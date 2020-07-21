Atlantic City, NJ;90;78;89;77;Humid with some sun;SW;9;69%;71%;10
Austin, TX;91;76;93;76;A t-storm around;SE;3;64%;55%;8
Baltimore, MD;96;79;96;77;A severe t-storm;SW;6;59%;85%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;85;77;93;78;A t-storm in spots;E;8;69%;51%;12
Billings, MT;94;64;102;73;Partly sunny;SE;7;32%;9%;9
Birmingham, AL;89;73;92;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;65%;50%;10
Bismarck, ND;81;58;86;65;Clouds and sunshine;SE;11;64%;55%;9
Boise, ID;99;70;96;68;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;7;29%;38%;8
Boston, MA;90;71;80;72;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;71%;74%;4
Bridgeport, CT;90;73;87;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;81%;5
Buffalo, NY;80;68;78;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;79%;84%;3
Burlington, VT;83;63;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;56%;80%;3
Caribou, ME;80;53;80;61;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;4;48%;91%;7
Casper, WY;89;53;95;63;Increasing clouds;SW;6;29%;12%;10
Charleston, SC;91;78;91;78;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;65%;34%;11
Charleston, WV;95;72;90;72;A severe t-storm;SSW;6;74%;90%;7
Charlotte, NC;93;73;95;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;59%;65%;11
Cheyenne, WY;80;55;90;63;A shower or t-storm;WNW;9;40%;63%;8
Chicago, IL;80;71;84;68;Clouds and sun;NW;7;65%;30%;6
Cleveland, OH;82;73;84;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;13;78%;66%;4
Columbia, SC;92;75;96;75;Clouds and sun;S;6;58%;30%;11
Columbus, OH;90;71;86;70;Thunderstorms;W;9;81%;86%;6
Concord, NH;88;62;79;66;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;71%;74%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;73;90;75;A thunderstorm;SE;9;76%;61%;11
Denver, CO;87;62;96;67;Becoming cloudy;W;7;34%;42%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;65;84;67;Partial sunshine;E;4;65%;66%;10
Detroit, MI;82;70;83;67;Some sun, a t-storm;NW;8;78%;65%;5
Dodge City, KS;88;68;94;71;Humid with sunshine;SSE;15;60%;13%;11
Duluth, MN;61;57;68;54;Pleasant and warmer;NE;7;72%;13%;4
El Paso, TX;94;77;96;76;Becoming cloudy;NNW;7;35%;42%;10
Fairbanks, AK;57;49;64;49;A few showers;WSW;5;77%;91%;1
Fargo, ND;73;55;78;63;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;6;65%;4%;8
Grand Junction, CO;100;71;82;60;Cooler;SSE;12;36%;44%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;83;69;82;64;A t-storm in spots;W;8;79%;47%;8
Hartford, CT;92;71;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;67%;77%;4
Helena, MT;93;58;94;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;30%;29%;9
Honolulu, HI;86;74;86;75;Partly sunny;ENE;9;58%;44%;13
Houston, TX;85;77;89;78;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;74%;50%;9
Indianapolis, IN;88;73;85;70;A heavy thunderstorm;W;9;75%;82%;3
Jackson, MS;93;73;94;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;17%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;91;76;A t-storm around;SE;8;69%;48%;9
Juneau, AK;66;52;61;53;Low clouds;SE;7;81%;88%;2
Kansas City, MO;83;69;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;65%;74%;5
Knoxville, TN;94;73;92;73;T-storms possible;SSW;5;69%;67%;7
Las Vegas, NV;107;82;107;79;Mostly sunny;SW;10;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;91;72;88;71;A severe t-storm;SW;8;71%;85%;7
Little Rock, AR;93;75;87;74;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;6;72%;63%;9
Long Beach, CA;78;62;75;62;Clouds, then sun;SSW;7;66%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;62;80;60;Clouds break;S;6;62%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;92;76;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;W;8;68%;78%;6
Madison, WI;79;68;78;62;Partial sunshine;WNW;6;67%;22%;6
Memphis, TN;94;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;69%;63%;7
Miami, FL;84;79;87;81;A shower or t-storm;E;10;74%;78%;3
Milwaukee, WI;76;71;82;67;Partly sunny;N;10;66%;21%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;60;75;60;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;67%;13%;4
Mobile, AL;92;79;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;70%;62%;12
Montgomery, AL;96;74;90;73;Partly sunny;ESE;5;64%;34%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;52;46;58;50;Windy, p.m. rain;SSE;25;86%;81%;4
Nashville, TN;93;76;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;70%;80%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;79;91;81;A t-storm in spots;E;10;68%;55%;12
New York, NY;92;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;65%;79%;9
Newark, NJ;94;76;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;62%;78%;8
Norfolk, VA;100;78;99;79;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;8;57%;70%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;72;90;73;A couple of t-storms;SSE;8;68%;69%;11
Olympia, WA;82;56;73;54;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;62%;22%;5
Omaha, NE;88;65;86;70;Humid with some sun;SE;6;64%;67%;10
Orlando, FL;92;76;89;76;A shower or t-storm;E;10;69%;65%;8
Philadelphia, PA;98;76;96;76;A severe t-storm;S;6;57%;84%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;87;107;88;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;20%;23%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;83;71;84;70;Thunderstorms;SW;7;79%;84%;4
Portland, ME;83;67;73;67;Not as warm;E;7;73%;64%;5
Portland, OR;86;61;79;57;Partly sunny;NNW;5;62%;14%;9
Providence, RI;91;69;87;72;A shower or t-storm;S;6;66%;81%;4
Raleigh, NC;96;75;96;75;Partly sunny;SSW;7;59%;41%;11
Reno, NV;95;63;87;58;Not as hot;W;7;30%;30%;11
Richmond, VA;99;75;98;76;A severe t-storm;SSW;7;62%;85%;11
Roswell, NM;96;74;95;73;Mostly cloudy;SE;11;35%;38%;9
Sacramento, CA;88;55;84;56;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;1%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;97;74;90;70;Not as hot;SSE;10;28%;53%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;77;96;76;A morning t-storm;SE;7;61%;54%;10
San Diego, CA;75;66;74;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;65%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;68;58;69;58;Low clouds breaking;WSW;10;66%;4%;10
Savannah, GA;93;75;92;75;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;41%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;62;75;59;Partly sunny;WSW;8;68%;35%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;82;59;82;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;64%;55%;9
Spokane, WA;95;65;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;32%;20%;8
Springfield, IL;82;71;86;66;A t-storm in spots;E;8;74%;71%;3
St. Louis, MO;91;73;91;72;A shower or t-storm;E;6;70%;85%;8
Tampa, FL;93;77;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;75%;63%;4
Toledo, OH;83;69;82;64;A shower or t-storm;W;7;84%;63%;7
Tucson, AZ;100;82;100;79;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;30%;39%;11
Tulsa, OK;94;75;93;76;Hazy sun;SSE;7;61%;44%;9
Vero Beach, FL;88;78;88;78;A shower or t-storm;ESE;14;76%;75%;9
Washington, DC;97;74;97;76;A severe t-storm;S;6;64%;85%;10
Wichita, KS;88;72;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;62%;45%;11
Wilmington, DE;94;76;95;75;A severe t-storm;S;7;62%;84%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.