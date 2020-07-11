US Forecast for Sunday, July 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;89;70;86;66;Decreasing clouds;S;9;64%;36%;6

Albuquerque, NM;103;73;100;72;A t-storm around;S;6;19%;64%;12

Anchorage, AK;66;54;63;50;Rather cloudy;SSW;9;74%;69%;2

Asheville, NC;82;61;88;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;63%;64%;12

Atlanta, GA;90;67;93;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;55%;73%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;86;74;87;75;Partly sunny;S;10;56%;28%;11

Austin, TX;99;77;105;78;Partly sunny;S;4;47%;3%;12

Baltimore, MD;91;73;92;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;45%;52%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;97;78;97;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;7;65%;13%;9

Billings, MT;91;63;96;61;Mostly sunny, warm;NNE;9;25%;56%;10

Birmingham, AL;92;69;91;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;65%;84%;10

Bismarck, ND;80;56;87;65;Mostly sunny;SE;7;56%;13%;9

Boise, ID;99;62;87;60;Not as hot;N;8;27%;0%;10

Boston, MA;88;75;90;71;Sunny intervals;SW;12;55%;14%;9

Bridgeport, CT;82;70;86;70;Variable cloudiness;SW;9;61%;30%;9

Buffalo, NY;78;66;78;65;A t-storm in spots;W;11;67%;51%;10

Burlington, VT;89;70;84;67;Spotty showers;WSW;11;68%;77%;4

Caribou, ME;78;68;79;63;Humid with rain;WSW;13;83%;68%;2

Casper, WY;95;50;98;55;Sunny and very warm;WSW;13;18%;12%;11

Charleston, SC;92;77;92;78;Mostly sunny;S;6;64%;57%;12

Charleston, WV;88;67;84;66;A strong t-storm;SE;6;73%;72%;11

Charlotte, NC;92;67;94;70;Partly sunny;S;5;52%;25%;11

Cheyenne, WY;90;58;93;63;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;23%;16%;11

Chicago, IL;83;70;78;68;Not as warm;N;11;64%;43%;10

Cleveland, OH;81;70;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;67%;66%;10

Columbia, SC;94;71;95;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;14%;11

Columbus, OH;86;67;81;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;76%;56%;9

Concord, NH;90;71;89;64;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;61%;24%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;80;103;81;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;9;47%;7%;12

Denver, CO;96;68;96;69;Warm with some sun;SSW;8;25%;25%;12

Des Moines, IA;91;65;86;66;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;8;58%;5%;10

Detroit, MI;86;65;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;57%;63%;9

Dodge City, KS;99;68;93;67;Mostly cloudy;SE;14;49%;58%;9

Duluth, MN;83;60;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;5;63%;25%;9

El Paso, TX;106;81;108;80;Mostly sunny;S;7;14%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;69;46;69;52;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;5;54%;82%;2

Fargo, ND;79;60;83;67;Sunny and nice;SE;5;64%;30%;9

Grand Junction, CO;102;69;101;70;Sunny and very warm;SSE;10;12%;33%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;84;64;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;61%;29%;7

Hartford, CT;89;71;89;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;8;58%;27%;10

Helena, MT;88;57;83;52;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;32%;0%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;74;A shower or two;NE;15;55%;82%;8

Houston, TX;99;78;102;79;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;6%;12

Indianapolis, IN;88;68;82;64;Showers and t-storms;N;6;77%;64%;7

Jackson, MS;93;78;93;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;66%;55%;11

Jacksonville, FL;94;75;96;75;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;13%;12

Juneau, AK;60;51;57;51;Cloudy with showers;ESE;8;85%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;93;67;88;69;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;50%;5%;11

Knoxville, TN;90;68;89;69;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;65%;66%;11

Las Vegas, NV;113;88;115;87;Mostly sunny and hot;W;10;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;87;67;80;64;A strong t-storm;SSE;7;84%;65%;7

Little Rock, AR;97;73;92;70;A morning t-storm;NNE;7;67%;59%;10

Long Beach, CA;94;68;86;67;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;90;68;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;44%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;90;70;84;67;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;8;73%;63%;6

Madison, WI;82;65;80;60;Partly sunny;E;6;60%;8%;8

Memphis, TN;94;75;90;71;A morning t-storm;ESE;9;67%;63%;10

Miami, FL;85;80;91;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;64%;64%;11

Milwaukee, WI;87;68;78;63;Not as warm;ENE;13;62%;25%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;64;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;57%;7%;9

Mobile, AL;98;73;97;79;Hot with some sun;SW;5;54%;44%;12

Montgomery, AL;91;69;92;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;59%;74%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;60;51;58;50;Windy;WNW;27;95%;35%;3

Nashville, TN;93;72;88;69;A strong t-storm;NW;7;68%;74%;11

New Orleans, LA;97;81;96;81;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;62%;21%;9

New York, NY;86;71;88;73;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;8;55%;30%;10

Newark, NJ;85;70;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;54%;30%;10

Norfolk, VA;93;73;93;75;Mostly cloudy;S;6;52%;30%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;99;75;95;73;Partly sunny;E;8;62%;66%;11

Olympia, WA;67;52;72;47;Clouds and sunshine;W;7;60%;27%;5

Omaha, NE;91;61;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;56%;4%;10

Orlando, FL;93;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;65%;48%;11

Philadelphia, PA;87;70;90;71;Partly sunny;S;7;52%;33%;10

Phoenix, AZ;114;89;115;91;Mostly sunny;W;6;19%;8%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;81;65;84;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;63%;73%;4

Portland, ME;77;69;83;67;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;74%;17%;8

Portland, OR;76;60;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;55%;25%;7

Providence, RI;85;73;89;68;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;9;62%;15%;10

Raleigh, NC;93;68;93;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;30%;11

Reno, NV;96;58;96;57;Plenty of sunshine;W;10;15%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;92;68;93;72;Partly sunny;S;6;51%;46%;11

Roswell, NM;111;77;110;77;Partly sunny;SSE;10;17%;9%;12

Sacramento, CA;103;60;100;59;Hot with sunshine;S;5;33%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;98;74;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;20%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;104;75;105;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;44%;0%;12

San Diego, CA;82;69;82;69;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;7;60%;5%;12

San Francisco, CA;79;54;70;55;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;12;60%;2%;11

Savannah, GA;96;75;96;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;7;59%;13%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;58;71;53;Clouds and sun;NE;9;64%;41%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;85;60;82;67;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;3;66%;0%;10

Spokane, WA;89;58;77;49;Not as warm;W;13;38%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;91;67;84;61;Clouds and sun;ENE;10;67%;27%;8

St. Louis, MO;95;73;86;67;Partly sunny;NNE;7;65%;26%;7

Tampa, FL;89;79;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;73%;55%;11

Toledo, OH;85;60;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;3;61%;62%;9

Tucson, AZ;108;84;112;84;Very hot;WNW;6;22%;7%;12

Tulsa, OK;100;74;93;72;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;66%;59%;11

Vero Beach, FL;96;76;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;75%;68%;4

Washington, DC;91;71;92;72;Clouds and sun, hot;S;6;52%;49%;11

Wichita, KS;98;70;92;70;Not as hot;E;8;51%;3%;11

Wilmington, DE;88;70;88;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;56%;33%;11

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.