Atlantic City, NJ;84;76;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;SW;10;67%;13%;10
Austin, TX;87;77;91;75;Thunderstorms;ESE;3;76%;75%;5
Baltimore, MD;89;77;97;77;Periods of sun;WSW;7;48%;20%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;83;75;81;74;Showers and t-storms;E;7;83%;87%;5
Billings, MT;87;59;90;60;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;39%;4%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;72;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;SE;4;68%;63%;10
Bismarck, ND;94;59;85;58;Not as hot;NNW;9;50%;6%;8
Boise, ID;89;57;94;64;Sunny and very warm;NNE;5;26%;0%;9
Boston, MA;88;73;94;77;Partly sunny;WSW;10;48%;3%;9
Bridgeport, CT;88;73;92;72;Partly sunny;WSW;8;58%;6%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;68;83;75;Clouds and sunshine;SW;12;66%;9%;9
Burlington, VT;89;67;93;74;Becoming cloudy;W;11;49%;70%;6
Caribou, ME;88;67;75;66;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;79%;72%;2
Casper, WY;93;54;87;52;Partly sunny;ESE;10;38%;8%;10
Charleston, SC;86;76;89;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;70%;53%;10
Charleston, WV;91;70;92;72;Partly sunny;SW;5;62%;25%;9
Charlotte, NC;91;70;92;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;65%;52%;11
Cheyenne, WY;81;60;78;58;A t-storm around;S;9;60%;54%;6
Chicago, IL;89;75;91;77;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;9;63%;51%;7
Cleveland, OH;83;71;88;77;Mostly sunny;S;9;57%;12%;10
Columbia, SC;91;72;93;73;Mostly cloudy;S;5;65%;16%;9
Columbus, OH;89;66;90;72;Partly sunny;SW;8;60%;16%;10
Concord, NH;88;64;92;72;Sun and clouds;W;10;49%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;76;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;69%;63%;8
Denver, CO;90;62;82;61;Inc. clouds;ENE;7;48%;70%;6
Des Moines, IA;93;74;91;69;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;67%;86%;10
Detroit, MI;87;68;93;76;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;8;58%;19%;7
Dodge City, KS;93;73;92;69;Sunny and humid;ESE;12;63%;63%;11
Duluth, MN;87;71;83;63;A morning t-storm;WNW;7;71%;62%;7
El Paso, TX;89;74;93;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;47%;42%;11
Fairbanks, AK;63;50;68;53;A little a.m. rain;SW;5;70%;72%;1
Fargo, ND;90;67;81;61;Not as warm;WNW;9;60%;27%;6
Grand Junction, CO;86;62;92;65;Rather cloudy;SE;7;35%;9%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;89;70;91;75;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;68%;60%;7
Hartford, CT;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny;WSW;7;54%;6%;9
Helena, MT;85;52;87;55;Sunny and delightful;NW;5;29%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;77;86;77;Afternoon rain;SSW;19;67%;91%;5
Houston, TX;83;78;86;77;Showers and t-storms;E;8;81%;72%;3
Indianapolis, IN;88;70;90;75;Increasing clouds;SSW;7;61%;25%;10
Jackson, MS;89;74;89;72;Sun and some clouds;S;6;68%;42%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;74;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;70%;63%;10
Juneau, AK;60;54;59;51;Rain;WNW;15;87%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;93;77;93;75;Partly sunny;S;9;60%;68%;10
Knoxville, TN;86;71;91;73;A t-storm around;SSW;5;68%;55%;11
Las Vegas, NV;103;78;105;80;Mostly sunny;NW;5;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;70;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;69%;27%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;73;92;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;65%;21%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;62;79;62;Some sun;SW;7;61%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;61;83;61;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;90;72;91;74;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;64%;30%;10
Madison, WI;88;75;89;71;Thunderstorms;W;7;71%;88%;3
Memphis, TN;93;76;90;76;Sunshine and humid;SSE;6;68%;39%;11
Miami, FL;87;79;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;ESE;8;76%;63%;4
Milwaukee, WI;89;76;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;W;13;59%;81%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;75;84;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;82%;70%;3
Mobile, AL;85;77;86;76;A thunderstorm;ESE;6;76%;79%;7
Montgomery, AL;94;71;88;72;A thunderstorm;S;5;69%;63%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;59;51;63;54;Very windy;WNW;40;81%;66%;3
Nashville, TN;91;72;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;68%;58%;11
New Orleans, LA;82;78;83;75;Showers and t-storms;E;7;78%;86%;3
New York, NY;88;76;93;76;Partly sunny;WSW;8;54%;4%;10
Newark, NJ;90;74;94;73;Partly sunny;WSW;8;52%;6%;10
Norfolk, VA;91;75;97;78;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;58%;14%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;75;91;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;8;66%;10%;11
Olympia, WA;78;51;88;56;Sunny and warmer;NE;8;45%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;95;77;91;68;Drenching t-storms;N;10;77%;90%;9
Orlando, FL;94;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;72%;81%;6
Philadelphia, PA;90;74;94;74;Partly sunny;WSW;7;55%;17%;10
Phoenix, AZ;103;86;108;89;Partly sunny;SSW;6;21%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;90;68;92;72;Sunshine and humid;WSW;7;54%;7%;10
Portland, ME;85;68;88;75;Clouds and sun;SW;8;59%;28%;8
Portland, OR;81;58;98;65;Very hot;N;5;37%;4%;8
Providence, RI;89;72;94;75;Partly sunny;SW;8;55%;4%;9
Raleigh, NC;92;73;94;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;63%;15%;11
Reno, NV;92;61;94;62;Partly sunny;WNW;4;23%;23%;11
Richmond, VA;91;74;98;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;55%;30%;10
Roswell, NM;98;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;10;50%;29%;11
Sacramento, CA;95;58;96;59;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;2%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;96;67;96;69;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;24%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;88;76;88;75;Showers and t-storms;E;14;75%;87%;4
San Diego, CA;76;66;76;66;Some sun;NW;7;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;75;57;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;10;64%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;89;75;91;74;Clouds and sun;S;7;70%;44%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;58;85;62;Sunny and very warm;NE;11;48%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;92;75;81;60;Showers and t-storms;N;10;78%;62%;4
Spokane, WA;82;54;91;58;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;3;31%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;90;73;92;75;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;8;67%;44%;9
St. Louis, MO;92;74;93;76;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;64%;44%;9
Tampa, FL;91;76;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;79%;78%;7
Toledo, OH;86;63;90;74;Sunny intervals;WSW;6;60%;16%;9
Tucson, AZ;95;76;100;79;Rather cloudy;SE;7;34%;15%;9
Tulsa, OK;95;76;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;7;63%;16%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;87;73;A thunderstorm;NE;11;76%;76%;6
Washington, DC;90;75;96;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;57%;11%;10
Wichita, KS;94;76;95;74;Plenty of sunshine;S;10;61%;51%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;74;93;73;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;20%;10
