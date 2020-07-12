Austin, TX;100;79;106;77;Mostly sunny;S;5;44%;0%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;73;90;71;A t-storm in spots;W;6;56%;51%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;97;79;96;79;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;6;70%;63%;12
Billings, MT;97;60;80;53;Cooler with some sun;W;8;39%;13%;6
Birmingham, AL;87;71;90;69;Periods of sun;N;6;64%;15%;12
Bismarck, ND;86;65;82;53;Showers and t-storms;W;9;59%;63%;6
Boise, ID;87;60;83;54;Sunny and pleasant;N;10;29%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;71;83;69;A strong t-storm;WNW;7;67%;85%;7
Bridgeport, CT;86;71;84;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;73%;61%;5
Buffalo, NY;78;65;76;63;A t-storm in spots;NNW;9;66%;45%;5
Burlington, VT;85;67;82;64;A shower;WNW;6;66%;84%;5
Caribou, ME;82;64;78;57;Clearing, a shower;NNE;8;67%;66%;5
Casper, WY;100;53;89;49;Not as hot;NNE;10;27%;27%;11
Charleston, SC;92;80;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;62%;64%;12
Charleston, WV;86;65;87;64;Partly sunny;NNE;5;64%;25%;5
Charlotte, NC;91;70;91;71;Partial sunshine;NE;5;58%;30%;11
Cheyenne, WY;93;62;86;54;A strong t-storm;SW;10;35%;51%;11
Chicago, IL;77;68;80;68;Sun, some clouds;SE;8;56%;3%;10
Cleveland, OH;79;68;76;65;Partly sunny;SE;9;66%;3%;10
Columbia, SC;95;73;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;63%;54%;11
Columbus, OH;82;63;84;61;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;6;61%;15%;8
Concord, NH;89;66;86;64;A shower or t-storm;W;5;63%;80%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;100;80;103;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;45%;5%;10
Denver, CO;97;68;93;63;A t-storm around;ENE;9;30%;50%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;66;88;69;Nice with sunshine;SSE;11;54%;42%;10
Detroit, MI;83;63;81;62;Clouds and sunshine;E;6;57%;4%;5
Dodge City, KS;98;67;95;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;15;59%;25%;12
Duluth, MN;79;58;75;64;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;72%;66%;7
El Paso, TX;106;80;108;81;Sunny intervals;WSW;8;14%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;72;52;64;51;Spotty showers;SSW;6;76%;85%;2
Fargo, ND;83;67;84;61;A severe t-storm;W;12;72%;76%;4
Grand Junction, CO;101;70;100;65;Warm with some sun;S;14;20%;19%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;82;59;Partly sunny;W;6;61%;1%;10
Hartford, CT;89;70;85;65;A strong t-storm;NW;6;64%;81%;5
Helena, MT;84;52;77;46;Winds subsiding;WSW;15;28%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;73;88;74;A shower or two;ENE;13;55%;69%;7
Houston, TX;96;80;101;80;Mostly sunny;S;7;57%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;83;63;85;64;Nice with sunshine;NE;6;56%;4%;11
Jackson, MS;93;75;94;74;Severe thunderstorms;SSW;4;64%;74%;11
Jacksonville, FL;96;74;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;61%;63%;12
Juneau, AK;58;52;59;52;Cloudy with a shower;E;9;82%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;70;91;75;Mostly sunny;SE;9;50%;7%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;69;89;67;A t-storm in spots;N;5;63%;41%;11
Las Vegas, NV;115;89;112;83;Sunny and hot;WSW;13;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;81;64;85;62;Partly sunny, humid;NE;6;67%;6%;9
Little Rock, AR;92;69;91;72;Mostly sunny;E;6;59%;17%;11
Long Beach, CA;92;67;80;65;Patchy fog, then sun;SSW;8;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;92;67;87;64;Patchy fog, then sun;S;7;50%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;83;67;87;66;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;6;61%;4%;11
Madison, WI;80;62;83;63;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;28%;10
Memphis, TN;91;73;92;72;Mostly sunny;NE;6;56%;41%;11
Miami, FL;89;79;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;65%;53%;11
Milwaukee, WI;74;65;81;67;Partly sunny;S;7;59%;7%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;64;85;69;Partly sunny;S;11;59%;64%;9
Mobile, AL;96;79;94;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;71%;71%;12
Montgomery, AL;94;73;89;71;Clouds and sun;NW;5;69%;19%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;56;49;59;46;A shower or t-storm;NNW;18;84%;82%;3
Nashville, TN;84;69;90;66;Partly sunny;NNE;6;62%;3%;11
New Orleans, LA;97;82;95;81;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;66%;73%;12
New York, NY;88;72;86;70;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;64%;60%;6
Newark, NJ;89;70;87;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;61%;57%;6
Norfolk, VA;93;76;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;68%;7
Oklahoma City, OK;95;73;97;78;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;59%;13%;11
Olympia, WA;72;45;75;48;Partly sunny;NW;5;56%;4%;9
Omaha, NE;86;68;90;71;Winds subsiding;SSE;15;54%;45%;10
Orlando, FL;96;76;94;77;Partly sunny;WNW;8;59%;24%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;71;89;69;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;60%;52%;5
Phoenix, AZ;115;92;112;88;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;8;19%;15%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;83;62;83;61;Partly sunny;NNW;6;59%;10%;10
Portland, ME;88;68;79;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;73%;77%;7
Portland, OR;74;52;79;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;49%;4%;9
Providence, RI;89;69;84;66;A strong t-storm;SW;6;71%;88%;5
Raleigh, NC;94;72;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;68%;66%;10
Reno, NV;95;57;94;58;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;15%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;93;69;86;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;53%;5
Roswell, NM;110;75;111;76;Partly sunny;NNE;8;15%;8%;10
Sacramento, CA;103;60;92;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;38%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;98;71;93;64;Sunny;SSW;8;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;105;75;107;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;43%;1%;12
San Diego, CA;84;69;78;66;Patchy fog, then sun;SW;7;65%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;79;56;67;56;Mostly sunny;SW;14;67%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;96;76;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;61%;66%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;53;74;53;Mainly cloudy;NE;8;55%;4%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;85;67;87;65;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;18;63%;70%;10
Spokane, WA;76;51;78;50;Partly sunny, nice;SW;5;33%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;86;61;85;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;54%;5%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;67;89;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;49%;0%;11
Tampa, FL;93;78;92;79;Sun and clouds;SW;6;70%;47%;12
Toledo, OH;81;60;81;59;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;3;61%;10%;4
Tucson, AZ;111;84;108;81;Rather cloudy;SSE;8;26%;35%;9
Tulsa, OK;92;70;92;79;Mostly sunny;SE;8;62%;19%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;9;70%;45%;12
Washington, DC;91;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;61%;51%;5
Wichita, KS;93;69;93;74;Mostly sunny;SE;10;55%;12%;11
Wilmington, DE;89;71;88;68;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;65%;57%;5
