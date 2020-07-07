Atlantic City, NJ;81;74;84;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;76%;32%;11
Austin, TX;96;80;97;78;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;59%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;74;91;74;Partly sunny;S;6;64%;36%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;72%;44%;8
Billings, MT;86;57;84;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;39%;5%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;73;82;72;A t-storm in spots;W;6;80%;66%;3
Bismarck, ND;86;66;85;60;Mostly sunny;W;9;53%;18%;9
Boise, ID;81;54;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;37%;0%;10
Boston, MA;79;66;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;72%;53%;6
Bridgeport, CT;74;72;84;72;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;76%;76%;7
Buffalo, NY;88;73;87;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;64%;29%;10
Burlington, VT;89;69;88;69;Showers and t-storms;S;10;65%;63%;7
Caribou, ME;81;59;72;62;Showers and t-storms;E;10;88%;80%;2
Casper, WY;98;49;89;47;Becoming very windy;NNE;16;25%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;80;75;85;75;Thunderstorms;W;7;84%;84%;4
Charleston, WV;95;70;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;4;59%;44%;11
Charlotte, NC;81;71;85;71;Thunderstorms;NE;6;78%;74%;5
Cheyenne, WY;94;57;87;55;Mostly sunny;NW;10;21%;6%;11
Chicago, IL;92;76;89;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;44%;10
Cleveland, OH;88;75;87;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;6;65%;29%;10
Columbia, SC;78;72;85;73;Thunderstorms;N;5;84%;78%;3
Columbus, OH;95;72;93;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;62%;53%;11
Concord, NH;84;65;85;66;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;78%;70%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;75;95;77;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;73%;27%;12
Denver, CO;102;62;96;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;8;14%;5%;9
Des Moines, IA;92;73;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;10;57%;44%;10
Detroit, MI;94;72;94;73;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;55%;8%;10
Dodge City, KS;95;69;99;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;20;52%;6%;11
Duluth, MN;86;64;79;64;Partly sunny;S;8;73%;73%;9
El Paso, TX;100;76;105;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;26%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;77;53;67;49;Clouds and sun;W;5;72%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;90;73;88;66;Humid with some sun;ESE;9;66%;41%;8
Grand Junction, CO;99;64;97;63;Sunshine;SSE;11;8%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;92;70;93;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;WSW;5;62%;33%;10
Hartford, CT;77;69;84;72;A t-storm in spots;S;8;75%;58%;7
Helena, MT;79;51;76;47;Mostly sunny, windy;W;17;34%;0%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;17;56%;78%;7
Houston, TX;93;81;95;81;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;63%;44%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;74;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;60%;39%;11
Jackson, MS;84;73;83;74;Couple of t-storms;S;5;84%;87%;4
Jacksonville, FL;85;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;80%;72%;6
Juneau, AK;61;52;59;52;Showers;SE;6;83%;97%;2
Kansas City, MO;95;76;93;74;Humid with sunshine;S;8;55%;41%;11
Knoxville, TN;86;71;90;71;Sun and clouds;ESE;4;69%;44%;9
Las Vegas, NV;107;76;106;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;6%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;70;91;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;65%;51%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;76%;55%;9
Long Beach, CA;79;64;79;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;60%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;84;64;85;63;Clouds to sun;S;6;50%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;93;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;62%;52%;10
Madison, WI;92;69;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;62%;37%;10
Memphis, TN;92;73;88;73;A t-storm or two;S;6;74%;66%;7
Miami, FL;91;80;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;69%;12
Milwaukee, WI;93;75;89;75;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;33%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;72;93;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;60%;66%;10
Mobile, AL;85;75;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;5;71%;76%;6
Montgomery, AL;86;72;81;71;A t-storm in spots;W;6;79%;82%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;60;52;61;55;Showers and t-storms;WNW;21;90%;65%;4
Nashville, TN;88;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;67%;55%;8
New Orleans, LA;86;78;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;69%;45%;10
New York, NY;82;74;86;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;72%;59%;7
Newark, NJ;83;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;62%;7
Norfolk, VA;92;73;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;72%;64%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;94;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;61%;4%;11
Olympia, WA;66;53;70;56;Rather cloudy;WSW;6;66%;44%;3
Omaha, NE;94;73;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;14;56%;62%;10
Orlando, FL;92;76;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;73%;64%;7
Philadelphia, PA;88;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;59%;8
Phoenix, AZ;111;87;110;86;Sunny and very warm;W;7;19%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;95;68;94;70;A t-storm in spots;E;4;62%;54%;11
Portland, ME;76;63;75;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;84%;54%;4
Portland, OR;68;56;74;58;Mostly cloudy;N;5;60%;36%;4
Providence, RI;75;66;82;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;77%;60%;6
Raleigh, NC;88;70;84;71;Thunderstorms;ENE;6;82%;78%;5
Reno, NV;86;53;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;18%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;71;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;68%;19%;11
Roswell, NM;100;71;106;76;Partly sunny;S;8;24%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;58;95;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;36%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;91;62;88;63;Sunny;ESE;7;25%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;80;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;61%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;73;65;75;63;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;65%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;77;56;70;56;Some sun;SW;10;57%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;83;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;W;8;83%;82%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;56;72;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;64%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;86;74;91;65;A strong t-storm;SSW;14;65%;85%;7
Spokane, WA;74;53;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;44%;5%;8
Springfield, IL;93;70;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;64%;30%;10
St. Louis, MO;92;74;94;75;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSE;5;62%;30%;11
Tampa, FL;91;77;91;78;Partly sunny;W;7;75%;44%;8
Toledo, OH;94;70;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;2;55%;7%;10
Tucson, AZ;107;79;106;80;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;25%;5%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;74;94;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;28%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;72;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;72%;11
Washington, DC;89;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;32%;11
Wichita, KS;96;73;95;76;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;55%;9%;11
Wilmington, DE;86;73;88;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;60%;8
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.