US Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;98;72;86;60;A shower or t-storm;NW;7;68%;58%;8

Albuquerque, NM;84;66;87;67;A t-storm around;ESE;6;53%;40%;10

Anchorage, AK;68;53;70;56;Partly sunny, nice;WSW;5;67%;21%;5

Asheville, NC;85;67;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;5;74%;71%;5

Atlanta, GA;91;71;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;66%;65%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;92;81;92;77;A t-storm around;WSW;10;64%;69%;10

Austin, TX;92;77;95;77;A brief shower;S;3;60%;60%;7

Baltimore, MD;98;82;94;74;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;55%;73%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;79;73;84;75;Showers and t-storms;S;7;85%;90%;4

Billings, MT;94;64;95;68;A t-storm around;SW;6;37%;55%;7

Birmingham, AL;89;73;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;77%;87%;6

Bismarck, ND;87;56;86;59;Sunny and nice;E;6;52%;4%;8

Boise, ID;99;69;95;67;Partly sunny;N;6;29%;38%;9

Boston, MA;96;79;94;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;9;59%;66%;8

Bridgeport, CT;94;76;90;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;65%;73%;9

Buffalo, NY;84;71;80;70;Partly sunny;SSW;10;62%;34%;9

Burlington, VT;93;71;89;64;A morning t-storm;S;8;53%;65%;9

Caribou, ME;85;66;85;63;A couple of t-storms;W;6;77%;68%;3

Casper, WY;93;55;84;57;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;40%;71%;8

Charleston, SC;92;78;93;76;A t-storm around;SSW;8;66%;55%;10

Charleston, WV;88;71;85;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;80%;70%;3

Charlotte, NC;93;72;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;64%;67%;9

Cheyenne, WY;82;58;80;58;A shower or t-storm;WSW;10;59%;66%;8

Chicago, IL;83;69;87;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;53%;55%;9

Cleveland, OH;87;72;83;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;58%;29%;9

Columbia, SC;95;74;97;75;A t-storm around;SW;6;58%;73%;11

Columbus, OH;91;68;85;63;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;12%;10

Concord, NH;96;72;90;60;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;67%;80%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;78;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;82%;63%;5

Denver, CO;89;63;86;62;A t-storm around;S;7;53%;55%;9

Des Moines, IA;87;63;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;11;53%;15%;9

Detroit, MI;88;66;86;69;Partly sunny;W;8;56%;33%;9

Dodge City, KS;81;66;83;67;A shower or t-storm;E;10;84%;66%;5

Duluth, MN;82;62;80;58;Partly sunny;N;9;59%;9%;7

El Paso, TX;93;76;97;78;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;34%;2%;12

Fairbanks, AK;62;57;64;54;Spotty showers;SE;6;78%;70%;1

Fargo, ND;82;58;82;57;Sunlit and pleasant;NE;7;60%;1%;8

Grand Junction, CO;94;63;90;62;A t-storm around;SE;10;43%;41%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;82;66;83;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;64%;50%;9

Hartford, CT;97;76;92;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;7;62%;78%;9

Helena, MT;96;61;91;61;Becoming cloudy;S;7;33%;18%;9

Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;74;Partly sunny;ENE;18;57%;67%;13

Houston, TX;88;76;90;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;72%;66%;4

Indianapolis, IN;89;67;86;66;Partly sunny;WSW;6;55%;5%;10

Jackson, MS;85;73;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;81%;73%;3

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;93;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;7;67%;63%;10

Juneau, AK;61;49;64;50;Sunny intervals;E;6;72%;4%;3

Kansas City, MO;82;70;87;72;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;44%;10

Knoxville, TN;88;71;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;77%;74%;4

Las Vegas, NV;107;81;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;9%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;90;71;86;67;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;61%;4

Little Rock, AR;91;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;66%;63%;6

Long Beach, CA;79;61;79;61;Partly sunny;WSW;6;63%;1%;10

Los Angeles, CA;75;60;83;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;1%;10

Louisville, KY;91;74;88;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;65%;46%;5

Madison, WI;83;62;84;65;Nice with some sun;W;8;59%;55%;8

Memphis, TN;93;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;63%;4

Miami, FL;90;79;90;80;Clouds and sun;E;8;68%;44%;12

Milwaukee, WI;85;66;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;12;50%;55%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;66;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;57%;7%;9

Mobile, AL;80;75;84;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;83%;87%;3

Montgomery, AL;91;72;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;81%;72%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;61;53;62;48;Very windy;W;33;91%;80%;4

Nashville, TN;92;73;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;70%;55%;7

New Orleans, LA;82;74;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;8;81%;68%;3

New York, NY;96;79;93;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;61%;74%;8

Newark, NJ;95;77;93;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;60%;73%;8

Norfolk, VA;96;79;99;77;Very hot;SSW;8;56%;54%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;88;73;83;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;84%;96%;3

Olympia, WA;98;56;80;49;Cooler but pleasant;SW;7;56%;3%;7

Omaha, NE;89;64;90;68;Mostly sunny;S;12;56%;25%;10

Orlando, FL;94;76;91;77;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;70%;75%;11

Philadelphia, PA;97;76;93;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;62%;73%;9

Phoenix, AZ;110;90;111;87;Clouds and sun, warm;W;6;20%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;93;70;86;65;A morning t-storm;W;7;64%;59%;6

Portland, ME;89;75;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;72%;84%;9

Portland, OR;98;61;88;57;Not as hot;N;6;50%;3%;8

Providence, RI;96;76;95;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;8;61%;73%;9

Raleigh, NC;95;74;96;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;64%;11

Reno, NV;90;58;93;59;A t-storm around;W;6;24%;40%;11

Richmond, VA;98;77;99;75;A t-storm around;WSW;7;53%;64%;10

Roswell, NM;97;71;98;74;Partly sunny;ESE;6;38%;13%;12

Sacramento, CA;99;57;97;57;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;92;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;34%;6%;10

San Antonio, TX;96;75;95;75;A t-storm around;S;7;57%;49%;9

San Diego, CA;76;66;76;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;71;57;68;56;Partly sunny;WSW;11;69%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;94;74;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;69%;73%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;94;61;81;59;Cooler;N;7;60%;3%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;88;66;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;61%;55%;9

Spokane, WA;95;61;99;63;Very hot;S;7;26%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;82;64;87;65;Sunny and delightful;SSE;3;58%;1%;10

St. Louis, MO;82;70;89;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;55%;13%;10

Tampa, FL;90;77;91;77;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;74%;45%;12

Toledo, OH;85;60;84;67;Mostly sunny;W;6;59%;30%;9

Tucson, AZ;100;81;102;82;A t-storm around;WSW;7;35%;41%;12

Tulsa, OK;89;74;85;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;78%;92%;3

Vero Beach, FL;91;71;89;74;A thunderstorm;S;6;77%;64%;11

Washington, DC;97;78;94;73;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;62%;73%;9

Wichita, KS;84;72;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;74%;95%;3

Wilmington, DE;94;76;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;67%;73%;10

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.