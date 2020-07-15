Atlantic City, NJ;81;71;78;71;Partly sunny;SE;10;71%;41%;5
Austin, TX;98;75;100;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;4;54%;5%;12
Baltimore, MD;91;74;88;75;Some sun, more humid;SSE;11;62%;55%;7
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;48%;12
Billings, MT;89;57;95;64;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;30%;6%;9
Birmingham, AL;94;73;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;62%;28%;12
Bismarck, ND;85;55;87;62;Mostly sunny;E;7;45%;11%;9
Boise, ID;89;60;94;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;26%;0%;10
Boston, MA;72;60;72;62;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;5%;7
Bridgeport, CT;79;66;77;67;Sun and clouds;SSE;8;64%;56%;7
Buffalo, NY;84;73;81;72;Strong thunderstorms;S;10;72%;84%;6
Burlington, VT;83;67;82;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;59%;81%;5
Caribou, ME;76;46;75;54;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;47%;27%;9
Casper, WY;88;49;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;24%;6%;11
Charleston, SC;90;76;89;74;A t-storm around;E;7;66%;45%;11
Charleston, WV;96;73;96;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;60%;78%;8
Charlotte, NC;92;74;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;59%;35%;11
Cheyenne, WY;77;56;90;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;34%;10%;11
Chicago, IL;85;71;81;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;9;66%;11%;8
Cleveland, OH;86;72;84;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;71%;66%;5
Columbia, SC;95;74;92;72;Humid with some sun;SE;5;60%;28%;11
Columbus, OH;90;71;88;70;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;70%;74%;7
Concord, NH;76;54;77;58;Clouds and sun;SE;6;67%;66%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;51%;6%;12
Denver, CO;82;63;92;65;Partly sunny;SSW;10;37%;34%;11
Des Moines, IA;79;62;85;67;Sunshine and warmer;SE;4;62%;4%;10
Detroit, MI;88;72;83;67;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;74%;71%;4
Dodge City, KS;81;67;90;71;A severe t-storm;SSE;12;76%;76%;11
Duluth, MN;84;63;82;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;57%;55%;9
El Paso, TX;104;78;104;78;Partly sunny;SE;8;24%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;73;51;67;53;A passing shower;SSE;5;70%;66%;2
Fargo, ND;84;64;85;62;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;19%;9
Grand Junction, CO;97;69;94;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;23%;29%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;88;67;83;64;Humid with some sun;WNW;6;70%;16%;6
Hartford, CT;81;64;80;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;59%;56%;6
Helena, MT;84;55;89;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;7;32%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;86;73;88;74;Showers around;ENE;8;58%;74%;10
Houston, TX;97;78;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;59%;18%;12
Indianapolis, IN;91;73;85;69;Clouds and sun;N;6;68%;44%;5
Jackson, MS;93;77;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;65%;42%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;76;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;63%;10%;12
Juneau, AK;60;49;65;53;Partly sunny;S;7;72%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;83;68;88;72;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;64%;28%;7
Knoxville, TN;95;72;95;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;58%;51%;11
Las Vegas, NV;108;81;109;82;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;93;72;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;9;73%;78%;7
Little Rock, AR;95;76;97;77;Some sun, hot, humid;S;7;62%;57%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;63;79;64;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;61;81;62;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;57%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;91;76;91;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;71%;84%;7
Madison, WI;74;64;82;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;65%;27%;8
Memphis, TN;96;79;94;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;9;66%;44%;9
Miami, FL;91;80;89;81;Couple of t-storms;ENE;9;70%;85%;12
Milwaukee, WI;83;69;80;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;9;72%;11%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;60;84;68;Lots of sun, humid;SSW;9;54%;31%;9
Mobile, AL;91;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;70%;48%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;73;90;75;Humid with some sun;SE;5;69%;30%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;52;44;54;44;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;75%;74%;4
Nashville, TN;94;75;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;63%;67%;10
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;70%;57%;9
New York, NY;82;69;79;70;Partly sunny;SE;8;61%;56%;7
Newark, NJ;82;68;79;69;Clouds and sun;SE;7;65%;42%;7
Norfolk, VA;90;71;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;59%;6%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;75;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;9;57%;11%;11
Olympia, WA;85;54;76;55;Partial sunshine;SW;8;64%;68%;7
Omaha, NE;77;60;87;71;Sun and some clouds;SSE;7;65%;10%;10
Orlando, FL;96;78;93;77;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;64%;45%;11
Philadelphia, PA;87;68;84;69;Mainly cloudy;SE;7;63%;47%;5
Phoenix, AZ;110;87;111;87;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;16%;4%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;91;72;90;71;Strong thunderstorms;SE;7;60%;86%;6
Portland, ME;72;58;68;61;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;27%;6
Portland, OR;86;61;85;61;Partly sunny;NNW;6;53%;27%;9
Providence, RI;75;57;78;60;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;61%;6%;9
Raleigh, NC;93;71;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;60%;30%;11
Reno, NV;95;61;96;62;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;21%;9%;11
Richmond, VA;91;70;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;55%;28%;11
Roswell, NM;105;70;103;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;13;27%;10%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;58;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;49%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;91;64;96;74;Partly sunny;SSE;6;20%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;102;76;101;75;Sunny and hot;SSE;8;53%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;76;67;76;67;Low clouds, then sun;NW;8;59%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;12;66%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;95;74;92;73;Partly sunny;ESE;9;64%;18%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;60;78;60;Partly sunny;E;7;64%;53%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;60%;62%;9
Spokane, WA;86;60;89;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;34%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;86;67;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;70%;37%;6
St. Louis, MO;92;71;89;72;Humid with some sun;NNE;6;58%;44%;8
Tampa, FL;93;76;94;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;69%;55%;10
Toledo, OH;89;69;84;63;Showers and t-storms;N;6;79%;71%;4
Tucson, AZ;103;81;104;81;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;26%;29%;12
Tulsa, OK;96;75;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;61%;39%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;E;10;71%;66%;12
Washington, DC;91;74;89;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;59%;55%;8
Wichita, KS;88;71;90;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;64%;74%;7
Wilmington, DE;87;68;83;70;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;70%;48%;5
