Atlantic City, NJ;88;75;81;73;Some sun, a t-storm;S;7;81%;67%;4
Austin, TX;96;80;98;78;Partly sunny;ESE;5;52%;66%;11
Baltimore, MD;92;74;87;74;Thundershower;NW;4;71%;77%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;89;78;86;77;Rain and wind;ESE;17;83%;72%;3
Billings, MT;89;63;94;64;Partly sunny;WNW;6;39%;35%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;72;90;72;A t-storm around;S;6;67%;54%;10
Bismarck, ND;91;70;95;70;Hot with sunshine;ESE;6;54%;44%;8
Boise, ID;91;62;92;61;Partly sunny;NNW;6;35%;0%;9
Boston, MA;88;71;80;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;72%;25%;9
Bridgeport, CT;88;73;84;71;Thundershower;S;6;67%;51%;9
Buffalo, NY;80;67;83;65;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;11%;9
Burlington, VT;83;65;85;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;55%;2%;9
Caribou, ME;78;59;84;60;Partly sunny;W;6;52%;11%;8
Casper, WY;93;59;91;60;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;27%;7%;10
Charleston, SC;90;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;64%;11
Charleston, WV;79;69;88;69;A t-storm or two;NNW;5;73%;57%;5
Charlotte, NC;90;72;89;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;73%;79%;9
Cheyenne, WY;85;62;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;41%;76%;7
Chicago, IL;79;67;81;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;62%;13%;10
Cleveland, OH;82;70;81;69;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;7;73%;59%;10
Columbia, SC;94;73;93;74;Showers and t-storms;S;5;65%;69%;10
Columbus, OH;81;67;86;66;A shower in the a.m.;N;5;71%;61%;9
Concord, NH;82;64;85;61;Partial sunshine;S;5;62%;2%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;78;95;78;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;10;63%;9%;11
Denver, CO;93;66;90;64;A t-storm around;SSE;8;37%;55%;9
Des Moines, IA;87;71;92;74;A t-storm around;SSE;10;64%;44%;9
Detroit, MI;83;64;84;66;A shower in the a.m.;E;5;63%;59%;9
Dodge City, KS;92;71;92;71;Mostly sunny;S;16;68%;19%;11
Duluth, MN;71;60;81;73;Cloudy;S;7;67%;33%;2
El Paso, TX;93;73;93;74;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;47%;65%;8
Fairbanks, AK;68;51;65;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;5;68%;88%;1
Fargo, ND;85;75;96;74;A strong t-storm;SSE;12;62%;86%;8
Grand Junction, CO;89;66;81;63;Periods of sun, nice;SE;9;53%;33%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;82;64;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;5;60%;8%;9
Hartford, CT;89;72;88;69;Thundershower;SSE;6;60%;42%;9
Helena, MT;81;56;87;55;Clouds limiting sun;WNW;9;43%;26%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;16;56%;81%;13
Houston, TX;93;79;89;79;Rain and wind;E;17;81%;88%;4
Indianapolis, IN;86;66;84;67;Sun and some clouds;ENE;5;65%;13%;8
Jackson, MS;93;76;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;9;72%;63%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;91;75;Partly sunny;ESE;8;66%;44%;12
Juneau, AK;61;52;61;53;A shower in the a.m.;SE;8;80%;90%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;75;92;76;A t-storm around;SE;8;62%;43%;9
Knoxville, TN;90;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;73%;65%;5
Las Vegas, NV;104;77;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;82;69;88;67;A t-storm around;N;5;75%;42%;7
Little Rock, AR;90;73;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;44%;11
Long Beach, CA;73;60;76;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;76;59;79;60;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;87;71;90;69;A t-storm around;NNE;5;66%;42%;10
Madison, WI;79;60;85;68;Clouds and sun, nice;S;5;62%;3%;9
Memphis, TN;92;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SE;7;65%;50%;9
Miami, FL;85;78;88;80;A thunderstorm;E;11;71%;79%;9
Milwaukee, WI;75;65;81;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;65%;10%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;68;90;75;Mostly cloudy;S;14;68%;23%;4
Mobile, AL;86;78;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;81%;69%;6
Montgomery, AL;92;73;89;72;A t-storm around;S;6;71%;45%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;59;48;58;50;Partial sunshine;NNW;18;80%;5%;9
Nashville, TN;87;73;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;69%;67%;9
New Orleans, LA;85;80;86;79;Rain and wind;SE;17;81%;84%;3
New York, NY;88;75;85;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;51%;8
Newark, NJ;88;74;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;51%;8
Norfolk, VA;96;75;88;73;Couple of t-storms;SSW;8;71%;86%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;90;75;93;74;Mostly sunny;SE;8;62%;13%;11
Olympia, WA;70;52;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;60%;16%;4
Omaha, NE;93;73;93;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;14;65%;15%;9
Orlando, FL;89;74;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;68%;50%;11
Philadelphia, PA;91;74;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;75%;67%;6
Phoenix, AZ;98;85;100;82;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;36%;72%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;83;69;85;67;A shower;NNW;4;71%;58%;7
Portland, ME;80;68;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;69%;1%;9
Portland, OR;76;55;75;53;Partly sunny;NNW;6;57%;10%;8
Providence, RI;89;70;84;66;Thundershower;SSE;6;71%;41%;8
Raleigh, NC;94;73;89;72;Couple of t-storms;S;6;75%;83%;6
Reno, NV;84;57;90;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;26%;4%;11
Richmond, VA;92;73;88;72;A shower or t-storm;S;6;72%;76%;7
Roswell, NM;99;71;95;72;Partly sunny;SE;11;41%;64%;11
Sacramento, CA;93;57;86;53;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;49%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;93;70;Mostly sunny;SE;11;25%;1%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;77;99;79;Partly sunny;E;8;56%;58%;9
San Diego, CA;74;64;74;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;62%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;57;66;57;Partly sunny;WSW;13;68%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;92;75;92;74;Spotty showers;S;7;67%;69%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;55;72;54;Nice with some sun;NE;7;65%;14%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;89;75;93;76;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;64%;34%;9
Spokane, WA;85;58;82;52;Nice with sunshine;WSW;11;32%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;86;62;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;63%;5%;10
St. Louis, MO;89;70;92;71;A t-storm around;E;5;61%;41%;10
Tampa, FL;85;75;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;76%;60%;12
Toledo, OH;82;63;83;62;A shower in the a.m.;SE;2;65%;58%;10
Tucson, AZ;82;75;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;59%;73%;6
Tulsa, OK;93;75;96;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;60%;27%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;77;89;77;A thunderstorm;ESE;13;71%;78%;11
Washington, DC;93;73;87;73;Thundershower;SSE;5;75%;71%;5
Wichita, KS;93;75;92;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;63%;30%;10
Wilmington, DE;90;74;84;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;80%;74%;6
