Atlantic City, NJ;89;75;78;73;A shower or t-storm;NNE;8;83%;88%;3
Austin, TX;96;77;96;74;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;4;57%;51%;11
Baltimore, MD;96;75;80;72;Heavy thunderstorms;NNE;6;79%;89%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;90;76;92;76;Partly sunny;SSW;8;70%;17%;11
Billings, MT;95;64;96;65;Mostly sunny, warm;E;7;37%;9%;9
Birmingham, AL;87;76;89;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;74%;63%;8
Bismarck, ND;89;64;91;60;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;58%;63%;8
Boise, ID;104;70;104;66;Very hot;NE;6;20%;0%;9
Boston, MA;88;71;83;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;7%;9
Bridgeport, CT;89;68;80;66;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;75%;69%;6
Buffalo, NY;81;63;82;63;Partly sunny;E;7;61%;24%;9
Burlington, VT;85;63;84;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;55%;28%;8
Caribou, ME;82;62;76;58;A shower or two;NNW;6;70%;62%;4
Casper, WY;87;53;89;53;Nice with sunshine;E;8;34%;3%;10
Charleston, SC;88;79;92;80;Partly sunny;SSW;10;68%;55%;11
Charleston, WV;87;71;82;70;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;84%;80%;3
Charlotte, NC;87;73;94;73;Mainly cloudy, humid;SW;8;65%;44%;8
Cheyenne, WY;71;51;82;55;Sunny and warmer;SE;8;42%;7%;10
Chicago, IL;79;71;78;69;Sun and clouds;N;10;60%;26%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;71;79;71;Partly sunny;NE;12;64%;18%;9
Columbia, SC;89;75;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;64%;55%;11
Columbus, OH;81;67;82;65;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;68%;23%;5
Concord, NH;89;59;87;60;Partly sunny;WSW;4;53%;4%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;89;73;A t-storm in spots;N;12;68%;42%;8
Denver, CO;81;58;87;61;Mostly sunny;SE;7;39%;25%;10
Des Moines, IA;86;67;82;63;Periods of sun;SSE;6;57%;27%;5
Detroit, MI;82;64;82;66;Nice with some sun;NNE;7;58%;16%;8
Dodge City, KS;82;60;81;60;Clouds breaking;ESE;11;68%;12%;10
Duluth, MN;78;59;81;62;Sunny and warm;S;5;66%;30%;8
El Paso, TX;106;78;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;E;9;34%;32%;12
Fairbanks, AK;80;54;76;56;Partly sunny;N;4;56%;28%;3
Fargo, ND;84;62;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;NE;8;62%;69%;8
Grand Junction, CO;99;63;100;67;Sunny and very warm;ESE;10;16%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;82;62;82;62;Sunshine and nice;NE;6;59%;20%;9
Hartford, CT;91;69;85;67;Some sun, a shower;SW;5;59%;42%;7
Helena, MT;94;61;93;61;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNW;6;37%;24%;7
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;75;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;51%;32%;12
Houston, TX;93;78;93;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;67%;66%;11
Indianapolis, IN;77;66;81;65;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;7;68%;66%;5
Jackson, MS;88;77;92;74;Partly sunny, nice;SW;10;64%;51%;11
Jacksonville, FL;88;75;95;75;Clouds and sun, hot;S;7;64%;41%;11
Juneau, AK;77;53;79;59;Cloudy and very warm;ESE;7;54%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;78;70;81;65;Clouds breaking;N;9;68%;31%;6
Knoxville, TN;87;73;86;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;81%;85%;8
Las Vegas, NV;112;84;113;84;Sunny and hot;WNW;9;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;80;71;82;69;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;6;87%;80%;3
Little Rock, AR;91;73;86;68;Thunderstorms;NW;7;76%;92%;5
Long Beach, CA;85;64;88;63;Partly sunny;SW;7;50%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;83;66;92;67;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;36%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;77;71;84;71;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;82%;78%;2
Madison, WI;82;58;80;59;Nice with some sun;E;6;60%;17%;7
Memphis, TN;90;72;84;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;10;84%;89%;4
Miami, FL;90;81;91;80;Partly sunny;NE;13;60%;70%;12
Milwaukee, WI;77;68;77;65;Partly sunny, nice;N;11;63%;19%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;61;83;64;Sunny and pleasant;SW;4;53%;14%;8
Mobile, AL;91;76;92;75;Sunny intervals;SSW;6;66%;15%;11
Montgomery, AL;92;74;90;72;A couple of t-storms;SW;6;70%;65%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;57;45;Clouds and sun;NNW;21;81%;22%;4
Nashville, TN;88;74;88;72;Showers and t-storms;NE;7;81%;85%;3
New Orleans, LA;93;77;93;78;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;65%;11%;11
New York, NY;92;70;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;78%;74%;4
Newark, NJ;93;71;81;68;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;72%;70%;5
Norfolk, VA;95;76;93;75;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;75%;81%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;91;70;82;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;10;73%;49%;2
Olympia, WA;91;54;79;55;Not as warm;SW;9;58%;5%;6
Omaha, NE;86;64;83;62;Partly sunny;NNE;8;59%;24%;5
Orlando, FL;96;78;93;77;Partly sunny;SE;4;63%;42%;12
Philadelphia, PA;96;72;80;69;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;82%;70%;3
Phoenix, AZ;115;89;115;89;Very hot;WSW;6;16%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;87;67;83;66;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;69%;33%;6
Portland, ME;83;65;80;66;Nice with sunshine;WSW;6;63%;8%;9
Portland, OR;94;62;87;59;Clouds and sunshine;N;5;47%;3%;8
Providence, RI;91;68;85;66;Partly sunny;SW;6;62%;14%;9
Raleigh, NC;88;74;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;71%;78%;5
Reno, NV;96;58;95;58;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;18%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;95;73;89;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;83%;89%;3
Roswell, NM;106;70;94;68;Not as hot;ESE;9;43%;36%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;57;94;57;Sunny and warm;S;6;41%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;101;70;103;73;Mostly sunny;SE;9;18%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;97;76;98;76;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;6;58%;63%;11
San Diego, CA;75;68;81;69;Some sun;NW;8;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;57;69;58;Sunshine, pleasant;WSW;12;65%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;89;77;96;77;Hot with some sun;SW;10;64%;44%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;90;62;81;59;Mostly cloudy;SSW;9;54%;7%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;83;60;83;64;Partly sunny, nice;SW;3;60%;25%;8
Spokane, WA;99;66;104;68;Very hot;S;7;27%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;76;65;80;62;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;71%;24%;7
St. Louis, MO;82;70;81;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;75%;45%;5
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;75;A t-storm around;NE;5;72%;51%;12
Toledo, OH;80;60;82;62;Partly sunny;NE;5;61%;12%;9
Tucson, AZ;109;82;110;82;Very hot;ESE;7;25%;4%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;72;83;68;A thunderstorm;N;7;77%;68%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;77;91;79;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;8;69%;38%;12
Washington, DC;96;74;80;72;Heavy thunderstorms;N;5;82%;91%;2
Wichita, KS;83;67;83;63;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;67%;43%;8
Wilmington, DE;93;72;79;70;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;83%;88%;3
