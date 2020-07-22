US Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;89;69;83;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;78%;82%;5

Albuquerque, NM;87;65;86;66;Nice with some sun;S;7;47%;55%;10

Anchorage, AK;63;53;70;54;Overcast;WSW;6;63%;29%;3

Asheville, NC;84;67;84;67;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;72%;66%;7

Atlanta, GA;89;71;93;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;62%;63%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;87;77;88;75;A strong t-storm;SW;9;71%;77%;9

Austin, TX;94;78;97;78;Partly sunny, humid;SE;3;58%;28%;12

Baltimore, MD;93;75;93;74;A strong t-storm;NW;6;62%;75%;6

Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;76%;68%;6

Billings, MT;100;73;94;63;Partly sunny;W;8;34%;25%;9

Birmingham, AL;91;72;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;14%;11

Bismarck, ND;85;66;91;69;Variable cloudiness;SE;12;69%;13%;8

Boise, ID;94;68;90;61;A t-storm around;ENE;7;40%;55%;10

Boston, MA;79;72;86;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;7;79%;82%;5

Bridgeport, CT;87;73;87;73;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;75%;78%;6

Buffalo, NY;80;73;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;81%;72%;4

Burlington, VT;82;70;82;66;Showers and t-storms;E;6;73%;82%;4

Caribou, ME;81;62;75;60;A t-storm or two;NNE;4;75%;86%;3

Casper, WY;96;64;95;62;Winds subsiding;SSW;18;27%;6%;10

Charleston, SC;91;77;90;76;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;44%;10

Charleston, WV;92;71;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;79%;82%;3

Charlotte, NC;92;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;64%;8

Cheyenne, WY;90;63;87;62;Partly sunny;SW;9;34%;26%;11

Chicago, IL;88;68;78;68;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;8;60%;17%;10

Cleveland, OH;84;74;81;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;80%;57%;5

Columbia, SC;94;74;95;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;5;64%;66%;10

Columbus, OH;81;72;84;66;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;77%;66%;5

Concord, NH;77;64;82;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;84%;81%;5

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;77;92;78;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;8;69%;19%;11

Denver, CO;96;67;92;67;Partly sunny;W;6;31%;36%;11

Des Moines, IA;85;63;87;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;66%;25%;8

Detroit, MI;84;69;82;64;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;63%;45%;7

Dodge City, KS;91;67;91;70;Partly sunny;SSE;14;65%;9%;11

Duluth, MN;67;53;71;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;68%;27%;8

El Paso, TX;91;74;95;75;Partly sunny;ESE;7;41%;53%;12

Fairbanks, AK;63;47;65;51;Cloudy;NW;5;68%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;79;62;84;75;Clouds and sun;SE;12;65%;43%;8

Grand Junction, CO;82;62;89;65;Partly sunny;S;8;36%;39%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;82;66;80;63;Partly sunny;W;5;70%;24%;7

Hartford, CT;90;73;87;71;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;76%;76%;6

Helena, MT;96;63;82;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;52%;57%;6

Honolulu, HI;88;74;89;75;Spotty showers;ENE;13;54%;82%;13

Houston, TX;86;76;94;78;A t-storm around;E;7;69%;55%;12

Indianapolis, IN;84;72;85;65;Showers and t-storms;N;6;65%;62%;6

Jackson, MS;94;74;94;74;Mostly sunny;SE;8;58%;42%;10

Jacksonville, FL;90;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;70%;48%;12

Juneau, AK;63;53;60;52;A little a.m. rain;ESE;8;85%;84%;1

Kansas City, MO;90;73;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;64%;29%;8

Knoxville, TN;92;72;89;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;74%;79%;5

Las Vegas, NV;106;78;103;78;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;12%;7%;11

Lexington, KY;88;73;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;81%;77%;4

Little Rock, AR;85;73;92;73;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;35%;11

Long Beach, CA;76;61;75;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;6;65%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;74;60;78;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;63%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;90;74;87;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;70%;66%;5

Madison, WI;79;58;79;62;Nice with some sun;E;5;65%;30%;6

Memphis, TN;91;77;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;5;68%;54%;11

Miami, FL;84;79;85;79;A shower or t-storm;E;10;76%;80%;6

Milwaukee, WI;86;63;76;63;Some sun;N;10;70%;21%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;57;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;69%;10%;9

Mobile, AL;92;78;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;73%;69%;4

Montgomery, AL;96;72;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;23%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;57;51;59;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;27;97%;80%;4

Nashville, TN;88;74;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;66%;78%;7

New Orleans, LA;90;81;88;78;Thunderstorms;ESE;12;77%;92%;4

New York, NY;92;78;89;76;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;67%;77%;6

Newark, NJ;93;76;90;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;66%;78%;6

Norfolk, VA;99;79;96;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;8;60%;74%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;69%;55%;11

Olympia, WA;73;53;71;52;Partly sunny;SW;8;65%;14%;6

Omaha, NE;87;71;89;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;13;66%;27%;5

Orlando, FL;91;78;90;77;A shower or t-storm;E;11;71%;62%;12

Philadelphia, PA;96;74;92;74;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;67%;77%;6

Phoenix, AZ;107;86;98;84;A p.m. thunderstorm;ESE;7;39%;76%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;85;72;82;69;Thunderstorms;W;7;80%;79%;5

Portland, ME;74;67;77;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;92%;81%;4

Portland, OR;79;57;76;54;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;9%;8

Providence, RI;85;71;88;71;A strong t-storm;SW;6;73%;74%;6

Raleigh, NC;96;74;93;73;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;6;65%;72%;10

Reno, NV;87;58;88;56;Mostly sunny;W;7;28%;4%;11

Richmond, VA;96;74;95;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;84%;9

Roswell, NM;96;70;96;71;Partly sunny;SE;10;38%;41%;12

Sacramento, CA;90;55;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;49%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;83;70;95;71;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;25%;31%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;77;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;58%;31%;12

San Diego, CA;73;64;73;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;61%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;73;58;68;57;Turning sunny;WSW;11;66%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;93;76;91;75;Clouds and sun;S;8;68%;44%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;72;56;Partly sunny;SW;8;66%;16%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;87;67;88;76;A t-storm around;SSE;15;68%;42%;6

Spokane, WA;93;62;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;33%;3%;8

Springfield, IL;87;65;85;65;Variable clouds;E;5;64%;28%;8

St. Louis, MO;88;73;90;71;Some sun, a t-storm;E;5;63%;60%;7

Tampa, FL;86;77;90;76;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;8;80%;63%;10

Toledo, OH;79;68;83;63;A t-storm in spots;N;3;74%;44%;8

Tucson, AZ;98;80;91;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;ESE;7;51%;76%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;74;91;76;A thunderstorm;SE;6;68%;61%;10

Vero Beach, FL;88;78;87;77;A shower or t-storm;ESE;13;74%;77%;9

Washington, DC;95;75;93;74;A strong t-storm;S;6;66%;80%;6

Wichita, KS;94;72;92;74;Sun and some clouds;SE;9;61%;39%;9

Wilmington, DE;94;74;91;74;A strong t-storm;SW;7;69%;77%;6

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.