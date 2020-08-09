Atlantic City, NJ;82;73;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;74%;47%;9
Austin, TX;97;78;100;78;Lots of sun, warm;S;7;51%;6%;11
Baltimore, MD;89;76;93;76;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;58%;37%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;94;76;95;75;A t-storm around;SW;5;66%;50%;11
Billings, MT;81;56;89;57;Sunny;SE;6;34%;16%;8
Birmingham, AL;94;73;94;73;A t-storm around;NNW;5;62%;55%;8
Bismarck, ND;83;53;84;57;Sunny and nice;S;9;37%;5%;7
Boise, ID;88;56;90;61;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;33%;0%;8
Boston, MA;88;71;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;SW;7;58%;21%;8
Bridgeport, CT;85;70;89;72;Sunshine and humid;SSW;7;65%;44%;9
Buffalo, NY;81;73;87;74;Partly sunny;S;9;66%;53%;8
Burlington, VT;85;66;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;63%;42%;5
Caribou, ME;90;61;88;66;Mostly sunny;S;4;54%;15%;7
Casper, WY;88;49;90;53;Mostly sunny;S;7;30%;14%;9
Charleston, SC;90;77;89;75;A thunderstorm;SW;6;76%;100%;9
Charleston, WV;91;64;94;70;A t-storm in spots;S;4;55%;55%;9
Charlotte, NC;92;71;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;67%;66%;10
Cheyenne, WY;93;55;82;56;Not as warm;S;10;40%;13%;9
Chicago, IL;90;74;89;71;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;8;80%;87%;4
Cleveland, OH;84;72;90;72;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;57%;48%;9
Columbia, SC;93;72;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;67%;76%;10
Columbus, OH;89;65;90;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;7;64%;73%;9
Concord, NH;91;65;89;65;Partly sunny, humid;W;5;60%;29%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;77;98;78;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;13;55%;10%;11
Denver, CO;98;62;88;61;Not as hot;S;7;31%;9%;10
Des Moines, IA;93;71;81;62;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;11;73%;80%;7
Detroit, MI;88;72;90;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;10;69%;74%;8
Dodge City, KS;100;67;93;64;Partly sunny;SE;10;53%;39%;10
Duluth, MN;75;64;80;58;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;9;62%;11%;7
El Paso, TX;101;77;103;78;A t-storm around;SW;7;27%;41%;12
Fairbanks, AK;67;50;64;50;Cloudy;WSW;6;64%;64%;1
Fargo, ND;82;55;79;57;Nice with sunshine;SSW;10;54%;4%;7
Grand Junction, CO;96;62;98;63;Warm with sunshine;ESE;8;12%;3%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;90;72;87;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;83%;79%;3
Hartford, CT;91;70;94;72;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;6;58%;37%;8
Helena, MT;83;52;88;54;Plenty of sunshine;SW;7;29%;0%;8
Honolulu, HI;87;76;88;76;Some sun, a shower;ENE;15;57%;61%;12
Houston, TX;92;77;94;78;Sunshine and humid;SSE;6;65%;30%;11
Indianapolis, IN;89;69;87;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;74%;87%;5
Jackson, MS;95;76;95;75;A t-storm around;SSE;5;59%;44%;8
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;94;75;A t-storm in spots;S;6;69%;55%;10
Juneau, AK;57;54;57;50;Periods of rain;SE;13;85%;90%;1
Kansas City, MO;87;78;92;69;A severe t-storm;NE;8;63%;85%;8
Knoxville, TN;92;71;85;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;70%;78%;10
Las Vegas, NV;105;76;106;75;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;6%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;91;67;88;69;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;71%;65%;9
Little Rock, AR;96;75;97;74;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;60%;19%;10
Long Beach, CA;81;62;80;61;Mostly sunny;W;6;62%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;60;83;60;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;54%;2%;10
Louisville, KY;88;71;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;70%;83%;9
Madison, WI;84;74;86;59;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;8;79%;61%;2
Memphis, TN;97;78;96;77;Partly sunny;S;9;58%;52%;10
Miami, FL;90;81;90;80;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;66%;44%;12
Milwaukee, WI;85;75;87;66;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;10;73%;66%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;68;80;60;Sunshine, less humid;WSW;9;53%;11%;8
Mobile, AL;93;77;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;63%;11
Montgomery, AL;97;73;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;5;63%;63%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;57;51;61;54;A t-storm in spots;WSW;15;90%;43%;3
Nashville, TN;91;73;95;74;A t-storm around;SW;6;60%;65%;10
New Orleans, LA;93;78;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;65%;52%;11
New York, NY;87;74;90;75;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;41%;9
Newark, NJ;88;73;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;57%;40%;9
Norfolk, VA;89;73;89;73;Sunshine, a t-storm;S;6;71%;58%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;96;76;96;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;13;52%;31%;10
Olympia, WA;79;51;81;51;Mostly sunny;SW;5;52%;5%;7
Omaha, NE;90;69;81;63;Not as warm;E;13;71%;69%;8
Orlando, FL;95;76;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;3;65%;60%;10
Philadelphia, PA;89;73;92;73;Partly sunny;SSW;6;60%;24%;9
Phoenix, AZ;111;85;111;86;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;12%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;90;66;94;68;Partly sunny and hot;S;6;53%;14%;9
Portland, ME;81;67;79;66;Mostly sunny, humid;E;6;78%;44%;6
Portland, OR;82;59;89;54;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;6;44%;5%;7
Providence, RI;86;69;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;65%;38%;8
Raleigh, NC;92;71;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;5;69%;74%;10
Reno, NV;96;63;94;63;Mostly cloudy;W;6;25%;21%;8
Richmond, VA;89;71;92;71;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;5;65%;24%;9
Roswell, NM;100;69;103;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;28%;41%;11
Sacramento, CA;99;63;95;59;Sunny and warm;S;7;41%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;96;68;95;70;Mostly sunny;SE;8;18%;5%;9
San Antonio, TX;99;78;100;78;Warm with sunshine;SSE;8;54%;5%;11
San Diego, CA;77;64;76;65;Partly sunny;NW;7;64%;0%;9
San Francisco, CA;75;59;72;60;Partly sunny;WSW;12;67%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;92;74;92;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;3;78%;87%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;57;81;56;Mostly sunny;N;7;54%;5%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;91;60;79;57;Not as warm;SW;6;54%;25%;6
Spokane, WA;83;54;90;62;Sunny and pleasant;S;6;29%;3%;7
Springfield, IL;85;74;92;69;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;76%;86%;5
St. Louis, MO;89;74;94;72;A severe t-storm;NNW;7;67%;84%;9
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;76;A t-storm around;NNW;4;77%;64%;8
Toledo, OH;89;67;89;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;67%;64%;8
Tucson, AZ;107;80;107;79;Very hot;NW;8;18%;41%;11
Tulsa, OK;99;80;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;10;53%;47%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;76;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;70%;50%;11
Washington, DC;88;74;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;63%;20%;9
Wichita, KS;99;77;97;71;A severe t-storm;ENE;12;55%;76%;8
Wilmington, DE;87;73;92;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;63%;23%;9
_____
