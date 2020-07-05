Austin, TX;98;75;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;3;57%;26%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;76;94;74;A strong t-storm;SW;7;54%;64%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;85;75;83;75;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;83%;87%;4
Billings, MT;83;58;86;62;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;57%;63%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;72%;82%;7
Bismarck, ND;85;63;86;64;Partial sunshine;E;7;59%;60%;9
Boise, ID;88;59;92;59;Sunny;NE;5;29%;3%;10
Boston, MA;80;68;76;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;67%;30%;10
Bridgeport, CT;87;69;89;69;Mostly sunny;E;6;53%;55%;10
Buffalo, NY;86;66;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;36%;10
Burlington, VT;87;63;84;61;Partly sunny;ESE;7;51%;11%;10
Caribou, ME;69;55;74;53;Some sun, a shower;NE;8;64%;56%;6
Casper, WY;88;49;92;52;Mostly sunny, warm;N;7;37%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;87;75;84;75;Showers and t-storms;S;7;84%;92%;8
Charleston, WV;95;70;93;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;64%;57%;11
Charlotte, NC;91;69;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;61%;40%;11
Cheyenne, WY;86;56;86;59;Partly sunny;SSW;8;38%;34%;12
Chicago, IL;93;73;88;76;Humid with sunshine;S;6;58%;33%;10
Cleveland, OH;85;71;86;75;Partly sunny;ESE;5;55%;13%;10
Columbia, SC;93;71;86;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;75%;89%;8
Columbus, OH;94;68;94;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;54%;33%;11
Concord, NH;88;61;85;58;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;58%;27%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;73;88;74;A shower or t-storm;E;6;79%;75%;10
Denver, CO;93;62;94;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;33%;23%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;72;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;57%;37%;8
Detroit, MI;92;67;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;50%;22%;10
Dodge City, KS;91;66;90;68;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;60%;27%;11
Duluth, MN;89;64;81;65;A severe t-storm;WSW;6;73%;85%;6
El Paso, TX;102;78;103;77;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;7;23%;23%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;54;73;53;Some sun, a shower;ESE;5;53%;64%;3
Fargo, ND;91;68;83;65;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;71%;56%;9
Grand Junction, CO;98;65;100;66;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;16%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;67;93;69;Mostly sunny and hot;W;5;58%;32%;10
Hartford, CT;90;67;91;67;Partly sunny;SE;6;49%;42%;10
Helena, MT;82;51;81;54;Partly sunny;W;5;41%;44%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;72;87;72;Partly sunny;ENE;12;54%;75%;13
Houston, TX;95;79;93;79;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;45%;10
Indianapolis, IN;93;73;93;74;Sunshine, hot, humid;SW;5;56%;43%;11
Jackson, MS;87;72;86;72;Thunderstorms;S;4;82%;79%;4
Jacksonville, FL;84;73;88;74;Showers and t-storms;S;7;78%;84%;11
Juneau, AK;66;52;63;51;Low clouds;SE;6;72%;44%;2
Kansas City, MO;91;73;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;4;57%;19%;10
Knoxville, TN;91;71;92;71;Humid with some sun;S;5;57%;12%;11
Las Vegas, NV;108;79;109;78;Sunny and hot;WSW;7;5%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;93;71;91;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;65%;58%;11
Little Rock, AR;88;72;89;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;71%;66%;11
Long Beach, CA;88;66;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;51%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;91;66;91;66;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;39%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;93;74;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;5;62%;59%;11
Madison, WI;90;70;90;70;Partly sunny and hot;SW;5;58%;44%;10
Memphis, TN;92;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;E;5;69%;63%;11
Miami, FL;90;79;90;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;7;67%;58%;12
Milwaukee, WI;89;73;90;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;54%;36%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;92;72;88;69;A severe t-storm;SSE;9;62%;84%;10
Mobile, AL;86;75;84;74;Thunderstorms;SW;6;83%;79%;4
Montgomery, AL;90;71;81;71;Thunderstorms;S;6;82%;87%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;55;45;55;45;Partly sunny;ESE;19;74%;5%;11
Nashville, TN;89;73;93;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;60%;48%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;76;83;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;78%;76%;8
New York, NY;92;73;93;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;51%;57%;10
Newark, NJ;94;70;95;71;Partly sunny;SSE;6;47%;57%;11
Norfolk, VA;89;72;93;73;Sunshine and humid;S;7;54%;17%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;90;71;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;68%;34%;10
Olympia, WA;74;50;69;51;Clouds breaking;SW;7;62%;38%;7
Omaha, NE;91;69;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;63%;49%;8
Orlando, FL;93;74;91;76;Showers and t-storms;S;7;75%;78%;12
Philadelphia, PA;96;74;95;73;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;52%;65%;11
Phoenix, AZ;111;84;112;86;Sunny and hot;W;7;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;95;69;97;71;Very hot;SSE;5;51%;26%;11
Portland, ME;70;62;74;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;70%;4%;10
Portland, OR;76;56;73;56;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;57%;26%;7
Providence, RI;82;67;84;63;Mostly sunny;SE;7;59%;44%;10
Raleigh, NC;92;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;45%;11
Reno, NV;90;54;90;53;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;14%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;72;94;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;60%;55%;11
Roswell, NM;99;69;98;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;8;39%;18%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;57;91;54;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;35%;4%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;94;67;98;76;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;20%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;101;76;101;78;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;51%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;81;65;79;65;Clearing;SW;7;60%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;77;55;68;55;Mostly sunny;W;17;55%;5%;11
Savannah, GA;87;74;87;74;Thunderstorms;S;7;84%;82%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;55;72;55;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;60%;28%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;90;70;87;68;A severe t-storm;ESE;8;72%;85%;10
Spokane, WA;80;51;84;58;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;37%;20%;9
Springfield, IL;92;71;91;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;ESE;3;60%;42%;11
St. Louis, MO;92;72;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;61%;55%;11
Tampa, FL;89;77;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;76%;82%;12
Toledo, OH;90;67;92;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;2;49%;16%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;78;108;79;Mostly sunny;NW;7;15%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;73;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;63%;17%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;90;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;77%;72%;12
Washington, DC;93;73;93;74;A strong t-storm;SSE;6;64%;64%;11
Wichita, KS;92;72;91;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;62%;14%;10
Wilmington, DE;92;73;93;73;A strong t-storm;SSW;8;59%;65%;11
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.