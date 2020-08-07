Austin, TX;96;78;99;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;53%;5%;11
Baltimore, MD;85;72;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;E;5;67%;44%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;95;75;94;75;Mostly sunny;SW;4;63%;39%;11
Billings, MT;88;57;92;61;Mostly sunny;N;6;32%;8%;8
Birmingham, AL;90;71;94;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;58%;9%;11
Bismarck, ND;95;60;88;64;Partial sunshine;SE;6;48%;69%;7
Boise, ID;83;56;89;59;Brilliant sunshine;N;7;24%;0%;8
Boston, MA;75;65;79;67;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;68%;56%;4
Bridgeport, CT;79;67;79;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;79%;45%;5
Buffalo, NY;80;62;82;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;6%;8
Burlington, VT;82;62;83;65;Mostly sunny;SE;5;57%;27%;7
Caribou, ME;85;57;85;59;Episodes of sunshine;W;4;50%;8%;7
Casper, WY;95;51;91;55;Mostly sunny;W;11;29%;10%;9
Charleston, SC;89;76;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;S;6;75%;68%;9
Charleston, WV;88;63;89;64;Humid with some sun;WSW;3;64%;2%;9
Charlotte, NC;86;71;90;71;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;4;67%;48%;10
Cheyenne, WY;93;61;88;59;Partly sunny;S;8;18%;5%;10
Chicago, IL;80;67;86;73;Partly sunny;SSW;9;58%;57%;9
Cleveland, OH;77;66;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;60%;7%;9
Columbia, SC;90;73;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;64%;49%;11
Columbus, OH;82;58;85;60;Mostly sunny;SW;5;62%;13%;9
Concord, NH;85;58;82;60;Partly sunny;SSE;4;62%;30%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;98;77;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;52%;5%;11
Denver, CO;97;65;96;65;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;14%;4%;10
Des Moines, IA;86;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;12;70%;54%;4
Detroit, MI;81;61;84;67;Sunny and beautiful;S;5;53%;4%;8
Dodge City, KS;92;71;99;72;Mostly sunny;S;16;46%;7%;10
Duluth, MN;81;67;83;65;Clearing, a t-storm;WNW;8;76%;68%;2
El Paso, TX;98;76;102;77;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;31%;32%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;50;68;50;Spotty showers;NNW;5;68%;74%;1
Fargo, ND;81;69;84;64;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;64%;79%;6
Grand Junction, CO;95;63;96;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;9;11%;0%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;83;58;86;70;Clouds and sun, warm;S;8;61%;27%;8
Hartford, CT;83;66;84;66;A t-storm in spots;S;5;67%;47%;5
Helena, MT;78;49;85;54;Some sun, pleasant;W;8;28%;0%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;77;88;77;Partly sunny;ENE;18;59%;69%;12
Houston, TX;94;77;92;77;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;68%;45%;11
Indianapolis, IN;82;59;86;66;Mostly sunny;S;5;58%;7%;9
Jackson, MS;93;70;95;74;Mostly cloudy;WSW;3;51%;14%;9
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;66%;11
Juneau, AK;58;52;58;52;Rain;ESE;11;87%;98%;1
Kansas City, MO;89;76;93;78;A t-storm in spots;S;14;65%;60%;6
Knoxville, TN;87;68;90;66;Partly sunny;NE;4;61%;6%;10
Las Vegas, NV;101;73;104;76;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;8%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;84;61;87;63;Partly sunny;SSE;4;65%;5%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;70;95;73;Partly sunny;SSE;6;60%;19%;10
Long Beach, CA;81;63;80;62;Low clouds, then sun;W;6;62%;0%;9
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;83;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;0%;9
Louisville, KY;83;61;88;67;Partly sunny;SE;4;57%;7%;9
Madison, WI;82;66;84;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;71%;58%;3
Memphis, TN;93;72;95;75;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;38%;10
Miami, FL;90;80;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;68%;49%;12
Milwaukee, WI;78;65;84;72;Some sun, more humid;SW;13;60%;58%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;72;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;76%;53%;3
Mobile, AL;94;76;93;76;Mostly sunny;SW;6;64%;37%;11
Montgomery, AL;95;70;92;71;Mostly sunny;WNW;4;62%;14%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;58;45;56;46;Clouds and sunshine;W;17;85%;27%;4
Nashville, TN;88;66;94;69;Clouds and sun, warm;ESE;4;54%;25%;10
New Orleans, LA;94;78;92;79;A passing shower;SW;5;63%;64%;10
New York, NY;79;70;81;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;77%;45%;5
Newark, NJ;80;69;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;76%;45%;5
Norfolk, VA;88;72;87;72;A shower or t-storm;S;5;79%;66%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;93;76;96;75;Mostly sunny;S;14;57%;7%;10
Olympia, WA;75;54;74;49;Nice with some sun;WNW;6;58%;10%;6
Omaha, NE;86;74;92;76;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;12;69%;32%;5
Orlando, FL;97;75;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;SE;3;66%;67%;9
Philadelphia, PA;80;70;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;73%;78%;4
Phoenix, AZ;109;84;111;85;Sunny and hot;W;6;15%;2%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;84;63;87;63;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;58%;5%;9
Portland, ME;76;61;76;62;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;69%;41%;6
Portland, OR;77;56;78;53;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;52%;3%;8
Providence, RI;82;64;84;64;A shower or t-storm;S;6;66%;57%;4
Raleigh, NC;88;70;87;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;76%;57%;6
Reno, NV;88;59;93;61;Mostly sunny;W;5;26%;0%;10
Richmond, VA;83;71;87;70;A t-storm around;NNE;5;77%;47%;8
Roswell, NM;101;72;100;72;Partly sunny and hot;SE;10;32%;30%;11
Sacramento, CA;92;61;95;61;Sunny and warm;S;5;43%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;94;66;96;67;Sunny;ESE;9;15%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;98;76;98;77;Partly sunny;SSE;8;58%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;77;65;76;64;Clouds to sun;NW;8;62%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;74;57;71;58;Partly sunny;WSW;10;62%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;92;73;93;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;73%;66%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;57;72;54;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;7;64%;16%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;84;74;92;72;Clouds breaking;SE;7;69%;70%;5
Spokane, WA;77;56;82;51;Partly sunny, nice;SW;9;36%;2%;7
Springfield, IL;81;64;85;70;A t-storm in spots;S;10;69%;73%;4
St. Louis, MO;85;66;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;7;70%;76%;6
Tampa, FL;89;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;71%;64%;9
Toledo, OH;80;55;83;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;2;56%;7%;9
Tucson, AZ;105;79;105;80;Very hot;W;7;24%;0%;11
Tulsa, OK;92;78;98;78;Partly sunny, warm;S;11;56%;8%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;75;Clouds and sun;SE;6;71%;29%;11
Washington, DC;87;71;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;5;72%;42%;9
Wichita, KS;92;75;99;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;15;52%;6%;10
Wilmington, DE;82;70;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;78%;78%;4
