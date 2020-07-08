US Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;87;69;95;70;Very hot;SSE;5;58%;19%;10

Albuquerque, NM;98;70;98;69;Mostly sunny and hot;N;8;15%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;60;51;66;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;74%;66%;4

Asheville, NC;81;65;87;67;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;68%;69%;11

Atlanta, GA;86;71;87;72;A shower or t-storm;W;5;75%;69%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;84;73;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;78%;78%;11

Austin, TX;95;79;99;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;55%;2%;12

Baltimore, MD;90;76;90;75;Partly sunny;E;7;63%;28%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;91;75;94;75;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;69%;9%;9

Billings, MT;82;53;89;58;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;39%;8%;10

Birmingham, AL;86;72;88;74;A shower or t-storm;W;5;75%;65%;6

Bismarck, ND;84;58;82;55;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;13;48%;13%;9

Boise, ID;81;56;91;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;29%;0%;10

Boston, MA;85;73;87;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;65%;31%;10

Bridgeport, CT;83;72;87;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;71%;42%;10

Buffalo, NY;88;72;92;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;58%;55%;10

Burlington, VT;88;69;94;73;Mostly sunny;SE;7;55%;6%;10

Caribou, ME;71;63;86;64;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;69%;40%;6

Casper, WY;90;49;89;52;Sunshine, pleasant;E;7;32%;8%;11

Charleston, SC;84;75;88;76;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;70%;3

Charleston, WV;93;71;96;71;Sun and some clouds;ESE;4;57%;27%;11

Charlotte, NC;86;72;91;72;Humid with some sun;N;6;60%;17%;11

Cheyenne, WY;91;54;84;55;Partly sunny;S;9;33%;27%;11

Chicago, IL;86;77;90;73;A severe t-storm;SE;6;62%;85%;10

Cleveland, OH;87;76;89;77;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;55%;10

Columbia, SC;85;72;90;74;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;69%;64%;5

Columbus, OH;93;73;93;73;A t-storm in spots;E;5;60%;55%;11

Concord, NH;88;66;92;68;A thunderstorm;S;4;67%;55%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;78;96;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;SE;14;64%;3%;12

Denver, CO;95;62;92;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;20%;5%;12

Des Moines, IA;95;74;82;68;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;72%;83%;6

Detroit, MI;91;72;94;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;58%;56%;9

Dodge City, KS;103;71;96;68;Mostly sunny;E;14;53%;16%;11

Duluth, MN;84;64;83;62;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;69%;58%;5

El Paso, TX;104;79;108;80;Partly sunny;ENE;7;18%;2%;12

Fairbanks, AK;67;51;65;51;A few showers;NNW;6;78%;95%;2

Fargo, ND;84;66;83;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;10;53%;17%;9

Grand Junction, CO;98;60;98;62;Mostly sunny;S;9;8%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;91;70;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;67%;82%;9

Hartford, CT;84;72;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;66%;42%;10

Helena, MT;77;47;83;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;37%;44%;10

Honolulu, HI;87;73;87;74;A shower or two;ENE;16;60%;79%;6

Houston, TX;94;81;96;80;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;62%;27%;12

Indianapolis, IN;92;74;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;61%;55%;10

Jackson, MS;79;74;89;76;Clearing, a t-storm;SSE;6;78%;64%;7

Jacksonville, FL;88;74;91;75;Showers and t-storms;W;8;71%;72%;11

Juneau, AK;59;51;58;51;Downpours;E;10;85%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;95;74;85;71;Thunderstorms;E;7;73%;86%;9

Knoxville, TN;91;72;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;65%;55%;10

Las Vegas, NV;106;76;107;78;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;6%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;90;72;92;72;Hazy sun, hot, humid;ESE;5;64%;44%;10

Little Rock, AR;87;74;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;55%;8

Long Beach, CA;75;64;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;59%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;84;62;85;63;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;52%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;93;75;94;75;Hazy sun, hot, humid;SW;4;61%;44%;10

Madison, WI;90;72;89;68;A severe t-storm;NW;6;65%;84%;9

Memphis, TN;89;73;91;76;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;71%;78%;8

Miami, FL;90;80;93;80;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;63%;54%;12

Milwaukee, WI;89;73;90;71;A severe t-storm;SSW;9;64%;84%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;93;74;84;66;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;71%;53%;4

Mobile, AL;87;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;69%;50%;7

Montgomery, AL;86;71;85;73;A shower or t-storm;W;5;81%;66%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;59;54;66;57;A t-storm in spots;S;8;70%;45%;8

Nashville, TN;91;73;91;74;Partial sunshine;SW;5;69%;44%;11

New Orleans, LA;92;77;93;77;Periods of sun;SW;6;65%;7%;12

New York, NY;86;74;90;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;7;63%;60%;10

Newark, NJ;86;73;90;74;Mostly sunny;SE;6;65%;59%;10

Norfolk, VA;88;75;82;75;Thunderstorms;NE;11;83%;93%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;94;76;99;75;Partly sunny;SSE;14;57%;61%;11

Olympia, WA;70;55;68;50;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;76%;50%;2

Omaha, NE;95;70;84;67;Clouds and sun;NW;8;72%;44%;10

Orlando, FL;89;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;64%;55%;12

Philadelphia, PA;90;73;92;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;6;61%;67%;11

Phoenix, AZ;110;86;110;87;Sunny and very warm;W;6;20%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;94;71;A t-storm around;ESE;5;61%;55%;11

Portland, ME;77;66;77;64;Humid with some sun;ESE;7;80%;4%;10

Portland, OR;75;57;72;57;Periods of sun;N;4;65%;55%;4

Providence, RI;83;71;87;70;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;44%;9

Raleigh, NC;87;72;87;71;Heavy thunderstorms;N;7;78%;69%;5

Reno, NV;89;54;90;55;Plenty of sunshine;W;9;19%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;88;71;86;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;73%;55%;8

Roswell, NM;107;75;109;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;18%;2%;12

Sacramento, CA;96;58;97;61;Sunny and warm;SSW;5;36%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;88;64;95;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;8;18%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;78;101;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;57%;2%;12

San Diego, CA;73;63;76;66;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;61%;1%;11

San Francisco, CA;75;55;72;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;55%;2%;11

Savannah, GA;89;74;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;74%;68%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;70;56;Cloudy with a shower;SW;9;74%;66%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;91;67;82;61;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;75%;27%;9

Spokane, WA;73;50;81;58;Partly sunny;SW;7;41%;18%;9

Springfield, IL;93;73;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;86%;11

St. Louis, MO;90;74;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;62%;83%;11

Tampa, FL;89;78;92;78;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;66%;10

Toledo, OH;91;68;93;69;A p.m. t-storm;S;2;67%;79%;10

Tucson, AZ;105;81;105;81;Mostly sunny and hot;N;7;28%;15%;12

Tulsa, OK;95;78;99;76;Thunderstorms;ENE;11;66%;86%;9

Vero Beach, FL;94;75;93;75;A t-storm in spots;S;7;75%;67%;7

Washington, DC;91;74;91;76;Partly sunny;ENE;7;64%;30%;10

Wichita, KS;95;75;93;73;Clouds and sun;ENE;11;63%;70%;11

Wilmington, DE;88;72;90;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;68%;65%;11

