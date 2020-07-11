Atlantic City, NJ;86;74;87;75;Partly sunny;S;10;56%;28%;11
Austin, TX;99;77;105;78;Partly sunny;S;4;47%;3%;12
Baltimore, MD;91;73;92;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;45%;52%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;97;78;97;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;7;65%;13%;9
Billings, MT;91;63;96;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;9;25%;56%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;69;91;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;65%;84%;10
Bismarck, ND;80;56;87;65;Mostly sunny;SE;7;56%;13%;9
Boise, ID;99;62;87;60;Not as hot;N;8;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;88;75;90;71;Sunny intervals;SW;12;55%;14%;9
Bridgeport, CT;82;70;86;70;Variable cloudiness;SW;9;61%;30%;9
Buffalo, NY;78;66;78;65;A t-storm in spots;W;11;67%;51%;10
Burlington, VT;89;70;84;67;Spotty showers;WSW;11;68%;77%;4
Caribou, ME;78;68;79;63;Humid with rain;WSW;13;83%;68%;2
Casper, WY;95;50;98;55;Sunny and very warm;WSW;13;18%;12%;11
Charleston, SC;92;77;92;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;57%;12
Charleston, WV;88;67;84;66;A strong t-storm;SE;6;73%;72%;11
Charlotte, NC;92;67;94;70;Partly sunny;S;5;52%;25%;11
Cheyenne, WY;90;58;93;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;23%;16%;11
Chicago, IL;83;70;78;68;Not as warm;N;11;64%;43%;10
Cleveland, OH;81;70;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;67%;66%;10
Columbia, SC;94;71;95;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;14%;11
Columbus, OH;86;67;81;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;76%;56%;9
Concord, NH;90;71;89;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;61%;24%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;80;103;81;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;9;47%;7%;12
Denver, CO;96;68;96;69;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;25%;25%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;65;86;66;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;8;58%;5%;10
Detroit, MI;86;65;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;57%;63%;9
Dodge City, KS;99;68;93;67;Mostly cloudy;SE;14;49%;58%;9
Duluth, MN;83;60;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;63%;25%;9
El Paso, TX;106;81;108;80;Mostly sunny;S;7;14%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;46;69;52;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;5;54%;82%;2
Fargo, ND;79;60;83;67;Sunny and nice;SE;5;64%;30%;9
Grand Junction, CO;102;69;101;70;Sunny and very warm;SSE;10;12%;33%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;84;64;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;61%;29%;7
Hartford, CT;89;71;89;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;58%;27%;10
Helena, MT;88;57;83;52;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;32%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;74;A shower or two;NE;15;55%;82%;8
Houston, TX;99;78;102;79;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;6%;12
Indianapolis, IN;88;68;82;64;Showers and t-storms;N;6;77%;64%;7
Jackson, MS;93;78;93;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;66%;55%;11
Jacksonville, FL;94;75;96;75;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;13%;12
Juneau, AK;60;51;57;51;Cloudy with showers;ESE;8;85%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;93;67;88;69;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;50%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;68;89;69;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;65%;66%;11
Las Vegas, NV;113;88;115;87;Mostly sunny and hot;W;10;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;87;67;80;64;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;84%;65%;7
Little Rock, AR;97;73;92;70;A morning t-storm;NNE;7;67%;59%;10
Long Beach, CA;94;68;86;67;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;90;68;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;44%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;90;70;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;8;73%;63%;6
Madison, WI;82;65;80;60;Partly sunny;E;6;60%;8%;8
Memphis, TN;94;75;90;71;A morning t-storm;ESE;9;67%;63%;10
Miami, FL;85;80;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;64%;64%;11
Milwaukee, WI;87;68;78;63;Not as warm;ENE;13;62%;25%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;64;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;57%;7%;9
Mobile, AL;98;73;97;79;Hot with some sun;SW;5;54%;44%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;69;92;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;59%;74%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;60;51;58;50;Windy;WNW;27;95%;35%;3
Nashville, TN;93;72;88;69;A strong t-storm;NW;7;68%;74%;11
New Orleans, LA;97;81;96;81;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;62%;21%;9
New York, NY;86;71;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;55%;30%;10
Newark, NJ;85;70;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;54%;30%;10
Norfolk, VA;93;73;93;75;Mostly cloudy;S;6;52%;30%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;99;75;95;73;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;66%;11
Olympia, WA;67;52;72;47;Clouds and sunshine;W;7;60%;27%;5
Omaha, NE;91;61;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;56%;4%;10
Orlando, FL;93;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;65%;48%;11
Philadelphia, PA;87;70;90;71;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;33%;10
Phoenix, AZ;114;89;115;91;Mostly sunny;W;6;19%;8%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;65;84;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;63%;73%;4
Portland, ME;77;69;83;67;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;74%;17%;8
Portland, OR;76;60;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;55%;25%;7
Providence, RI;85;73;89;68;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;9;62%;15%;10
Raleigh, NC;93;68;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;30%;11
Reno, NV;96;58;96;57;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;15%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;92;68;93;72;Partly sunny;S;6;51%;46%;11
Roswell, NM;111;77;110;77;Partly sunny;SSE;10;17%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;103;60;100;59;Hot with sunshine;S;5;33%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;74;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;20%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;104;75;105;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;44%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;82;69;82;69;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;7;60%;5%;12
San Francisco, CA;79;54;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;12;60%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;96;75;96;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;7;59%;13%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;58;71;53;Clouds and sun;NE;9;64%;41%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;85;60;82;67;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;3;66%;0%;10
Spokane, WA;89;58;77;49;Not as warm;W;13;38%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;91;67;84;61;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;67%;27%;8
St. Louis, MO;95;73;86;67;Partly sunny;NNE;7;65%;26%;7
Tampa, FL;89;79;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;73%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;85;60;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;3;61%;62%;9
Tucson, AZ;108;84;112;84;Very hot;WNW;6;22%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;100;74;93;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;66%;59%;11
Vero Beach, FL;96;76;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;75%;68%;4
Washington, DC;91;71;92;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;6;52%;49%;11
Wichita, KS;98;70;92;70;Not as hot;E;8;51%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;70;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;56%;33%;11
