Atlantic City, NJ;87;77;88;75;A strong t-storm;SW;9;71%;77%;9
Austin, TX;94;78;97;78;Partly sunny, humid;SE;3;58%;28%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;75;93;74;A strong t-storm;NW;6;62%;75%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;76%;68%;6
Billings, MT;100;73;94;63;Partly sunny;W;8;34%;25%;9
Birmingham, AL;91;72;93;73;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;14%;11
Bismarck, ND;85;66;91;69;Variable cloudiness;SE;12;69%;13%;8
Boise, ID;94;68;90;61;A t-storm around;ENE;7;40%;55%;10
Boston, MA;79;72;86;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;7;79%;82%;5
Bridgeport, CT;87;73;87;73;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;75%;78%;6
Buffalo, NY;80;73;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SE;8;81%;72%;4
Burlington, VT;82;70;82;66;Showers and t-storms;E;6;73%;82%;4
Caribou, ME;81;62;75;60;A t-storm or two;NNE;4;75%;86%;3
Casper, WY;96;64;95;62;Winds subsiding;SSW;18;27%;6%;10
Charleston, SC;91;77;90;76;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;44%;10
Charleston, WV;92;71;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;79%;82%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;64%;8
Cheyenne, WY;90;63;87;62;Partly sunny;SW;9;34%;26%;11
Chicago, IL;88;68;78;68;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;8;60%;17%;10
Cleveland, OH;84;74;81;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;80%;57%;5
Columbia, SC;94;74;95;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;SE;5;64%;66%;10
Columbus, OH;81;72;84;66;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;77%;66%;5
Concord, NH;77;64;82;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;84%;81%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;77;92;78;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;8;69%;19%;11
Denver, CO;96;67;92;67;Partly sunny;W;6;31%;36%;11
Des Moines, IA;85;63;87;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;66%;25%;8
Detroit, MI;84;69;82;64;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;63%;45%;7
Dodge City, KS;91;67;91;70;Partly sunny;SSE;14;65%;9%;11
Duluth, MN;67;53;71;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;68%;27%;8
El Paso, TX;91;74;95;75;Partly sunny;ESE;7;41%;53%;12
Fairbanks, AK;63;47;65;51;Cloudy;NW;5;68%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;79;62;84;75;Clouds and sun;SE;12;65%;43%;8
Grand Junction, CO;82;62;89;65;Partly sunny;S;8;36%;39%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;82;66;80;63;Partly sunny;W;5;70%;24%;7
Hartford, CT;90;73;87;71;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;76%;76%;6
Helena, MT;96;63;82;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;52%;57%;6
Honolulu, HI;88;74;89;75;Spotty showers;ENE;13;54%;82%;13
Houston, TX;86;76;94;78;A t-storm around;E;7;69%;55%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;72;85;65;Showers and t-storms;N;6;65%;62%;6
Jackson, MS;94;74;94;74;Mostly sunny;SE;8;58%;42%;10
Jacksonville, FL;90;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;70%;48%;12
Juneau, AK;63;53;60;52;A little a.m. rain;ESE;8;85%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;73;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;64%;29%;8
Knoxville, TN;92;72;89;72;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;74%;79%;5
Las Vegas, NV;106;78;103;78;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;12%;7%;11
Lexington, KY;88;73;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;81%;77%;4
Little Rock, AR;85;73;92;73;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;35%;11
Long Beach, CA;76;61;75;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;6;65%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;74;60;78;60;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;63%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;90;74;87;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;70%;66%;5
Madison, WI;79;58;79;62;Nice with some sun;E;5;65%;30%;6
Memphis, TN;91;77;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;5;68%;54%;11
Miami, FL;84;79;85;79;A shower or t-storm;E;10;76%;80%;6
Milwaukee, WI;86;63;76;63;Some sun;N;10;70%;21%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;57;80;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;69%;10%;9
Mobile, AL;92;78;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;73%;69%;4
Montgomery, AL;96;72;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;7;65%;23%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;57;51;59;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;27;97%;80%;4
Nashville, TN;88;74;90;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;66%;78%;7
New Orleans, LA;90;81;88;78;Thunderstorms;ESE;12;77%;92%;4
New York, NY;92;78;89;76;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;67%;77%;6
Newark, NJ;93;76;90;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;66%;78%;6
Norfolk, VA;99;79;96;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;8;60%;74%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;89;74;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;69%;55%;11
Olympia, WA;73;53;71;52;Partly sunny;SW;8;65%;14%;6
Omaha, NE;87;71;89;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;13;66%;27%;5
Orlando, FL;91;78;90;77;A shower or t-storm;E;11;71%;62%;12
Philadelphia, PA;96;74;92;74;A strong t-storm;SSW;6;67%;77%;6
Phoenix, AZ;107;86;98;84;A p.m. thunderstorm;ESE;7;39%;76%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;72;82;69;Thunderstorms;W;7;80%;79%;5
Portland, ME;74;67;77;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;92%;81%;4
Portland, OR;79;57;76;54;Partly sunny;N;5;59%;9%;8
Providence, RI;85;71;88;71;A strong t-storm;SW;6;73%;74%;6
Raleigh, NC;96;74;93;73;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSW;6;65%;72%;10
Reno, NV;87;58;88;56;Mostly sunny;W;7;28%;4%;11
Richmond, VA;96;74;95;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;84%;9
Roswell, NM;96;70;96;71;Partly sunny;SE;10;38%;41%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;55;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;49%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;83;70;95;71;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;25%;31%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;77;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;58%;31%;12
San Diego, CA;73;64;73;64;Clouds, then sun;WNW;7;61%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;73;58;68;57;Turning sunny;WSW;11;66%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;93;76;91;75;Clouds and sun;S;8;68%;44%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;57;72;56;Partly sunny;SW;8;66%;16%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;87;67;88;76;A t-storm around;SSE;15;68%;42%;6
Spokane, WA;93;62;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;33%;3%;8
Springfield, IL;87;65;85;65;Variable clouds;E;5;64%;28%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;73;90;71;Some sun, a t-storm;E;5;63%;60%;7
Tampa, FL;86;77;90;76;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;8;80%;63%;10
Toledo, OH;79;68;83;63;A t-storm in spots;N;3;74%;44%;8
Tucson, AZ;98;80;91;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;ESE;7;51%;76%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;74;91;76;A thunderstorm;SE;6;68%;61%;10
Vero Beach, FL;88;78;87;77;A shower or t-storm;ESE;13;74%;77%;9
Washington, DC;95;75;93;74;A strong t-storm;S;6;66%;80%;6
Wichita, KS;94;72;92;74;Sun and some clouds;SE;9;61%;39%;9
Wilmington, DE;94;74;91;74;A strong t-storm;SW;7;69%;77%;6
