US Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;67;82;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;61%;81%;4

Albuquerque, NM;94;67;91;66;Partly sunny;E;7;34%;35%;12

Anchorage, AK;74;56;71;55;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;65%;72%;2

Asheville, NC;88;69;86;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;51%;12

Atlanta, GA;87;72;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;5;63%;42%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;81;71;78;71;Partly sunny;SE;10;71%;41%;5

Austin, TX;98;75;100;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;4;54%;5%;12

Baltimore, MD;91;74;88;75;Some sun, more humid;SSE;11;62%;55%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;48%;12

Billings, MT;89;57;95;64;Mostly sunny, warm;S;7;30%;6%;9

Birmingham, AL;94;73;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;62%;28%;12

Bismarck, ND;85;55;87;62;Mostly sunny;E;7;45%;11%;9

Boise, ID;89;60;94;64;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;26%;0%;10

Boston, MA;72;60;72;62;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;5%;7

Bridgeport, CT;79;66;77;67;Sun and clouds;SSE;8;64%;56%;7

Buffalo, NY;84;73;81;72;Strong thunderstorms;S;10;72%;84%;6

Burlington, VT;83;67;82;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;59%;81%;5

Caribou, ME;76;46;75;54;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;47%;27%;9

Casper, WY;88;49;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;24%;6%;11

Charleston, SC;90;76;89;74;A t-storm around;E;7;66%;45%;11

Charleston, WV;96;73;96;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;60%;78%;8

Charlotte, NC;92;74;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;59%;35%;11

Cheyenne, WY;77;56;90;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;34%;10%;11

Chicago, IL;85;71;81;70;Partly sunny, humid;NE;9;66%;11%;8

Cleveland, OH;86;72;84;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;71%;66%;5

Columbia, SC;95;74;92;72;Humid with some sun;SE;5;60%;28%;11

Columbus, OH;90;71;88;70;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;70%;74%;7

Concord, NH;76;54;77;58;Clouds and sun;SE;6;67%;66%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;100;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;12;51%;6%;12

Denver, CO;82;63;92;65;Partly sunny;SSW;10;37%;34%;11

Des Moines, IA;79;62;85;67;Sunshine and warmer;SE;4;62%;4%;10

Detroit, MI;88;72;83;67;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;74%;71%;4

Dodge City, KS;81;67;90;71;A severe t-storm;SSE;12;76%;76%;11

Duluth, MN;84;63;82;62;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;57%;55%;9

El Paso, TX;104;78;104;78;Partly sunny;SE;8;24%;1%;12

Fairbanks, AK;73;51;67;53;A passing shower;SSE;5;70%;66%;2

Fargo, ND;84;64;85;62;Partly sunny;E;9;57%;19%;9

Grand Junction, CO;97;69;94;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;23%;29%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;88;67;83;64;Humid with some sun;WNW;6;70%;16%;6

Hartford, CT;81;64;80;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;59%;56%;6

Helena, MT;84;55;89;60;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;7;32%;0%;9

Honolulu, HI;86;73;88;74;Showers around;ENE;8;58%;74%;10

Houston, TX;97;78;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;59%;18%;12

Indianapolis, IN;91;73;85;69;Clouds and sun;N;6;68%;44%;5

Jackson, MS;93;77;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;65%;42%;11

Jacksonville, FL;91;76;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;E;8;63%;10%;12

Juneau, AK;60;49;65;53;Partly sunny;S;7;72%;74%;3

Kansas City, MO;83;68;88;72;Humid with some sun;ESE;5;64%;28%;7

Knoxville, TN;95;72;95;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;58%;51%;11

Las Vegas, NV;108;81;109;82;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;9%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;93;72;90;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;9;73%;78%;7

Little Rock, AR;95;76;97;77;Some sun, hot, humid;S;7;62%;57%;11

Long Beach, CA;80;63;79;64;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;60%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;80;61;81;62;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;57%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;91;76;91;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;71%;84%;7

Madison, WI;74;64;82;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;5;65%;27%;8

Memphis, TN;96;79;94;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;9;66%;44%;9

Miami, FL;91;80;89;81;Couple of t-storms;ENE;9;70%;85%;12

Milwaukee, WI;83;69;80;67;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;9;72%;11%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;60;84;68;Lots of sun, humid;SSW;9;54%;31%;9

Mobile, AL;91;75;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;70%;48%;11

Montgomery, AL;95;73;90;75;Humid with some sun;SE;5;69%;30%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;52;44;54;44;Clouds and sun;SSE;16;75%;74%;4

Nashville, TN;94;75;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;63%;67%;10

New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;70%;57%;9

New York, NY;82;69;79;70;Partly sunny;SE;8;61%;56%;7

Newark, NJ;82;68;79;69;Clouds and sun;SE;7;65%;42%;7

Norfolk, VA;90;71;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;59%;6%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;94;75;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;9;57%;11%;11

Olympia, WA;85;54;76;55;Partial sunshine;SW;8;64%;68%;7

Omaha, NE;77;60;87;71;Sun and some clouds;SSE;7;65%;10%;10

Orlando, FL;96;78;93;77;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;64%;45%;11

Philadelphia, PA;87;68;84;69;Mainly cloudy;SE;7;63%;47%;5

Phoenix, AZ;110;87;111;87;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;16%;4%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;91;72;90;71;Strong thunderstorms;SE;7;60%;86%;6

Portland, ME;72;58;68;61;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;27%;6

Portland, OR;86;61;85;61;Partly sunny;NNW;6;53%;27%;9

Providence, RI;75;57;78;60;Sun and clouds;SSE;6;61%;6%;9

Raleigh, NC;93;71;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;60%;30%;11

Reno, NV;95;61;96;62;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;21%;9%;11

Richmond, VA;91;70;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;55%;28%;11

Roswell, NM;105;70;103;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;13;27%;10%;12

Sacramento, CA;95;58;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;8;49%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;91;64;96;74;Partly sunny;SSE;6;20%;1%;11

San Antonio, TX;102;76;101;75;Sunny and hot;SSE;8;53%;5%;12

San Diego, CA;76;67;76;67;Low clouds, then sun;NW;8;59%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;12;66%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;95;74;92;73;Partly sunny;ESE;9;64%;18%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;60;78;60;Partly sunny;E;7;64%;53%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;10;60%;62%;9

Spokane, WA;86;60;89;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;34%;3%;9

Springfield, IL;86;67;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;NE;7;70%;37%;6

St. Louis, MO;92;71;89;72;Humid with some sun;NNE;6;58%;44%;8

Tampa, FL;93;76;94;75;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;69%;55%;10

Toledo, OH;89;69;84;63;Showers and t-storms;N;6;79%;71%;4

Tucson, AZ;103;81;104;81;Partly sunny and hot;SE;7;26%;29%;12

Tulsa, OK;96;75;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;6;61%;39%;11

Vero Beach, FL;90;76;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;E;10;71%;66%;12

Washington, DC;91;74;89;74;Partly sunny, humid;SE;8;59%;55%;8

Wichita, KS;88;71;90;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;64%;74%;7

Wilmington, DE;87;68;83;70;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;70%;48%;5

