Austin, TX;96;78;90;76;Humid with a t-storm;E;16;72%;86%;3
Baltimore, MD;86;75;90;76;Partly sunny;S;4;65%;31%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;84;77;83;75;Showers and t-storms;E;8;83%;72%;3
Billings, MT;92;65;87;59;Partly sunny;ESE;7;33%;29%;9
Birmingham, AL;89;72;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;72%;10
Bismarck, ND;92;69;92;60;A severe t-storm;NNW;7;62%;70%;8
Boise, ID;91;59;89;58;Sunny and pleasant;N;8;28%;0%;9
Boston, MA;79;68;87;72;Mostly sunny;SW;5;59%;6%;9
Bridgeport, CT;82;69;87;73;Sunshine and humid;SW;6;64%;43%;10
Buffalo, NY;83;66;83;68;Partly sunny;SW;6;60%;11%;9
Burlington, VT;85;64;88;68;Clouds and sunshine;S;5;45%;0%;9
Caribou, ME;86;62;87;66;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;46%;59%;6
Casper, WY;89;57;92;55;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;21%;53%;10
Charleston, SC;90;76;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;71%;61%;11
Charleston, WV;89;68;93;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;4;62%;9%;10
Charlotte, NC;89;71;92;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;65%;66%;11
Cheyenne, WY;80;62;82;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;38%;55%;9
Chicago, IL;82;69;88;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;60%;6%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;68;82;72;Mostly sunny;SE;6;67%;11%;10
Columbia, SC;93;72;92;73;A shower or t-storm;S;4;70%;69%;11
Columbus, OH;86;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;59%;14%;10
Concord, NH;84;60;89;61;Clouds and sun;WSW;5;51%;5%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;93;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;12;69%;42%;5
Denver, CO;88;65;86;61;A p.m. t-storm;W;8;47%;66%;11
Des Moines, IA;93;75;92;75;Warm with some sun;S;12;62%;34%;10
Detroit, MI;84;64;87;68;Lots of sun, warm;S;5;56%;9%;9
Dodge City, KS;92;73;94;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;15;59%;12%;11
Duluth, MN;72;68;81;71;Severe thunderstorms;SW;10;76%;87%;2
El Paso, TX;89;72;92;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;53%;64%;11
Fairbanks, AK;63;51;64;50;A little a.m. rain;W;4;75%;68%;3
Fargo, ND;95;74;90;66;A severe t-storm;ESE;8;83%;78%;4
Grand Junction, CO;82;65;87;64;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;41%;52%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;84;64;88;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;61%;7%;9
Hartford, CT;86;68;92;71;Sunshine and humid;SSW;5;58%;21%;9
Helena, MT;89;56;84;51;Partly sunny, nice;SW;8;26%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;74;88;74;A passing shower;NE;17;59%;62%;11
Houston, TX;89;80;85;78;Wind and rain;SE;23;83%;91%;3
Indianapolis, IN;85;67;88;70;Partly sunny;SSE;4;62%;7%;10
Jackson, MS;87;72;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;68%;56%;11
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;68%;63%;12
Juneau, AK;62;53;59;55;Periods of rain;ESE;14;87%;94%;1
Kansas City, MO;93;77;92;78;Partly sunny;SSE;9;59%;23%;10
Knoxville, TN;87;71;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;72%;60%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;78;104;79;Sunny;W;6;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;69;90;70;Sunshine, very warm;SW;5;65%;14%;11
Little Rock, AR;92;73;90;72;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;7;71%;37%;6
Long Beach, CA;75;61;76;62;Some sun;SW;6;67%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;79;60;80;60;Some sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;90;70;91;73;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;5;58%;8%;10
Madison, WI;85;66;90;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;62%;21%;9
Memphis, TN;95;76;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;53%;8
Miami, FL;88;79;87;79;A t-storm in spots;SE;11;75%;70%;8
Milwaukee, WI;80;68;87;74;Partial sunshine;SSW;10;60%;11%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;92;77;88;75;A severe t-storm;S;13;75%;94%;4
Mobile, AL;83;76;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;79%;67%;5
Montgomery, AL;88;71;89;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;69%;60%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;59;49;59;52;Windy in the p.m.;W;23;71%;0%;10
Nashville, TN;90;72;90;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;66%;55%;11
New Orleans, LA;84;79;84;78;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;78%;78%;3
New York, NY;80;72;88;75;Lots of sun, humid;SSW;6;62%;34%;10
Newark, NJ;81;71;89;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;61%;39%;10
Norfolk, VA;91;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;56%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;93;74;92;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;65%;14%;11
Olympia, WA;71;47;78;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;55%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;94;78;93;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;16;62%;63%;10
Orlando, FL;93;76;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;66%;64%;11
Philadelphia, PA;83;72;90;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;4;63%;29%;10
Phoenix, AZ;102;85;102;87;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;24%;31%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;88;68;Partly sunny;W;5;61%;11%;9
Portland, ME;81;66;83;68;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;59%;2%;7
Portland, OR;71;53;82;58;Mostly sunny;N;6;52%;3%;9
Providence, RI;84;67;89;71;Humid with some sun;SW;5;57%;12%;9
Raleigh, NC;88;71;92;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;68%;63%;8
Reno, NV;89;59;92;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;27%;4%;11
Richmond, VA;89;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;65%;47%;9
Roswell, NM;99;74;94;72;Partly sunny, warm;SE;10;41%;33%;11
Sacramento, CA;91;54;94;59;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;46%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;92;68;95;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;10;22%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;100;79;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;17;70%;90%;3
San Diego, CA;74;65;74;66;Partly sunny;WSW;7;61%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;66;57;70;58;Partly sunny;WSW;8;62%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;69%;68%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;54;77;57;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;9;55%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;92;76;92;73;A severe t-storm;SSW;13;73%;88%;9
Spokane, WA;81;53;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;3;32%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;88;68;90;73;Humid with sunshine;SSE;6;67%;7%;10
St. Louis, MO;92;73;93;74;Humid with sunshine;SSE;6;62%;14%;10
Tampa, FL;91;75;91;76;A p.m. thunderstorm;E;7;74%;64%;9
Toledo, OH;82;61;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;1;61%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;91;75;91;76;Heavy thunderstorms;ESE;7;63%;74%;5
Tulsa, OK;96;76;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;61%;20%;10
Vero Beach, FL;89;77;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;12;74%;79%;12
Washington, DC;85;74;90;75;Partly sunny;SSE;5;67%;22%;10
Wichita, KS;94;75;94;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;60%;11%;10
Wilmington, DE;84;72;88;74;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;72%;28%;10
