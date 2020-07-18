Atlantic City, NJ;88;74;87;77;Partly sunny, humid;S;9;66%;22%;10
Austin, TX;94;77;96;76;Warm with sunshine;SSE;3;54%;14%;12
Baltimore, MD;96;77;98;80;Very hot;SSW;7;49%;23%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;93;75;91;75;A t-storm around;ESE;7;70%;55%;12
Billings, MT;86;60;89;61;Sun and clouds;ENE;7;37%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;95;73;93;73;Partly sunny;S;4;58%;12%;11
Bismarck, ND;79;57;82;57;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;51%;30%;7
Boise, ID;91;60;94;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;25%;0%;10
Boston, MA;90;72;96;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;47%;3%;10
Bridgeport, CT;88;71;93;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;56%;7%;10
Buffalo, NY;85;75;88;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;13;66%;80%;8
Burlington, VT;93;69;96;73;Partly sunny;S;13;48%;44%;9
Caribou, ME;84;61;80;69;Partly sunny;S;8;74%;55%;4
Casper, WY;89;55;93;53;Mostly sunny;E;8;31%;13%;10
Charleston, SC;90;77;91;77;A t-storm around;S;7;68%;55%;10
Charleston, WV;94;73;97;75;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;6;60%;42%;11
Charlotte, NC;94;72;96;75;A t-storm around;SW;5;61%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;95;59;85;59;A thunderstorm;SW;11;44%;52%;11
Chicago, IL;92;78;88;72;A t-storm around;WNW;10;70%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;89;79;93;75;A heavy thunderstorm;W;15;58%;80%;9
Columbia, SC;94;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SSW;5;62%;55%;11
Columbus, OH;93;75;95;73;Hot with some sun;WSW;10;65%;66%;10
Concord, NH;92;64;97;74;Periods of sun;SSW;8;50%;23%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;96;77;Plenty of sunshine;SE;10;59%;4%;11
Denver, CO;97;64;89;64;A t-storm around;SSW;9;41%;64%;10
Des Moines, IA;93;73;87;69;Partly sunny;NW;9;53%;30%;9
Detroit, MI;91;77;92;70;A strong t-storm;WNW;11;72%;50%;3
Dodge City, KS;99;69;88;68;A strong t-storm;WSW;10;70%;73%;11
Duluth, MN;88;65;81;57;Variable cloudiness;N;12;61%;12%;7
El Paso, TX;100;78;99;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;NW;7;31%;44%;10
Fairbanks, AK;65;53;71;52;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;4;71%;81%;2
Fargo, ND;82;62;80;58;Decreasing clouds;N;12;61%;14%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;67;97;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;18%;5%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;91;76;85;66;A shower or t-storm;W;14;82%;60%;5
Hartford, CT;93;70;97;75;Very hot;S;7;50%;8%;10
Helena, MT;84;54;85;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;7;31%;1%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;18;61%;63%;13
Houston, TX;91;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;67%;73%;12
Indianapolis, IN;92;76;93;72;Hot with some sun;WSW;10;66%;66%;10
Jackson, MS;94;75;94;74;Sun and some clouds;SSW;3;59%;29%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;67%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;59;54;59;54;Rain at times;ESE;11;90%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;78;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;61%;84%;11
Knoxville, TN;96;74;93;74;A t-storm around;SW;5;66%;43%;10
Las Vegas, NV;109;83;110;84;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;8%;3%;11
Lexington, KY;91;73;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;9;65%;55%;11
Little Rock, AR;94;74;95;75;Sunshine and hot;S;6;59%;19%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;64;81;64;Partly sunny;SW;8;59%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;77;63;84;64;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;93;77;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;9;60%;55%;11
Madison, WI;88;75;85;63;A t-storm around;W;8;65%;44%;8
Memphis, TN;96;78;95;78;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;56%;24%;10
Miami, FL;84;82;89;81;A stray thunderstorm;E;10;68%;72%;10
Milwaukee, WI;90;76;88;67;A t-storm around;WNW;15;60%;44%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;91;69;83;64;Not as hot;WNW;14;54%;8%;7
Mobile, AL;93;77;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;66%;52%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;61%;13%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;59;54;67;57;Windy;SSW;29;74%;27%;10
Nashville, TN;97;75;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;55%;33%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;79;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;71%;63%;5
New York, NY;92;74;95;80;Partly sunny;S;8;49%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;93;72;98;78;Very hot;S;7;45%;8%;10
Norfolk, VA;96;76;96;79;A t-storm around;S;6;61%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;95;75;Sunny;SSE;11;54%;7%;11
Olympia, WA;81;55;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;57%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;98;71;89;70;Partly sunny;N;7;53%;64%;10
Orlando, FL;93;78;92;78;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;62%;45%;11
Philadelphia, PA;95;73;98;77;Partly sunny;S;7;49%;20%;10
Phoenix, AZ;111;88;112;88;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;8;15%;8%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;94;72;95;73;Partly sunny;WSW;8;59%;73%;10
Portland, ME;85;67;84;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;65%;9%;9
Portland, OR;84;61;87;61;Abundant sunshine;NNW;6;54%;4%;9
Providence, RI;88;68;94;73;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;8;57%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;94;74;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;65%;65%;11
Reno, NV;96;62;97;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;19%;1%;11
Richmond, VA;95;74;99;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;56%;36%;11
Roswell, NM;104;73;97;71;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;12;37%;48%;12
Sacramento, CA;97;59;94;56;Mostly sunny;S;7;41%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;96;72;97;70;Sunny and very warm;ESE;8;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;74;97;74;Sunshine and warm;SE;7;52%;17%;12
San Diego, CA;78;68;79;68;Partly sunny;NNW;8;62%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;58;69;57;Partly sunny;WSW;11;70%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;76;94;76;A shower or t-storm;S;6;65%;61%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;59;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;60%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;94;65;84;65;Not as hot but humid;SW;8;56%;24%;9
Spokane, WA;85;60;89;60;Sunny and very warm;S;5;35%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;91;78;89;69;A p.m. t-storm;W;11;72%;69%;8
St. Louis, MO;96;80;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;59%;78%;11
Tampa, FL;92;75;93;76;A t-storm or two;E;7;72%;77%;11
Toledo, OH;92;75;92;66;A strong t-storm;W;12;70%;52%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;84;106;83;Partly sunny and hot;W;8;22%;3%;12
Tulsa, OK;96;76;97;76;Hot with sunshine;S;9;57%;13%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;79;89;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;12;71%;68%;12
Washington, DC;97;75;99;80;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;53%;23%;10
Wichita, KS;98;75;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;58%;71%;11
Wilmington, DE;93;71;95;77;Very hot;S;7;56%;21%;10
