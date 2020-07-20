US Forecast for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;92;65;86;65;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;55%;26%;9

Albuquerque, NM;97;70;90;66;A t-storm around;ESE;8;35%;64%;9

Anchorage, AK;69;58;69;54;Mainly cloudy;NNW;7;55%;80%;3

Asheville, NC;87;68;88;68;Showers and t-storms;S;4;69%;76%;9

Atlanta, GA;94;73;93;72;A t-storm around;N;5;62%;64%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;92;78;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;62%;59%;10

Austin, TX;94;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;3;68%;82%;10

Baltimore, MD;99;78;96;77;Clouds and sun;SW;4;44%;62%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;91;77;93;76;Mostly sunny;E;8;69%;37%;12

Billings, MT;83;58;93;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;41%;5%;9

Birmingham, AL;92;73;90;73;A t-storm around;ESE;4;64%;55%;11

Bismarck, ND;72;57;79;58;Nice with some sun;E;6;63%;7%;7

Boise, ID;95;63;99;69;Sunny and hot;E;6;27%;5%;10

Boston, MA;93;74;89;70;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;47%;5%;10

Bridgeport, CT;93;71;90;72;Mostly sunny;SW;7;53%;12%;10

Buffalo, NY;80;64;82;68;Periods of sun;ENE;6;64%;25%;9

Burlington, VT;91;64;80;61;Not as warm;NE;9;55%;14%;9

Caribou, ME;87;61;77;54;Not as warm;NW;10;51%;6%;8

Casper, WY;89;54;86;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;46%;12%;10

Charleston, SC;92;78;91;77;Partly sunny;S;7;68%;13%;11

Charleston, WV;94;73;94;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;67%;76%;8

Charlotte, NC;95;72;95;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;61%;66%;11

Cheyenne, WY;82;58;79;56;Showers and t-storms;S;10;56%;70%;11

Chicago, IL;82;71;80;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;64%;73%;5

Cleveland, OH;84;71;82;72;Partly sunny;E;8;68%;62%;8

Columbia, SC;97;75;97;75;A t-storm around;S;5;58%;47%;11

Columbus, OH;89;70;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;84%;9

Concord, NH;93;64;86;61;Mostly sunny;N;8;51%;6%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;90;75;A couple of t-storms;SE;10;71%;80%;10

Denver, CO;93;61;85;60;A t-storm around;SSW;8;48%;47%;11

Des Moines, IA;80;68;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;WSW;7;80%;67%;3

Detroit, MI;86;65;82;69;Clouds and sun;E;6;69%;71%;9

Dodge City, KS;89;66;92;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;12;63%;55%;11

Duluth, MN;71;58;64;58;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;8;80%;89%;2

El Paso, TX;99;76;97;75;Rather cloudy, warm;NNW;7;36%;44%;10

Fairbanks, AK;72;54;58;48;Spotty showers;W;6;77%;89%;1

Fargo, ND;81;64;74;57;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;7;79%;57%;3

Grand Junction, CO;100;67;98;67;Clouds and sun;NW;8;15%;11%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;81;61;82;68;Cloudy;SSE;6;65%;61%;5

Hartford, CT;96;70;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;48%;9%;10

Helena, MT;84;56;91;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;38%;1%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;74;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;56%;75%;13

Houston, TX;88;77;89;78;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;7;78%;80%;8

Indianapolis, IN;85;70;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;71%;80%;7

Jackson, MS;94;76;94;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;59%;30%;11

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;92;75;Clouds and sun;SE;8;67%;37%;11

Juneau, AK;61;54;61;52;Occasional rain;SE;7;82%;66%;2

Kansas City, MO;82;71;86;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;70%;81%;5

Knoxville, TN;95;73;94;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;66%;76%;11

Las Vegas, NV;109;84;107;82;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;11%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;89;71;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;75%;70%;9

Little Rock, AR;95;74;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;64%;52%;11

Long Beach, CA;80;64;79;63;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;64%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;79;64;82;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;55%;1%;10

Louisville, KY;89;73;92;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;67%;73%;11

Madison, WI;79;64;78;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;72%;66%;3

Memphis, TN;97;79;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;64%;57%;10

Miami, FL;88;81;86;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;E;10;72%;74%;4

Milwaukee, WI;80;67;78;70;Cloudy and humid;SSW;11;64%;44%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;66;79;62;Heavy thunderstorms;W;9;81%;70%;4

Mobile, AL;93;77;92;79;Mostly sunny;SE;7;66%;41%;12

Montgomery, AL;96;73;90;72;A t-storm around;SSE;4;68%;64%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;65;47;55;47;Windy;NW;31;85%;31%;6

Nashville, TN;94;74;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;64%;56%;9

New Orleans, LA;91;80;92;80;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;66%;36%;12

New York, NY;95;77;92;76;Partly sunny and hot;SE;6;49%;55%;10

Newark, NJ;95;74;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;E;6;47%;55%;10

Norfolk, VA;98;80;98;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;60%;64%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;92;73;Partial sunshine;SSE;10;61%;54%;11

Olympia, WA;90;54;80;56;Mostly sunny;SW;8;64%;27%;8

Omaha, NE;83;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;75%;55%;3

Orlando, FL;90;78;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;10;70%;65%;11

Philadelphia, PA;97;74;96;75;Partly sunny;SSW;5;49%;57%;10

Phoenix, AZ;102;87;108;87;Warm with some sun;W;6;15%;14%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;90;70;87;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;65%;64%;8

Portland, ME;89;68;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;N;7;59%;4%;9

Portland, OR;92;61;87;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;53%;5%;9

Providence, RI;92;69;92;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;51%;7%;10

Raleigh, NC;98;75;96;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;64%;69%;11

Reno, NV;96;64;95;63;Partly sunny;WNW;6;24%;19%;11

Richmond, VA;99;76;99;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;59%;78%;11

Roswell, NM;97;72;97;71;Clouds and sun, hot;E;11;34%;24%;12

Sacramento, CA;90;56;86;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;95;68;98;73;Clouding up;SE;7;19%;4%;11

San Antonio, TX;97;77;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;63%;57%;9

San Diego, CA;74;66;75;67;Turning sunny;WNW;7;64%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;67;57;67;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;68%;47%;10

Savannah, GA;94;77;93;77;Mostly sunny;S;8;63%;10%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;62;82;61;Mostly sunny;W;7;63%;27%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;84;65;82;59;Humid with some sun;N;8;69%;25%;9

Spokane, WA;91;59;96;66;Sunny and very warm;S;7;32%;3%;8

Springfield, IL;87;70;85;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;83%;90%;4

St. Louis, MO;85;73;89;74;Showers and t-storms;S;6;70%;86%;6

Tampa, FL;92;77;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;74%;70%;12

Toledo, OH;85;63;82;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;3;69%;70%;9

Tucson, AZ;102;81;103;81;Partly sunny;SSE;7;19%;26%;9

Tulsa, OK;97;76;94;75;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;48%;11

Vero Beach, FL;90;79;88;79;A t-storm in spots;ESE;14;72%;68%;8

Washington, DC;100;77;97;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;54%;73%;10

Wichita, KS;93;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;65%;64%;10

Wilmington, DE;96;76;94;75;Periods of sun;SSE;6;54%;58%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.