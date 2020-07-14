Austin, TX;100;78;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;50%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;72;91;73;Partly sunny;SE;5;47%;6%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;95;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;72%;48%;12
Billings, MT;82;53;88;57;Mostly sunny;W;8;28%;5%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;71;94;73;A t-storm in spots;S;5;59%;57%;12
Bismarck, ND;79;57;86;58;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;9;39%;7%;9
Boise, ID;86;56;90;62;Plenty of sun;NNE;7;25%;0%;10
Boston, MA;77;65;71;61;Cooler;ENE;8;78%;12%;4
Bridgeport, CT;85;66;80;65;Abundant sunshine;SE;7;67%;26%;10
Buffalo, NY;78;65;86;72;Partly sunny;SE;6;57%;13%;10
Burlington, VT;79;63;82;66;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;60%;33%;6
Caribou, ME;67;52;76;46;Periods of sun;ENE;10;48%;2%;9
Casper, WY;83;44;88;48;Sunny and pleasant;NE;8;37%;6%;11
Charleston, SC;91;77;90;77;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;66%;27%;11
Charleston, WV;88;63;96;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;4;53%;6%;11
Charlotte, NC;93;72;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;SE;5;55%;4%;11
Cheyenne, WY;72;54;77;56;A t-storm in spots;S;9;57%;45%;11
Chicago, IL;85;73;87;71;A severe t-storm;NE;8;60%;87%;8
Cleveland, OH;79;69;86;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;55%;25%;10
Columbia, SC;94;74;95;74;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;7%;11
Columbus, OH;86;63;91;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;53%;21%;11
Concord, NH;81;60;77;58;Partly sunny;S;5;73%;25%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;79;99;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;55%;8%;12
Denver, CO;83;60;84;63;A t-storm in spots;S;8;47%;55%;11
Des Moines, IA;89;68;76;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;9;80%;60%;2
Detroit, MI;84;68;89;73;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;61%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;66;84;65;Partly sunny;ENE;14;77%;26%;7
Duluth, MN;74;59;82;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;54%;10%;9
El Paso, TX;105;79;103;79;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;6;27%;33%;11
Fairbanks, AK;71;51;70;52;Dull and dreary;WSW;6;56%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;79;58;83;65;Mostly cloudy;S;11;53%;45%;7
Grand Junction, CO;101;67;97;68;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;23%;13%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;85;68;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;63%;83%;6
Hartford, CT;83;64;82;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;64%;43%;7
Helena, MT;79;50;84;53;Partly sunny;WSW;9;28%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;74;87;74;Mostly cloudy;ENE;12;56%;33%;8
Houston, TX;97;81;97;79;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;59%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;88;66;91;73;Clouds and sun;S;7;54%;70%;10
Jackson, MS;94;78;93;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;62%;44%;12
Jacksonville, FL;95;75;92;75;Sun and some clouds;ESE;7;66%;33%;12
Juneau, AK;58;52;61;49;Rain and drizzle;SSW;7;78%;58%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;76;85;70;A severe t-storm;NNE;7;74%;64%;5
Knoxville, TN;93;68;95;73;Very hot;S;5;52%;7%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;80;107;81;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;88;64;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;57%;18%;11
Little Rock, AR;93;77;96;75;Hot with some sun;SSW;8;61%;24%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;65;78;64;Clouds, then sun;W;7;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;63;81;62;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;89;66;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;53%;30%;11
Madison, WI;83;67;76;62;A severe t-storm;NNE;5;81%;77%;2
Memphis, TN;94;78;95;79;A t-storm in spots;S;9;62%;45%;11
Miami, FL;91;79;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;7;71%;68%;12
Milwaukee, WI;84;70;81;65;A severe t-storm;ENE;9;71%;86%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;58;80;61;Partly sunny, warmer;S;4;60%;4%;9
Mobile, AL;93;78;89;76;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;6;74%;81%;10
Montgomery, AL;94;73;89;72;A t-storm in spots;S;5;70%;57%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;53;43;53;45;A shower or two;SE;19;88%;71%;4
Nashville, TN;91;69;97;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;5;51%;43%;11
New Orleans, LA;94;80;91;78;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;72%;80%;8
New York, NY;86;69;83;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;60%;25%;10
Newark, NJ;87;68;84;68;Sunshine and nice;SE;6;59%;7%;10
Norfolk, VA;92;72;90;72;Partial sunshine;ESE;6;58%;14%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;98;77;97;75;Hot with some sun;NE;10;53%;34%;11
Olympia, WA;81;52;82;56;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;51%;5%;7
Omaha, NE;93;64;79;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;ENE;10;76%;57%;3
Orlando, FL;95;79;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;60%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;69;89;69;Mostly sunny;SE;6;52%;9%;10
Phoenix, AZ;110;87;109;86;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;5;20%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;62;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;5;50%;8%;10
Portland, ME;72;62;72;61;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;72%;13%;4
Portland, OR;83;59;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;46%;6%;9
Providence, RI;83;64;76;60;Some sun, a shower;NNE;7;70%;44%;7
Raleigh, NC;93;71;92;71;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;11%;11
Reno, NV;93;59;96;63;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;5;19%;9%;11
Richmond, VA;91;68;92;71;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;55%;62%;10
Roswell, NM;108;76;105;74;Clouds and sun;E;10;25%;37%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;58;93;58;Abundant sunshine;S;7;44%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;89;63;91;65;Brilliant sunshine;ESE;7;24%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;105;76;103;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;47%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;75;66;77;66;Clouds, then sun;NW;8;60%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;58;Low clouds breaking;WSW;11;62%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;97;76;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;64%;11%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;81;60;Partly sunny;NNE;8;50%;7%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;79;57;80;59;Warmer with some sun;SSW;3;59%;3%;10
Spokane, WA;83;56;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;29%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;88;69;81;67;A severe t-storm;SW;9;73%;87%;5
St. Louis, MO;93;72;92;73;A severe t-storm;NW;7;67%;84%;6
Tampa, FL;92;77;92;76;A t-storm around;N;5;72%;64%;12
Toledo, OH;84;65;90;71;Partial sunshine;SE;5;53%;68%;10
Tucson, AZ;107;81;105;82;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;27%;26%;12
Tulsa, OK;96;80;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;7;55%;24%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;76;89;76;A t-storm in spots;E;7;73%;64%;12
Washington, DC;90;68;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;52%;26%;11
Wichita, KS;97;74;91;72;Partly sunny;NE;9;65%;15%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;68;88;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;57%;7%;10
