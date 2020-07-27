Atlantic City, NJ;92;81;92;77;A t-storm around;WSW;10;64%;69%;10
Austin, TX;92;77;95;77;A brief shower;S;3;60%;60%;7
Baltimore, MD;98;82;94;74;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;8;55%;73%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;79;73;84;75;Showers and t-storms;S;7;85%;90%;4
Billings, MT;94;64;95;68;A t-storm around;SW;6;37%;55%;7
Birmingham, AL;89;73;86;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;77%;87%;6
Bismarck, ND;87;56;86;59;Sunny and nice;E;6;52%;4%;8
Boise, ID;99;69;95;67;Partly sunny;N;6;29%;38%;9
Boston, MA;96;79;94;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;9;59%;66%;8
Bridgeport, CT;94;76;90;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;65%;73%;9
Buffalo, NY;84;71;80;70;Partly sunny;SSW;10;62%;34%;9
Burlington, VT;93;71;89;64;A morning t-storm;S;8;53%;65%;9
Caribou, ME;85;66;85;63;A couple of t-storms;W;6;77%;68%;3
Casper, WY;93;55;84;57;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;9;40%;71%;8
Charleston, SC;92;78;93;76;A t-storm around;SSW;8;66%;55%;10
Charleston, WV;88;71;85;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;80%;70%;3
Charlotte, NC;93;72;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;5;64%;67%;9
Cheyenne, WY;82;58;80;58;A shower or t-storm;WSW;10;59%;66%;8
Chicago, IL;83;69;87;73;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;53%;55%;9
Cleveland, OH;87;72;83;72;Partly sunny;SW;9;58%;29%;9
Columbia, SC;95;74;97;75;A t-storm around;SW;6;58%;73%;11
Columbus, OH;91;68;85;63;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;12%;10
Concord, NH;96;72;90;60;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;67%;80%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;78;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;82%;63%;5
Denver, CO;89;63;86;62;A t-storm around;S;7;53%;55%;9
Des Moines, IA;87;63;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;11;53%;15%;9
Detroit, MI;88;66;86;69;Partly sunny;W;8;56%;33%;9
Dodge City, KS;81;66;83;67;A shower or t-storm;E;10;84%;66%;5
Duluth, MN;82;62;80;58;Partly sunny;N;9;59%;9%;7
El Paso, TX;93;76;97;78;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;34%;2%;12
Fairbanks, AK;62;57;64;54;Spotty showers;SE;6;78%;70%;1
Fargo, ND;82;58;82;57;Sunlit and pleasant;NE;7;60%;1%;8
Grand Junction, CO;94;63;90;62;A t-storm around;SE;10;43%;41%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;82;66;83;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;64%;50%;9
Hartford, CT;97;76;92;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;7;62%;78%;9
Helena, MT;96;61;91;61;Becoming cloudy;S;7;33%;18%;9
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;74;Partly sunny;ENE;18;57%;67%;13
Houston, TX;88;76;90;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;72%;66%;4
Indianapolis, IN;89;67;86;66;Partly sunny;WSW;6;55%;5%;10
Jackson, MS;85;73;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;81%;73%;3
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;93;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;7;67%;63%;10
Juneau, AK;61;49;64;50;Sunny intervals;E;6;72%;4%;3
Kansas City, MO;82;70;87;72;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;44%;10
Knoxville, TN;88;71;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;77%;74%;4
Las Vegas, NV;107;81;108;80;Plenty of sunshine;NW;7;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;71;86;67;A shower or t-storm;W;6;75%;61%;4
Little Rock, AR;91;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;66%;63%;6
Long Beach, CA;79;61;79;61;Partly sunny;WSW;6;63%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;75;60;83;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;91;74;88;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;65%;46%;5
Madison, WI;83;62;84;65;Nice with some sun;W;8;59%;55%;8
Memphis, TN;93;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;63%;4
Miami, FL;90;79;90;80;Clouds and sun;E;8;68%;44%;12
Milwaukee, WI;85;66;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;12;50%;55%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;66;84;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;57%;7%;9
Mobile, AL;80;75;84;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;83%;87%;3
Montgomery, AL;91;72;83;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;81%;72%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;61;53;62;48;Very windy;W;33;91%;80%;4
Nashville, TN;92;73;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;70%;55%;7
New Orleans, LA;82;74;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;8;81%;68%;3
New York, NY;96;79;93;75;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;61%;74%;8
Newark, NJ;95;77;93;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;60%;73%;8
Norfolk, VA;96;79;99;77;Very hot;SSW;8;56%;54%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;88;73;83;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;84%;96%;3
Olympia, WA;98;56;80;49;Cooler but pleasant;SW;7;56%;3%;7
Omaha, NE;89;64;90;68;Mostly sunny;S;12;56%;25%;10
Orlando, FL;94;76;91;77;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;70%;75%;11
Philadelphia, PA;97;76;93;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;62%;73%;9
Phoenix, AZ;110;90;111;87;Clouds and sun, warm;W;6;20%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;93;70;86;65;A morning t-storm;W;7;64%;59%;6
Portland, ME;89;75;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;72%;84%;9
Portland, OR;98;61;88;57;Not as hot;N;6;50%;3%;8
Providence, RI;96;76;95;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;8;61%;73%;9
Raleigh, NC;95;74;96;74;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;64%;11
Reno, NV;90;58;93;59;A t-storm around;W;6;24%;40%;11
Richmond, VA;98;77;99;75;A t-storm around;WSW;7;53%;64%;10
Roswell, NM;97;71;98;74;Partly sunny;ESE;6;38%;13%;12
Sacramento, CA;99;57;97;57;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;100;71;92;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;34%;6%;10
San Antonio, TX;96;75;95;75;A t-storm around;S;7;57%;49%;9
San Diego, CA;76;66;76;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;64%;1%;10
San Francisco, CA;71;57;68;56;Partly sunny;WSW;11;69%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;94;74;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;69%;73%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;94;61;81;59;Cooler;N;7;60%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;88;66;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;61%;55%;9
Spokane, WA;95;61;99;63;Very hot;S;7;26%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;82;64;87;65;Sunny and delightful;SSE;3;58%;1%;10
St. Louis, MO;82;70;89;69;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;55%;13%;10
Tampa, FL;90;77;91;77;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;74%;45%;12
Toledo, OH;85;60;84;67;Mostly sunny;W;6;59%;30%;9
Tucson, AZ;100;81;102;82;A t-storm around;WSW;7;35%;41%;12
Tulsa, OK;89;74;85;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;78%;92%;3
Vero Beach, FL;91;71;89;74;A thunderstorm;S;6;77%;64%;11
Washington, DC;97;78;94;73;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;62%;73%;9
Wichita, KS;84;72;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;74%;95%;3
Wilmington, DE;94;76;92;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;67%;73%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.