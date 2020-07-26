Austin, TX;90;73;95;75;A t-storm in spots;S;1;62%;55%;10
Baltimore, MD;95;77;99;77;Very hot;SW;8;42%;9%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;82;74;80;73;Thunderstorms;SE;7;85%;86%;3
Billings, MT;91;61;95;66;Sunshine;ENE;6;35%;11%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;72;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;67%;56%;8
Bismarck, ND;85;56;85;54;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;8;47%;2%;8
Boise, ID;95;64;98;69;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;5;23%;2%;9
Boston, MA;93;77;97;79;Mostly sunny;SW;10;48%;29%;9
Bridgeport, CT;92;72;95;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;54%;9%;10
Buffalo, NY;83;75;83;70;A severe t-storm;WSW;16;76%;84%;8
Burlington, VT;92;72;90;72;A severe t-storm;S;9;66%;82%;6
Caribou, ME;78;63;84;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;74%;78%;5
Casper, WY;89;54;92;57;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;7;39%;10%;10
Charleston, SC;87;75;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;7;67%;30%;11
Charleston, WV;91;72;93;72;A t-storm around;SW;6;66%;73%;10
Charlotte, NC;91;72;94;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;5;61%;42%;11
Cheyenne, WY;75;57;83;59;A shower or t-storm;SSE;9;53%;63%;10
Chicago, IL;94;75;83;69;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;74%;59%;6
Cleveland, OH;88;78;88;72;A severe t-storm;WSW;14;68%;85%;9
Columbia, SC;92;74;95;74;Mostly sunny;SW;5;60%;25%;11
Columbus, OH;91;73;89;69;A severe t-storm;W;11;69%;84%;9
Concord, NH;93;72;96;73;A shower in the a.m.;W;9;51%;61%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;76;91;77;Sunny intervals;SSE;6;70%;39%;11
Denver, CO;85;61;85;63;A t-storm around;SE;7;52%;55%;11
Des Moines, IA;90;69;85;65;Not as hot;W;8;55%;11%;7
Detroit, MI;91;77;87;65;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;74%;83%;4
Dodge City, KS;96;66;78;65;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;8;95%;83%;3
Duluth, MN;88;63;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;W;10;63%;21%;8
El Paso, TX;93;73;95;75;Partly sunny;SE;7;40%;1%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;53;65;56;Cloudy;SSW;6;72%;44%;1
Fargo, ND;81;60;80;58;Partly sunny;WNW;11;58%;1%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;67;92;66;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;32%;55%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;92;74;81;66;A shower or t-storm;W;10;81%;61%;3
Hartford, CT;96;72;99;76;Very hot;SW;7;50%;8%;9
Helena, MT;89;55;93;61;Sunny and very warm;SSW;5;31%;4%;9
Honolulu, HI;86;77;86;76;Some wind and rain;ENE;19;66%;70%;3
Houston, TX;87;75;89;76;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;76%;82%;6
Indianapolis, IN;91;74;88;68;A severe t-storm;W;9;71%;84%;9
Jackson, MS;87;72;84;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;4;75%;56%;3
Jacksonville, FL;89;74;91;75;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;71%;73%;9
Juneau, AK;61;52;59;49;Rain in the morning;SE;9;84%;87%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;73;81;68;Thunderstorms;ESE;5;83%;86%;4
Knoxville, TN;89;71;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;73%;57%;11
Las Vegas, NV;104;81;106;80;Partly sunny;WNW;6;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;70;89;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;74%;65%;9
Little Rock, AR;92;73;92;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;61%;39%;11
Long Beach, CA;81;63;79;62;Partly sunny;SSW;7;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;83;61;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;92;75;91;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;67%;82%;6
Madison, WI;91;72;83;62;Sun and clouds;W;8;58%;16%;8
Memphis, TN;94;76;91;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;64%;44%;11
Miami, FL;88;81;90;79;A t-storm in spots;E;8;69%;55%;11
Milwaukee, WI;95;76;84;67;Variable clouds;WNW;11;61%;30%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;65;82;64;Mostly sunny;W;12;54%;10%;9
Mobile, AL;89;75;84;75;A shower or t-storm;S;6;79%;83%;3
Montgomery, AL;90;71;88;71;A t-storm around;WSW;4;70%;55%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;58;55;64;54;A severe t-storm;W;29;96%;76%;5
Nashville, TN;90;72;93;74;A t-storm around;SW;6;64%;64%;11
New Orleans, LA;81;76;81;76;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;80%;84%;3
New York, NY;94;76;95;79;Very hot;SW;8;49%;10%;10
Newark, NJ;93;73;96;77;Very hot;SW;8;48%;12%;10
Norfolk, VA;98;77;98;78;Very hot;SSW;7;56%;17%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;88;73;Heavy p.m. t-storms;NNE;8;72%;87%;10
Olympia, WA;88;55;93;56;Mostly sunny;SW;5;44%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;84;69;87;65;Some sun, less humid;SSW;8;55%;7%;10
Orlando, FL;93;77;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;70%;87%;10
Philadelphia, PA;94;73;96;76;Very hot;SSW;8;49%;11%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;89;109;91;Periods of sun, warm;ESE;6;21%;16%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;92;72;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;9;59%;66%;10
Portland, ME;89;75;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;7;69%;64%;6
Portland, OR;97;64;99;61;Very hot;NNW;5;36%;8%;8
Providence, RI;94;74;97;75;Partly sunny;SSW;8;49%;5%;9
Raleigh, NC;93;73;95;74;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;6;62%;27%;11
Reno, NV;94;61;90;59;A t-storm around;WNW;5;31%;40%;11
Richmond, VA;97;74;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;52%;9%;10
Roswell, NM;96;69;95;70;Partly sunny;SSE;10;41%;14%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;59;96;58;Abundant sunshine;S;6;44%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;97;71;95;69;Mostly sunny;SE;8;25%;39%;10
San Antonio, TX;94;76;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;65%;74%;10
San Diego, CA;76;67;76;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;66%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;57;69;56;Clouds, then sun;WSW;11;66%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;89;74;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;64%;63%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;62;92;61;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;45%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;87;59;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;56%;7%;9
Spokane, WA;89;57;97;62;Sunny and very hot;S;2;30%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;92;74;80;64;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;84%;66%;2
St. Louis, MO;94;76;87;70;Thunderstorm;NW;7;77%;83%;8
Tampa, FL;90;75;89;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;77%;66%;7
Toledo, OH;91;75;85;59;A severe t-storm;W;10;78%;82%;8
Tucson, AZ;100;81;99;81;A t-storm around;SE;7;37%;51%;8
Tulsa, OK;94;77;88;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;E;6;70%;88%;5
Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;74%;73%;9
Washington, DC;96;74;98;77;Mostly sunny;SW;7;51%;7%;10
Wichita, KS;94;74;79;71;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;84%;91%;3
Wilmington, DE;93;72;95;76;Very hot;SSW;8;55%;9%;10
