US Forecast for Saturday, August 1, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;87;62;87;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;54%;15%;9

Albuquerque, NM;91;65;93;66;Partly sunny;SE;7;34%;35%;12

Anchorage, AK;71;57;66;56;Rain;ESE;6;80%;89%;1

Asheville, NC;83;68;88;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;66%;49%;8

Atlanta, GA;89;72;92;71;Partly sunny;SSW;7;60%;32%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;76;72;83;75;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;74%;55%;6

Austin, TX;97;76;98;73;Mostly cloudy;SSW;2;50%;7%;9

Baltimore, MD;83;73;87;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;66%;78%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;92;77;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;76%;59%;9

Billings, MT;97;66;95;67;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;8;38%;20%;7

Birmingham, AL;91;74;88;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;70%;65%;6

Bismarck, ND;91;59;80;53;Not as warm;NE;9;54%;6%;8

Boise, ID;104;66;101;65;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;6;22%;0%;9

Boston, MA;81;69;83;71;Mostly sunny;S;7;61%;0%;9

Bridgeport, CT;80;67;86;73;Mostly sunny;S;6;58%;30%;9

Buffalo, NY;84;63;86;69;Increasing clouds;ESE;5;53%;78%;9

Burlington, VT;85;64;87;67;Mostly sunny;E;5;52%;30%;8

Caribou, ME;76;58;81;60;Partly sunny;SW;4;60%;20%;7

Casper, WY;90;52;90;54;Mostly sunny;E;6;31%;25%;10

Charleston, SC;92;81;91;78;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;66%;70%;11

Charleston, WV;82;70;90;70;Severe thunderstorms;S;5;78%;87%;3

Charlotte, NC;93;75;95;74;Partly sunny;S;6;61%;21%;9

Cheyenne, WY;82;55;83;55;Mostly sunny;S;8;40%;23%;10

Chicago, IL;78;71;80;70;Partly sunny;NNE;8;62%;39%;8

Cleveland, OH;79;70;80;72;Rain and a t-storm;SSW;8;72%;89%;3

Columbia, SC;95;77;95;75;Clouds and sun;S;6;59%;37%;11

Columbus, OH;86;68;80;69;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;6;83%;86%;2

Concord, NH;87;59;88;62;Mostly sunny;SE;4;52%;4%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;70;90;70;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;4%;11

Denver, CO;89;59;90;60;Mostly sunny;S;7;36%;30%;10

Des Moines, IA;80;65;84;65;More clouds than sun;WNW;6;54%;53%;5

Detroit, MI;83;66;80;69;Showers around;ENE;6;70%;93%;7

Dodge City, KS;84;60;88;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;56%;21%;10

Duluth, MN;82;61;76;59;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;77%;81%;4

El Paso, TX;99;77;100;73;Partly sunny and hot;NE;7;32%;44%;12

Fairbanks, AK;76;56;81;56;Afternoon rain;W;4;55%;98%;4

Fargo, ND;87;62;78;57;Some sun, pleasant;N;10;68%;23%;6

Grand Junction, CO;100;65;100;66;Partly sunny;ESE;9;16%;2%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;82;63;85;66;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;63%;71%;9

Hartford, CT;87;67;91;72;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;15%;9

Helena, MT;92;62;93;61;Increasing clouds;SE;5;37%;26%;8

Honolulu, HI;87;72;88;72;Partly sunny;ENE;15;49%;30%;12

Houston, TX;93;78;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;SSW;5;65%;80%;7

Indianapolis, IN;81;67;76;65;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;83%;86%;2

Jackson, MS;91;74;89;70;A passing shower;ENE;9;65%;60%;4

Jacksonville, FL;94;77;93;77;Partly sunny;SE;7;61%;44%;11

Juneau, AK;82;59;67;56;Rain, breezy, cooler;ESE;15;75%;94%;1

Kansas City, MO;80;64;83;68;Some sun, pleasant;W;5;60%;32%;9

Knoxville, TN;89;73;89;71;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;7;68%;80%;7

Las Vegas, NV;113;84;113;80;Sunny and hot;W;11;6%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;81;70;84;68;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;9;84%;85%;4

Little Rock, AR;78;69;86;67;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;60%;25%;5

Long Beach, CA;89;62;85;63;Mostly sunny;SE;6;53%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;90;66;93;65;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;40%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;82;72;84;68;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;8;83%;80%;3

Madison, WI;80;61;81;63;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;5;60%;23%;7

Memphis, TN;89;72;80;67;A morning t-storm;ESE;10;83%;64%;3

Miami, FL;91;79;86;80;Rain and wind;W;40;74%;88%;3

Milwaukee, WI;77;64;79;67;Sunny intervals;NNE;9;66%;33%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;63;79;63;More clouds than sun;NNE;6;66%;67%;7

Mobile, AL;92;76;90;76;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;71%;39%;7

Montgomery, AL;94;72;89;72;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;6;68%;39%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;57;47;59;50;Partly sunny;SE;18;80%;9%;8

Nashville, TN;86;73;83;66;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;78%;72%;4

New Orleans, LA;93;78;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;68%;63%;11

New York, NY;82;71;86;75;Sunshine and warmer;S;6;55%;39%;9

Newark, NJ;80;68;88;73;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;56%;43%;9

Norfolk, VA;94;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;5;77%;80%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;85;66;87;66;Clouds and sun;SE;7;59%;26%;11

Olympia, WA;78;53;80;53;Nice with some sun;SW;4;60%;8%;6

Omaha, NE;83;61;83;62;A t-storm around;NNW;6;63%;64%;8

Orlando, FL;95;77;91;78;Some wind and rain;NE;14;67%;84%;6

Philadelphia, PA;80;70;86;74;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;5;67%;55%;9

Phoenix, AZ;116;89;112;89;Sunny and hot;WSW;7;24%;18%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;86;69;80;71;A severe t-storm;ESE;5;78%;85%;3

Portland, ME;80;66;80;66;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;6;63%;2%;9

Portland, OR;88;60;84;59;Mostly cloudy;N;5;54%;4%;6

Providence, RI;84;67;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;6%;9

Raleigh, NC;93;74;93;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;72%;51%;9

Reno, NV;95;58;96;57;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;13%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;86;72;89;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;5;81%;85%;5

Roswell, NM;95;69;96;70;Partly sunny;S;7;34%;40%;12

Sacramento, CA;94;56;95;57;Sunny and warm;S;5;39%;1%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;103;73;103;72;Mostly sunny;SE;9;17%;0%;10

San Antonio, TX;97;77;99;74;Partly sunny;SE;5;50%;15%;12

San Diego, CA;80;68;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;66%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;69;58;70;58;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;14;61%;3%;9

Savannah, GA;95;77;94;76;Sunshine and hot;SSE;9;64%;44%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;59;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;62%;6%;7

Sioux Falls, SD;82;64;79;60;A shower or t-storm;N;10;70%;66%;5

Spokane, WA;103;67;92;60;Partly sunny;S;4;30%;2%;8

Springfield, IL;78;65;76;62;Morning rain;WNW;8;75%;79%;3

St. Louis, MO;76;67;77;64;Morning rain;W;7;73%;79%;3

Tampa, FL;93;75;93;77;Partly sunny;NNW;6;67%;38%;12

Toledo, OH;81;64;77;67;Spotty showers;N;4;82%;90%;3

Tucson, AZ;111;84;106;81;Very hot;SSE;8;33%;37%;12

Tulsa, OK;85;66;87;68;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;5;62%;44%;10

Vero Beach, FL;93;78;88;79;Rain and wind;E;28;75%;91%;3

Washington, DC;81;73;86;76;Severe thunderstorms;SE;5;78%;86%;4

Wichita, KS;83;63;88;66;Mostly cloudy;W;6;61%;55%;8

Wilmington, DE;79;70;85;74;Humid and warmer;SE;6;73%;55%;6

