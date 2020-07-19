Austin, TX;95;74;97;75;Mostly sunny;SE;3;54%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;97;82;100;76;Very hot;WSW;9;46%;64%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;91;76;92;77;Periods of sun;ESE;8;70%;38%;9
Billings, MT;89;62;84;59;More sun than clouds;E;9;39%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;73;94;74;Partly sunny;WSW;4;59%;20%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;55;77;59;A strong t-storm;W;8;72%;84%;5
Boise, ID;93;61;96;63;Sunny and seasonable;NE;7;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;96;76;95;73;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;58%;47%;8
Bridgeport, CT;93;76;94;70;Sun and some clouds;NW;7;60%;31%;10
Buffalo, NY;86;72;80;63;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;13;64%;12%;10
Burlington, VT;95;74;90;64;Variable cloudiness;W;11;52%;19%;8
Caribou, ME;82;69;88;59;A t-storm in spots;W;14;59%;48%;7
Casper, WY;95;56;86;54;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;46%;16%;10
Charleston, SC;91;78;91;78;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;32%;11
Charleston, WV;96;75;94;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;68%;77%;6
Charlotte, NC;93;74;97;75;A t-storm around;SSW;5;59%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;88;55;81;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;52%;56%;11
Chicago, IL;82;71;83;71;Clouds and sun;NE;7;55%;33%;8
Cleveland, OH;90;74;82;72;Not as hot;ENE;10;63%;28%;10
Columbia, SC;95;75;97;75;A t-storm around;S;5;59%;64%;11
Columbus, OH;94;72;90;69;Decreasing clouds;N;6;63%;23%;10
Concord, NH;96;75;94;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;53%;43%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;95;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;58%;12%;11
Denver, CO;91;62;91;63;A t-storm around;NE;8;37%;64%;11
Des Moines, IA;87;67;80;67;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;65%;89%;5
Detroit, MI;84;69;87;66;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;54%;14%;7
Dodge City, KS;89;68;88;68;A morning t-storm;SE;13;68%;73%;11
Duluth, MN;80;57;75;58;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;61%;67%;9
El Paso, TX;98;77;99;77;Hot with some sun;SSE;8;34%;44%;12
Fairbanks, AK;73;52;72;54;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;68%;89%;2
Fargo, ND;79;58;80;64;Sun and clouds;ENE;5;68%;75%;6
Grand Junction, CO;99;66;98;67;Warm with some sun;SSE;8;18%;3%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;79;66;82;61;Variable cloudiness;NNW;8;63%;15%;6
Hartford, CT;98;76;96;69;Very hot;NW;7;57%;31%;7
Helena, MT;86;56;83;55;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;8;41%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;74;87;73;Mostly sunny;NE;16;55%;35%;13
Houston, TX;91;78;89;79;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;7;76%;76%;10
Indianapolis, IN;88;73;89;71;Partly sunny;ENE;5;57%;35%;8
Jackson, MS;94;75;95;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;59%;43%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;30%;12
Juneau, AK;60;55;59;53;Periods of rain;SSW;12;90%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;87;72;82;71;Strong thunderstorms;NE;7;77%;85%;6
Knoxville, TN;93;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;58%;73%;10
Las Vegas, NV;109;84;110;83;Sunny and hot;NNE;6;12%;7%;11
Lexington, KY;93;74;90;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;74%;83%;6
Little Rock, AR;95;75;95;74;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;31%;10
Long Beach, CA;81;62;79;64;Turning sunny;S;7;64%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;82;64;Clouds break;S;6;58%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;95;77;91;74;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;74%;84%;6
Madison, WI;83;63;82;65;Variable cloudiness;ESE;4;57%;36%;7
Memphis, TN;96;78;96;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;56%;39%;11
Miami, FL;88;81;88;79;A shower or t-storm;E;11;74%;79%;7
Milwaukee, WI;86;67;79;67;Variable cloudiness;E;9;60%;22%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;63;80;65;Partly sunny;SE;4;61%;42%;8
Mobile, AL;89;77;93;77;Clouds and sun;S;7;67%;38%;12
Montgomery, AL;95;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SW;4;63%;28%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;56;63;47;Very windy;WNW;41;88%;30%;4
Nashville, TN;95;75;96;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;58%;52%;10
New Orleans, LA;88;80;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;68%;53%;10
New York, NY;96;80;97;76;Very hot;NW;8;52%;30%;10
Newark, NJ;96;78;98;74;Very hot;NW;7;51%;31%;10
Norfolk, VA;100;78;99;80;Clouds and sun;SW;8;56%;47%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;94;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;12;54%;23%;11
Olympia, WA;86;55;88;56;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;53%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;91;67;79;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;76%;89%;4
Orlando, FL;94;75;92;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;64%;47%;11
Philadelphia, PA;97;79;98;75;Clouds and sunshine;WNW;8;55%;36%;9
Phoenix, AZ;109;87;106;86;Clouds and sun, warm;WSW;7;15%;9%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;94;73;91;67;Clouds, then sun;N;7;60%;14%;10
Portland, ME;87;74;87;67;A t-storm in spots;WNW;9;68%;43%;7
Portland, OR;88;62;92;62;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;48%;3%;9
Providence, RI;89;73;94;69;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;64%;55%;9
Raleigh, NC;96;75;96;75;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;64%;11
Reno, NV;96;63;96;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;21%;6%;11
Richmond, VA;99;77;101;75;Very hot;WNW;6;52%;69%;11
Roswell, NM;97;74;98;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;35%;31%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;56;88;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;96;70;96;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;19%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;74;98;76;Mostly sunny;SE;7;54%;44%;12
San Diego, CA;77;67;76;68;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;63%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;57;67;56;Partly sunny;WSW;12;68%;6%;10
Savannah, GA;94;75;95;75;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;14%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;84;62;86;62;Partly sunny;NNE;9;56%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;86;63;79;66;Variable clouds;SE;7;69%;66%;6
Spokane, WA;89;60;91;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;3;33%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;89;66;85;68;Partly sunny;E;5;62%;69%;9
St. Louis, MO;94;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;71%;83%;7
Tampa, FL;91;75;94;77;A t-storm around;E;6;71%;51%;12
Toledo, OH;85;64;86;62;Partly sunny;WNW;6;58%;14%;10
Tucson, AZ;103;83;104;81;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;8;19%;4%;10
Tulsa, OK;97;77;97;76;Sunshine, seasonable;S;9;54%;36%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;12;72%;64%;11
Washington, DC;99;80;99;77;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;53%;64%;10
Wichita, KS;96;73;91;71;A t-storm in spots;ESE;9;62%;73%;9
Wilmington, DE;96;78;97;75;Very hot;WNW;8;60%;38%;10
