Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;84;73;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;78%;78%;11
Austin, TX;95;79;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;55%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;76;90;75;Partly sunny;E;7;63%;28%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;94;75;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;69%;9%;9
Billings, MT;82;53;89;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;39%;8%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;72;88;74;A shower or t-storm;W;5;75%;65%;6
Bismarck, ND;84;58;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;13;48%;13%;9
Boise, ID;81;56;91;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;29%;0%;10
Boston, MA;85;73;87;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;65%;31%;10
Bridgeport, CT;83;72;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;42%;10
Buffalo, NY;88;72;92;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;58%;55%;10
Burlington, VT;88;69;94;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;55%;6%;10
Caribou, ME;71;63;86;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;69%;40%;6
Casper, WY;90;49;89;52;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;32%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;84;75;88;76;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;70%;3
Charleston, WV;93;71;96;71;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;57%;27%;11
Charlotte, NC;86;72;91;72;Humid with some sun;N;6;60%;17%;11
Cheyenne, WY;91;54;84;55;Partly sunny;S;9;33%;27%;11
Chicago, IL;86;77;90;73;A severe t-storm;SE;6;62%;85%;10
Cleveland, OH;87;76;89;77;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;55%;10
Columbia, SC;85;72;90;74;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;69%;64%;5
Columbus, OH;93;73;93;73;A t-storm in spots;E;5;60%;55%;11
Concord, NH;88;66;92;68;A thunderstorm;S;4;67%;55%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;96;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;14;64%;3%;12
Denver, CO;95;62;92;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;20%;5%;12
Des Moines, IA;95;74;82;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;72%;83%;6
Detroit, MI;91;72;94;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;58%;56%;9
Dodge City, KS;103;71;96;68;Mostly sunny;E;14;53%;16%;11
Duluth, MN;84;64;83;62;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;69%;58%;5
El Paso, TX;104;79;108;80;Partly sunny;ENE;7;18%;2%;12
Fairbanks, AK;67;51;65;51;A few showers;NNW;6;78%;95%;2
Fargo, ND;84;66;83;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;53%;17%;9
Grand Junction, CO;98;60;98;62;Mostly sunny;S;9;8%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;91;70;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;67%;82%;9
Hartford, CT;84;72;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;66%;42%;10
Helena, MT;77;47;83;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;37%;44%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;16;60%;79%;6
Houston, TX;94;81;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;62%;27%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;74;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;61%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;79;74;89;76;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;6;78%;64%;7
Jacksonville, FL;88;74;91;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;71%;72%;11
Juneau, AK;59;51;58;51;Downpours;E;10;85%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;95;74;85;71;Thunderstorms;E;7;73%;86%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;72;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;65%;55%;10
Las Vegas, NV;106;76;107;78;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;6%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;72;92;72;Hazy sun, hot, humid;ESE;5;64%;44%;10
Little Rock, AR;87;74;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;55%;8
Long Beach, CA;75;64;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;59%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;85;63;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;52%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;93;75;94;75;Hazy sun, hot, humid;SW;4;61%;44%;10
Madison, WI;90;72;89;68;A severe t-storm;NW;6;65%;84%;9
Memphis, TN;89;73;91;76;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;71%;78%;8
Miami, FL;90;80;93;80;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;54%;12
Milwaukee, WI;89;73;90;71;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;64%;84%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;93;74;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;71%;53%;4
Mobile, AL;87;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;69%;50%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;71;85;73;A shower or t-storm;W;5;81%;66%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;59;54;66;57;A t-storm in spots;S;8;70%;45%;8
Nashville, TN;91;73;91;74;Partial sunshine;SW;5;69%;44%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;77;93;77;Periods of sun;SW;6;65%;7%;12
New York, NY;86;74;90;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;7;63%;60%;10
Newark, NJ;86;73;90;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;65%;59%;10
Norfolk, VA;88;75;82;75;Thunderstorms;NE;11;83%;93%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;94;76;99;75;Partly sunny;SSE;14;57%;61%;11
Olympia, WA;70;55;68;50;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;76%;50%;2
Omaha, NE;95;70;84;67;Clouds and sun;NW;8;72%;44%;10
Orlando, FL;89;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;64%;55%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;73;92;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;61%;67%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;86;110;87;Sunny and very warm;W;6;20%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;94;71;A t-storm around;ESE;5;61%;55%;11
Portland, ME;77;66;77;64;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;80%;4%;10
Portland, OR;75;57;72;57;Periods of sun;N;4;65%;55%;4
Providence, RI;83;71;87;70;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;44%;9
Raleigh, NC;87;72;87;71;Heavy thunderstorms;N;7;78%;69%;5
Reno, NV;89;54;90;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;88;71;86;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;73%;55%;8
Roswell, NM;107;75;109;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;18%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;58;97;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;5;36%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;64;95;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;18%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;78;101;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;57%;2%;12
San Diego, CA;73;63;76;66;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;61%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;75;55;72;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;55%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;89;74;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;74%;68%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;70;56;Cloudy with a shower;SW;9;74%;66%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;91;67;82;61;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;75%;27%;9
Spokane, WA;73;50;81;58;Partly sunny;SW;7;41%;18%;9
Springfield, IL;93;73;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;86%;11
St. Louis, MO;90;74;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;62%;83%;11
Tampa, FL;89;78;92;78;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;66%;10
Toledo, OH;91;68;93;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;2;67%;79%;10
Tucson, AZ;105;81;105;81;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;28%;15%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;78;99;76;Thunderstorms;ENE;11;66%;86%;9
Vero Beach, FL;94;75;93;75;A t-storm in spots;S;7;75%;67%;7
Washington, DC;91;74;91;76;Partly sunny;ENE;7;64%;30%;10
Wichita, KS;95;75;93;73;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;63%;70%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;72;90;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;68%;65%;11
