US Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;87;67;85;61;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;6;61%;2%;9

Albuquerque, NM;85;65;85;66;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;55%;79%;7

Anchorage, AK;70;54;62;53;A little p.m. rain;SSE;7;73%;92%;1

Asheville, NC;83;67;82;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;78%;62%;5

Atlanta, GA;92;71;90;71;A t-storm around;SE;5;67%;55%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;88;75;81;73;Some sun, a t-storm;S;7;81%;67%;4

Austin, TX;96;80;98;78;Partly sunny;ESE;5;52%;66%;11

Baltimore, MD;92;74;87;74;Thundershower;NW;4;71%;77%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;89;78;86;77;Rain and wind;ESE;17;83%;72%;3

Billings, MT;89;63;94;64;Partly sunny;WNW;6;39%;35%;9

Birmingham, AL;92;72;90;72;A t-storm around;S;6;67%;54%;10

Bismarck, ND;91;70;95;70;Hot with sunshine;ESE;6;54%;44%;8

Boise, ID;91;62;92;61;Partly sunny;NNW;6;35%;0%;9

Boston, MA;88;71;80;67;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;72%;25%;9

Bridgeport, CT;88;73;84;71;Thundershower;S;6;67%;51%;9

Buffalo, NY;80;67;83;65;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;11%;9

Burlington, VT;83;65;85;63;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;55%;2%;9

Caribou, ME;78;59;84;60;Partly sunny;W;6;52%;11%;8

Casper, WY;93;59;91;60;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;27%;7%;10

Charleston, SC;90;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;64%;11

Charleston, WV;79;69;88;69;A t-storm or two;NNW;5;73%;57%;5

Charlotte, NC;90;72;89;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;73%;79%;9

Cheyenne, WY;85;62;84;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;41%;76%;7

Chicago, IL;79;67;81;70;Partly sunny;SE;7;62%;13%;10

Cleveland, OH;82;70;81;69;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;7;73%;59%;10

Columbia, SC;94;73;93;74;Showers and t-storms;S;5;65%;69%;10

Columbus, OH;81;67;86;66;A shower in the a.m.;N;5;71%;61%;9

Concord, NH;82;64;85;61;Partial sunshine;S;5;62%;2%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;78;95;78;Mostly sunny, humid;ESE;10;63%;9%;11

Denver, CO;93;66;90;64;A t-storm around;SSE;8;37%;55%;9

Des Moines, IA;87;71;92;74;A t-storm around;SSE;10;64%;44%;9

Detroit, MI;83;64;84;66;A shower in the a.m.;E;5;63%;59%;9

Dodge City, KS;92;71;92;71;Mostly sunny;S;16;68%;19%;11

Duluth, MN;71;60;81;73;Cloudy;S;7;67%;33%;2

El Paso, TX;93;73;93;74;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;47%;65%;8

Fairbanks, AK;68;51;65;50;Rain and drizzle;SSW;5;68%;88%;1

Fargo, ND;85;75;96;74;A strong t-storm;SSE;12;62%;86%;8

Grand Junction, CO;89;66;81;63;Periods of sun, nice;SE;9;53%;33%;7

Grand Rapids, MI;82;64;85;64;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;5;60%;8%;9

Hartford, CT;89;72;88;69;Thundershower;SSE;6;60%;42%;9

Helena, MT;81;56;87;55;Clouds limiting sun;WNW;9;43%;26%;7

Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;ENE;16;56%;81%;13

Houston, TX;93;79;89;79;Rain and wind;E;17;81%;88%;4

Indianapolis, IN;86;66;84;67;Sun and some clouds;ENE;5;65%;13%;8

Jackson, MS;93;76;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;9;72%;63%;6

Jacksonville, FL;89;75;91;75;Partly sunny;ESE;8;66%;44%;12

Juneau, AK;61;52;61;53;A shower in the a.m.;SE;8;80%;90%;2

Kansas City, MO;93;75;92;76;A t-storm around;SE;8;62%;43%;9

Knoxville, TN;90;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;73%;65%;5

Las Vegas, NV;104;77;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;10%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;82;69;88;67;A t-storm around;N;5;75%;42%;7

Little Rock, AR;90;73;92;74;Partly sunny;SE;7;67%;44%;11

Long Beach, CA;73;60;76;60;Partly sunny;SSW;6;66%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;76;59;79;60;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;87;71;90;69;A t-storm around;NNE;5;66%;42%;10

Madison, WI;79;60;85;68;Clouds and sun, nice;S;5;62%;3%;9

Memphis, TN;92;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SE;7;65%;50%;9

Miami, FL;85;78;88;80;A thunderstorm;E;11;71%;79%;9

Milwaukee, WI;75;65;81;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;65%;10%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;68;90;75;Mostly cloudy;S;14;68%;23%;4

Mobile, AL;86;78;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;81%;69%;6

Montgomery, AL;92;73;89;72;A t-storm around;S;6;71%;45%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;59;48;58;50;Partial sunshine;NNW;18;80%;5%;9

Nashville, TN;87;73;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;69%;67%;9

New Orleans, LA;85;80;86;79;Rain and wind;SE;17;81%;84%;3

New York, NY;88;75;85;73;A t-storm in spots;S;6;67%;51%;8

Newark, NJ;88;74;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;51%;8

Norfolk, VA;96;75;88;73;Couple of t-storms;SSW;8;71%;86%;6

Oklahoma City, OK;90;75;93;74;Mostly sunny;SE;8;62%;13%;11

Olympia, WA;70;52;71;48;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;60%;16%;4

Omaha, NE;93;73;93;76;Clouds and sun;SSE;14;65%;15%;9

Orlando, FL;89;74;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;68%;50%;11

Philadelphia, PA;91;74;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;75%;67%;6

Phoenix, AZ;98;85;100;82;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;36%;72%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;83;69;85;67;A shower;NNW;4;71%;58%;7

Portland, ME;80;68;80;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;69%;1%;9

Portland, OR;76;55;75;53;Partly sunny;NNW;6;57%;10%;8

Providence, RI;89;70;84;66;Thundershower;SSE;6;71%;41%;8

Raleigh, NC;94;73;89;72;Couple of t-storms;S;6;75%;83%;6

Reno, NV;84;57;90;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;26%;4%;11

Richmond, VA;92;73;88;72;A shower or t-storm;S;6;72%;76%;7

Roswell, NM;99;71;95;72;Partly sunny;SE;11;41%;64%;11

Sacramento, CA;93;57;86;53;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;49%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;93;70;Mostly sunny;SE;11;25%;1%;10

San Antonio, TX;98;77;99;79;Partly sunny;E;8;56%;58%;9

San Diego, CA;74;64;74;65;Partly sunny;WNW;7;62%;0%;7

San Francisco, CA;66;57;66;57;Partly sunny;WSW;13;68%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;92;75;92;74;Spotty showers;S;7;67%;69%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;55;72;54;Nice with some sun;NE;7;65%;14%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;89;75;93;76;Partly sunny, breezy;S;16;64%;34%;9

Spokane, WA;85;58;82;52;Nice with sunshine;WSW;11;32%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;86;62;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;5;63%;5%;10

St. Louis, MO;89;70;92;71;A t-storm around;E;5;61%;41%;10

Tampa, FL;85;75;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;76%;60%;12

Toledo, OH;82;63;83;62;A shower in the a.m.;SE;2;65%;58%;10

Tucson, AZ;82;75;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;59%;73%;6

Tulsa, OK;93;75;96;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;7;60%;27%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;77;89;77;A thunderstorm;ESE;13;71%;78%;11

Washington, DC;93;73;87;73;Thundershower;SSE;5;75%;71%;5

Wichita, KS;93;75;92;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;63%;30%;10

Wilmington, DE;90;74;84;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;80%;74%;6

