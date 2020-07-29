Atlantic City, NJ;88;77;89;76;Sun and clouds;SSW;9;65%;53%;10
Austin, TX;92;76;98;76;Clouds and sun;S;8;54%;15%;11
Baltimore, MD;93;76;96;76;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;47%;72%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;89;76;91;76;Periods of sun;SSW;8;72%;28%;7
Billings, MT;90;66;96;65;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;35%;12%;7
Birmingham, AL;81;74;85;74;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;82%;73%;3
Bismarck, ND;89;60;89;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;53%;32%;6
Boise, ID;99;69;104;72;Very hot;E;6;24%;2%;9
Boston, MA;91;74;88;72;A t-storm in spots;W;8;56%;64%;9
Bridgeport, CT;89;71;89;69;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;28%;9
Buffalo, NY;80;68;80;64;Partly sunny;NNW;7;60%;31%;9
Burlington, VT;86;68;84;64;A t-storm in spots;N;7;57%;48%;8
Caribou, ME;82;64;77;61;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;79%;59%;4
Casper, WY;81;53;84;53;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;10;43%;8%;10
Charleston, SC;89;76;88;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;75%;77%;5
Charleston, WV;90;70;85;68;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;74%;89%;4
Charlotte, NC;88;72;89;73;Clouds, a t-storm;WSW;6;74%;66%;5
Cheyenne, WY;80;57;75;53;Sunshine, pleasant;N;11;55%;32%;10
Chicago, IL;88;74;79;70;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;66%;33%;6
Cleveland, OH;90;73;80;70;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;70%;23%;5
Columbia, SC;88;74;89;74;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;75%;71%;5
Columbus, OH;91;68;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;NW;5;68%;82%;8
Concord, NH;100;67;87;61;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;55%;46%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;97;76;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;15;61%;60%;11
Denver, CO;93;62;84;59;Mostly sunny;NE;8;42%;24%;11
Des Moines, IA;90;70;82;65;A shower or t-storm;NNE;10;70%;63%;4
Detroit, MI;82;66;82;63;Mostly cloudy;NE;6;60%;32%;6
Dodge City, KS;90;65;78;63;A heavy thunderstorm;N;11;87%;84%;10
Duluth, MN;80;59;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;66%;2%;8
El Paso, TX;100;79;107;79;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;23%;3%;12
Fairbanks, AK;71;55;79;55;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;5;53%;28%;4
Fargo, ND;82;58;84;62;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;66%;7%;8
Grand Junction, CO;97;64;97;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;9;20%;2%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;85;61;83;62;Some sun, pleasant;NE;6;60%;12%;7
Hartford, CT;91;70;90;68;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;56%;64%;9
Helena, MT;92;61;92;62;Sun and clouds;SSE;5;37%;1%;8
Honolulu, HI;86;75;87;76;Partly sunny;ENE;16;53%;62%;13
Houston, TX;93;78;93;78;Partly sunny;S;8;68%;30%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;72;79;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;68%;66%;5
Jackson, MS;89;75;91;75;Variable cloudiness;SW;10;68%;40%;10
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;92;75;Rather cloudy;WSW;8;66%;44%;8
Juneau, AK;73;52;77;55;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;55%;4%;5
Kansas City, MO;86;73;80;70;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;85%;90%;4
Knoxville, TN;90;73;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;84%;83%;3
Las Vegas, NV;111;79;112;83;Sunny and hot;NW;7;8%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;91;72;80;71;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;84%;93%;3
Little Rock, AR;89;74;92;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;75%;83%;8
Long Beach, CA;81;62;86;65;Partly sunny;W;7;55%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;78;61;90;68;Mostly sunny;SW;6;46%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;76;79;72;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;79%;93%;2
Madison, WI;85;63;80;59;Clouds and sun;NE;6;63%;15%;6
Memphis, TN;92;76;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;86%;86%;3
Miami, FL;89;80;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;ENE;8;69%;53%;12
Milwaukee, WI;86;69;76;67;Not as warm;NNE;13;65%;18%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;65;82;62;Partly sunny, nice;NE;7;58%;3%;7
Mobile, AL;84;78;91;77;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;70%;15%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;72;86;73;Rather cloudy;SW;6;79%;36%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;61;48;56;45;Windy;WNW;29;89%;49%;4
Nashville, TN;89;75;84;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;82%;87%;3
New Orleans, LA;89;79;92;78;More clouds than sun;SSW;7;68%;28%;10
New York, NY;90;75;92;73;Some sun;W;7;52%;66%;9
Newark, NJ;92;72;93;72;Sun, some clouds;W;6;51%;59%;9
Norfolk, VA;92;74;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;66%;80%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;88;73;89;71;Showers and t-storms;NNW;7;72%;86%;11
Olympia, WA;89;53;91;53;Warm with some sun;SW;6;45%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;86;70;83;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;NNE;11;71%;80%;3
Orlando, FL;93;76;92;76;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;65%;42%;9
Philadelphia, PA;93;72;94;73;Some sun;NNW;6;53%;59%;10
Phoenix, AZ;114;87;115;89;Very hot;WNW;7;19%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;91;69;88;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;61%;73%;7
Portland, ME;84;70;83;66;Partly sunny;W;6;63%;18%;9
Portland, OR;91;62;94;61;Partly sunny;NNW;5;41%;3%;8
Providence, RI;89;70;91;68;A t-storm in spots;W;7;57%;55%;9
Raleigh, NC;90;73;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;75%;64%;7
Reno, NV;96;60;95;59;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;16%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;93;73;95;74;Clouds and sunshine;SW;5;62%;70%;10
Roswell, NM;105;71;105;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;26%;21%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;56;95;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;39%;1%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;93;68;101;71;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;22%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;94;77;97;77;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;59%;10%;11
San Diego, CA;75;67;80;70;Partly sunny;NNW;9;63%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;56;69;56;Clouds break;WSW;10;66%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;88;73;91;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;75%;83%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;86;61;88;61;Partly sunny;N;9;45%;6%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;85;64;83;61;Mostly cloudy, humid;E;8;62%;20%;5
Spokane, WA;96;60;102;66;Very hot;ENE;4;27%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;90;70;78;64;Not as warm;NE;5;86%;74%;4
St. Louis, MO;90;73;80;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;81%;83%;4
Tampa, FL;91;76;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;5;71%;35%;12
Toledo, OH;86;64;82;61;Partial sunshine;ENE;3;63%;14%;8
Tucson, AZ;107;82;109;83;Mostly sunny;NW;8;27%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;75;90;72;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;76%;86%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;90;76;Partly sunny;ESE;7;70%;41%;11
Washington, DC;94;74;96;73;Sun, some clouds;WSW;5;56%;72%;10
Wichita, KS;89;71;84;69;Showers and t-storms;N;8;80%;88%;3
Wilmington, DE;92;73;93;73;Some sun;NNW;7;58%;60%;10
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.