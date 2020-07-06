Austin, TX;92;76;95;78;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;30%;9
Baltimore, MD;94;75;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;62%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;80;73;86;74;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;81%;78%;6
Billings, MT;86;59;89;58;A severe t-storm;NW;8;60%;64%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;72;86;73;Showers and t-storms;W;5;82%;89%;4
Bismarck, ND;83;62;87;66;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;65%;72%;9
Boise, ID;92;59;81;54;Not as warm;NNW;9;33%;1%;10
Boston, MA;75;62;76;66;Sun and clouds;S;8;64%;27%;7
Bridgeport, CT;89;68;79;71;Not as warm;SSE;8;75%;57%;5
Buffalo, NY;88;70;88;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;60%;34%;10
Burlington, VT;87;63;88;70;Partly sunny;S;12;54%;55%;8
Caribou, ME;75;53;81;59;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;100%;9
Casper, WY;96;51;96;50;Becoming very windy;W;17;24%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;86;74;83;74;Showers and t-storms;S;7;84%;90%;3
Charleston, WV;95;70;95;71;Clouds and sun;SE;4;58%;25%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;72;78;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;82%;97%;3
Cheyenne, WY;89;57;91;57;Partly sunny and hot;SW;10;27%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;92;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;60%;54%;10
Cleveland, OH;87;74;87;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;58%;55%;10
Columbia, SC;85;72;80;72;A heavy thunderstorm;E;5;83%;82%;3
Columbus, OH;95;72;92;71;Hazy, hot and humid;SSE;5;59%;44%;11
Concord, NH;82;57;82;64;A t-storm around;SSE;7;61%;55%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;71;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;87%;56%;7
Denver, CO;98;67;97;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;23%;8%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;71;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;59%;8%;10
Detroit, MI;93;70;95;72;Very hot;SSW;6;53%;44%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;68;93;70;Partly sunny;SSE;14;54%;4%;11
Duluth, MN;86;64;84;63;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;53%;9
El Paso, TX;100;76;100;78;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;28%;8%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;53;73;54;Cloudy;SW;5;60%;74%;2
Fargo, ND;84;64;87;72;Clouds and sun;SE;7;60%;63%;9
Grand Junction, CO;100;66;99;63;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;10%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;91;69;92;69;A t-storm in spots;W;7;64%;45%;10
Hartford, CT;88;65;79;69;Not as warm;SE;7;69%;55%;5
Helena, MT;82;55;77;50;Spotty showers;W;11;47%;59%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;75;A morning shower;ENE;16;57%;84%;13
Houston, TX;93;80;93;80;Showers and t-storms;S;7;72%;67%;4
Indianapolis, IN;92;73;92;74;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;64%;55%;11
Jackson, MS;84;71;83;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;83%;85%;4
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;79%;75%;4
Juneau, AK;63;51;60;51;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;79%;56%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;74;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;4;55%;8%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;73;86;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;71%;58%;4
Las Vegas, NV;109;78;107;76;Increasingly windy;WSW;18;5%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;92;71;90;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;70%;55%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;72;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;66%;46%;11
Long Beach, CA;85;66;82;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;58%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;87;65;87;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;44%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;91;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;4;64%;55%;10
Madison, WI;91;70;90;70;Sun and some clouds;WSW;5;62%;43%;10
Memphis, TN;92;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;69%;65%;11
Miami, FL;87;79;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;69%;12
Milwaukee, WI;93;76;89;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;59%;52%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;71;85;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;73%;66%;4
Mobile, AL;86;75;87;74;Heavy thunderstorms;W;6;77%;78%;6
Montgomery, AL;91;72;83;72;Showers and t-storms;WNW;5;83%;79%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;56;51;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;19;78%;57%;3
Nashville, TN;91;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;66%;55%;10
New Orleans, LA;80;76;88;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;76%;76%;4
New York, NY;93;71;84;74;A shower or t-storm;S;7;74%;80%;5
Newark, NJ;93;71;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;72%;80%;5
Norfolk, VA;94;73;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;62%;42%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;70;90;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;66%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;68;53;66;52;Variable cloudiness;SW;8;71%;59%;3
Omaha, NE;92;71;92;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;60%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;94;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;68%;76%;11
Philadelphia, PA;92;71;88;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;63%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;85;111;86;Warm with sunshine;WSW;7;16%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;96;71;96;70;Very hot;E;5;55%;55%;11
Portland, ME;72;59;69;63;Sunny intervals;S;8;76%;29%;6
Portland, OR;68;56;70;57;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;64%;44%;2
Providence, RI;80;63;76;66;Not as warm;SSE;7;64%;59%;5
Raleigh, NC;91;70;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;75%;93%;6
Reno, NV;89;52;87;54;Sunny and pleasant;W;8;16%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;93;73;92;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;62%;32%;10
Roswell, NM;99;73;99;74;Mostly cloudy, hot;SSE;9;37%;15%;10
Sacramento, CA;93;54;91;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;38%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;97;74;92;62;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;15%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;78;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;58%;29%;12
San Diego, CA;76;64;76;64;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;69%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;55;70;55;Some sun;W;15;56%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;86;72;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;86%;81%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;56;67;55;Variable clouds;SSW;10;69%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;86;70;89;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;10;70%;55%;10
Spokane, WA;83;57;74;52;Cooler with some sun;SW;11;48%;23%;9
Springfield, IL;93;70;92;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;2;61%;44%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;73;93;74;A t-storm in spots;S;4;61%;43%;10
Tampa, FL;90;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;W;6;74%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;92;69;93;68;Partly sunny and hot;SW;3;54%;44%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;79;107;80;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;20%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;73;93;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;60%;28%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;74%;77%;11
Washington, DC;94;73;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;64%;54%;11
Wichita, KS;89;71;93;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;58%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;92;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;73%;60%;11
