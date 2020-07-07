US Forecast for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;85;71;87;68;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;70%;69%;8

Albuquerque, NM;99;69;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;17%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;68;55;61;52;Cooler with rain;N;6;85%;81%;1

Asheville, NC;78;66;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;73%;73%;6

Atlanta, GA;82;71;84;71;Showers and t-storms;WNW;6;77%;76%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;81;74;84;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;76%;32%;11

Austin, TX;96;80;97;78;Clouds and sun, warm;S;6;59%;8%;12

Baltimore, MD;88;74;91;74;Partly sunny;S;6;64%;36%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;86;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;72%;44%;8

Billings, MT;86;57;84;54;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;39%;5%;10

Birmingham, AL;84;73;82;72;A t-storm in spots;W;6;80%;66%;3

Bismarck, ND;86;66;85;60;Mostly sunny;W;9;53%;18%;9

Boise, ID;81;54;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;37%;0%;10

Boston, MA;79;66;84;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;72%;53%;6

Bridgeport, CT;74;72;84;72;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;76%;76%;7

Buffalo, NY;88;73;87;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;64%;29%;10

Burlington, VT;89;69;88;69;Showers and t-storms;S;10;65%;63%;7

Caribou, ME;81;59;72;62;Showers and t-storms;E;10;88%;80%;2

Casper, WY;98;49;89;47;Becoming very windy;NNE;16;25%;8%;11

Charleston, SC;80;75;85;75;Thunderstorms;W;7;84%;84%;4

Charleston, WV;95;70;94;70;Mostly sunny;SE;4;59%;44%;11

Charlotte, NC;81;71;85;71;Thunderstorms;NE;6;78%;74%;5

Cheyenne, WY;94;57;87;55;Mostly sunny;NW;10;21%;6%;11

Chicago, IL;92;76;89;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;44%;10

Cleveland, OH;88;75;87;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;6;65%;29%;10

Columbia, SC;78;72;85;73;Thunderstorms;N;5;84%;78%;3

Columbus, OH;95;72;93;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;62%;53%;11

Concord, NH;84;65;85;66;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;78%;70%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;75;95;77;Partly sunny, humid;SE;11;73%;27%;12

Denver, CO;102;62;96;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;WNW;8;14%;5%;9

Des Moines, IA;92;73;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;10;57%;44%;10

Detroit, MI;94;72;94;73;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;55%;8%;10

Dodge City, KS;95;69;99;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SE;20;52%;6%;11

Duluth, MN;86;64;79;64;Partly sunny;S;8;73%;73%;9

El Paso, TX;100;76;105;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;26%;2%;13

Fairbanks, AK;77;53;67;49;Clouds and sun;W;5;72%;44%;3

Fargo, ND;90;73;88;66;Humid with some sun;ESE;9;66%;41%;8

Grand Junction, CO;99;64;97;63;Sunshine;SSE;11;8%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;92;70;93;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;WSW;5;62%;33%;10

Hartford, CT;77;69;84;72;A t-storm in spots;S;8;75%;58%;7

Helena, MT;79;51;76;47;Mostly sunny, windy;W;17;34%;0%;10

Honolulu, HI;88;73;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;17;56%;78%;7

Houston, TX;93;81;95;81;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;63%;44%;12

Indianapolis, IN;92;74;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;60%;39%;11

Jackson, MS;84;73;83;74;Couple of t-storms;S;5;84%;87%;4

Jacksonville, FL;85;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;80%;72%;6

Juneau, AK;61;52;59;52;Showers;SE;6;83%;97%;2

Kansas City, MO;95;76;93;74;Humid with sunshine;S;8;55%;41%;11

Knoxville, TN;86;71;90;71;Sun and clouds;ESE;4;69%;44%;9

Las Vegas, NV;107;76;106;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;6%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;90;70;91;71;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;65%;51%;10

Little Rock, AR;88;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;76%;55%;9

Long Beach, CA;79;64;79;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;60%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;84;64;85;63;Clouds to sun;S;6;50%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;93;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;62%;52%;10

Madison, WI;92;69;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;62%;37%;10

Memphis, TN;92;73;88;73;A t-storm or two;S;6;74%;66%;7

Miami, FL;91;80;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;71%;69%;12

Milwaukee, WI;93;75;89;75;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;33%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;72;93;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;13;60%;66%;10

Mobile, AL;85;75;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;SW;5;71%;76%;6

Montgomery, AL;86;72;81;71;A t-storm in spots;W;6;79%;82%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;60;52;61;55;Showers and t-storms;WNW;21;90%;65%;4

Nashville, TN;88;73;91;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;67%;55%;8

New Orleans, LA;86;78;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;69%;45%;10

New York, NY;82;74;86;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;72%;59%;7

Newark, NJ;83;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;62%;7

Norfolk, VA;92;73;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;72%;64%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;90;72;94;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;61%;4%;11

Olympia, WA;66;53;70;56;Rather cloudy;WSW;6;66%;44%;3

Omaha, NE;94;73;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;14;56%;62%;10

Orlando, FL;92;76;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;73%;64%;7

Philadelphia, PA;88;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;59%;8

Phoenix, AZ;111;87;110;86;Sunny and very warm;W;7;19%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;95;68;94;70;A t-storm in spots;E;4;62%;54%;11

Portland, ME;76;63;75;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;84%;54%;4

Portland, OR;68;56;74;58;Mostly cloudy;N;5;60%;36%;4

Providence, RI;75;66;82;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;77%;60%;6

Raleigh, NC;88;70;84;71;Thunderstorms;ENE;6;82%;78%;5

Reno, NV;86;53;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;18%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;91;71;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;6;68%;19%;11

Roswell, NM;100;71;106;76;Partly sunny;S;8;24%;2%;12

Sacramento, CA;90;58;95;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;36%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;91;62;88;63;Sunny;ESE;7;25%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;80;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;61%;7%;12

San Diego, CA;73;65;75;63;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;65%;2%;11

San Francisco, CA;77;56;70;56;Some sun;SW;10;57%;2%;10

Savannah, GA;83;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;W;8;83%;82%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;56;72;58;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;64%;44%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;86;74;91;65;A strong t-storm;SSW;14;65%;85%;7

Spokane, WA;74;53;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;9;44%;5%;8

Springfield, IL;93;70;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;4;64%;30%;10

St. Louis, MO;92;74;94;75;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSE;5;62%;30%;11

Tampa, FL;91;77;91;78;Partly sunny;W;7;75%;44%;8

Toledo, OH;94;70;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;2;55%;7%;10

Tucson, AZ;107;79;106;80;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;25%;5%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;74;94;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;28%;10

Vero Beach, FL;91;72;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;72%;11

Washington, DC;89;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;64%;32%;11

Wichita, KS;96;73;95;76;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;55%;9%;11

Wilmington, DE;86;73;88;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;60%;8

