudy;SSW;7;65%;44%;8
Raleigh, NC;95;71;91;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;65%;64%;10
Reno, NV;87;53;90;54;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;16%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;92;70;91;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;40%;11
Roswell, NM;100;70;98;69;Turning cloudy, hot;SE;8;37%;30%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;60;95;56;Sunny and warm;S;6;30%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;66;94;66;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;100;73;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;46%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;77;65;79;65;Some sun;WSW;7;63%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;80;57;70;55;Mostly sunny;W;14;52%;3%;11
Savannah, GA;91;72;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;70%;75%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;55;75;56;Clouds breaking;N;6;58%;9%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;89;71;Humid with sunshine;S;9;62%;21%;10
Spokane, WA;77;52;80;53;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;39%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;91;70;91;71;Partly sunny and hot;SE;4;57%;33%;11
St. Louis, MO;91;72;93;72;Some sun, hot, humid;E;5;57%;35%;11
Tampa, FL;90;77;90;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;76%;76%;6
Toledo, OH;89;61;91;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;2;49%;14%;10
Tucson, AZ;104;78;106;78;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;8;20%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;72;90;72;Mostly sunny;E;6;67%;35%;11
Vero Beach, FL;93;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;75%;84%;6
Washington, DC;91;74;91;74;Clouds and sun;S;5;59%;24%;11
Wichita, KS;91;71;89;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;64%;28%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;71;93;73;Clouds and sun;SW;7;54%;15%;11
