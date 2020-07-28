Austin, TX;96;79;97;78;A t-storm around;S;7;53%;45%;9
Baltimore, MD;95;74;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;41%;23%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;84;75;87;76;Couple of t-storms;S;8;80%;66%;4
Billings, MT;93;68;93;66;Thundershowers;SW;7;41%;66%;7
Birmingham, AL;86;72;83;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;86%;81%;4
Bismarck, ND;87;59;88;62;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;6;55%;7%;8
Boise, ID;97;68;99;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;29%;1%;9
Boston, MA;94;73;91;73;Some sun, less humid;SSW;7;44%;27%;9
Bridgeport, CT;92;69;89;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;53%;17%;9
Buffalo, NY;81;69;79;67;A shower;SW;14;69%;67%;6
Burlington, VT;91;67;86;67;A t-storm in spots;S;9;50%;80%;8
Caribou, ME;84;64;85;64;Partly sunny;WSW;5;58%;89%;8
Casper, WY;83;54;76;52;Mostly cloudy;SSE;13;56%;33%;7
Charleston, SC;93;77;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;69%;73%;8
Charleston, WV;86;68;91;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;4;66%;57%;10
Charlotte, NC;94;73;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;66%;72%;8
Cheyenne, WY;80;58;79;57;Partly sunny;NNW;12;43%;36%;10
Chicago, IL;89;72;86;72;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;61%;50%;6
Cleveland, OH;84;70;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;12;58%;66%;9
Columbia, SC;96;75;91;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;66%;71%;6
Columbus, OH;87;63;89;68;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;61%;8%;10
Concord, NH;90;59;90;65;Sunshine, less humid;WNW;6;45%;29%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;81;78;92;79;A morning t-storm;S;10;73%;60%;5
Denver, CO;86;61;92;59;Partly sunny;ENE;9;35%;15%;11
Des Moines, IA;88;69;89;70;Variable cloudiness;E;5;66%;74%;5
Detroit, MI;86;69;85;67;Some sun, a t-storm;WNW;9;64%;62%;6
Dodge City, KS;83;64;88;64;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;5;77%;82%;9
Duluth, MN;83;59;79;60;Nice with sunshine;ENE;5;66%;2%;7
El Paso, TX;97;77;103;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;30%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;63;55;74;55;Pleasant and warmer;ENE;5;64%;16%;3
Fargo, ND;82;58;83;59;Mostly sunny;NE;5;60%;7%;8
Grand Junction, CO;94;64;96;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;23%;2%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;83;69;83;61;Partly sunny;NNW;8;69%;28%;9
Hartford, CT;93;68;92;69;Mostly sunny;S;6;48%;27%;9
Helena, MT;93;60;89;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;34%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;73;86;73;A couple of showers;ENE;15;56%;86%;13
Houston, TX;84;77;91;78;A morning t-storm;S;8;71%;64%;5
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;89;71;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;57%;16%;10
Jackson, MS;85;74;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;78%;64%;4
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;90;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;68%;66%;7
Juneau, AK;64;49;73;53;Mostly sunny;E;6;61%;4%;5
Kansas City, MO;88;71;83;71;Thunderstorms;E;6;80%;86%;4
Knoxville, TN;86;72;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;75%;80%;6
Las Vegas, NV;108;80;111;81;Plenty of sun;WNW;7;8%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;87;68;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;74%;55%;10
Little Rock, AR;92;73;87;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;79%;84%;4
Long Beach, CA;80;62;81;62;Some sun;WSW;6;62%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;85;62;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;89;71;91;73;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;66%;73%;8
Madison, WI;85;67;85;63;Partly sunny;ENE;5;60%;18%;7
Memphis, TN;92;74;90;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;S;6;72%;85%;4
Miami, FL;90;80;89;80;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;9;67%;33%;11
Milwaukee, WI;87;71;83;68;Partly sunny;ENE;8;63%;19%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;64;84;64;Mostly sunny;E;5;56%;2%;9
Mobile, AL;86;76;87;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;81%;72%;6
Montgomery, AL;89;71;83;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;82%;89%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;58;48;59;49;Increasingly windy;W;23;78%;55%;9
Nashville, TN;91;73;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;4;71%;81%;6
New Orleans, LA;87;76;89;79;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;76%;66%;6
New York, NY;93;75;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;50%;10%;9
Newark, NJ;94;72;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;48%;13%;9
Norfolk, VA;99;77;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;76%;81%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;81;72;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;80%;79%;7
Olympia, WA;84;47;88;53;Mostly sunny;N;4;48%;42%;8
Omaha, NE;90;71;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;74%;80%;3
Orlando, FL;90;74;90;76;A shower or t-storm;W;5;70%;68%;4
Philadelphia, PA;95;74;94;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;48%;12%;10
Phoenix, AZ;113;87;112;88;Sunny and very hot;W;7;18%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;87;65;91;69;Partly sunny;SW;7;54%;20%;10
Portland, ME;88;69;84;71;Humid with sunshine;SSW;7;56%;28%;9
Portland, OR;86;57;93;63;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;6;43%;42%;8
Providence, RI;95;67;91;70;A morning t-storm;SSW;7;48%;64%;9
Raleigh, NC;95;73;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;70%;66%;9
Reno, NV;92;60;96;60;Sunny;WNW;5;22%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;99;73;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;68%;67%;10
Roswell, NM;100;71;103;71;Mostly sunny and hot;E;5;29%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;57;95;56;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;41%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;95;71;Sunshine;SE;7;29%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;97;76;96;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;55%;46%;8
San Diego, CA;75;66;77;68;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;55;68;56;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;67%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;97;75;90;75;Not as hot;SW;8;69%;55%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;86;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;47%;41%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;91;64;85;63;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;8;66%;63%;8
Spokane, WA;98;64;98;63;Very hot;SE;4;26%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;87;64;89;70;Turning cloudy;SW;5;63%;70%;10
St. Louis, MO;89;69;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;73%;10
Tampa, FL;90;74;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;76%;66%;8
Toledo, OH;85;67;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;8;62%;61%;9
Tucson, AZ;105;81;107;82;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;8;28%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;83;73;85;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;7;84%;88%;3
Vero Beach, FL;88;74;88;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;77%;67%;7
Washington, DC;93;73;94;73;Partly sunny;S;5;54%;28%;10
Wichita, KS;83;72;87;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;77%;86%;3
Wilmington, DE;93;73;92;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;52%;13%;10
