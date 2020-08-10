Atlantic City, NJ;82;74;83;74;Some sun;S;9;80%;30%;9
Austin, TX;97;77;101;78;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;50%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;91;77;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;64%;48%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;95;74;95;76;A t-storm around;SW;6;65%;47%;11
Billings, MT;89;59;96;63;Sunny and very warm;S;6;30%;6%;8
Birmingham, AL;94;74;93;73;A t-storm in spots;E;6;62%;55%;11
Bismarck, ND;85;56;90;64;Abundant sunshine;SE;7;49%;37%;7
Boise, ID;90;61;96;62;Plenty of sun;SE;6;22%;2%;8
Boston, MA;91;74;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;9;57%;26%;8
Bridgeport, CT;90;73;88;73;Mostly sunny, humid;S;8;67%;25%;8
Buffalo, NY;85;74;83;65;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;67%;74%;6
Burlington, VT;90;72;93;71;Variably cloudy, hot;S;11;56%;49%;7
Caribou, ME;88;64;89;68;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;64%;78%;7
Casper, WY;93;54;93;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;14;21%;13%;9
Charleston, SC;90;75;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;78%;88%;4
Charleston, WV;92;69;90;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;73%;55%;6
Charlotte, NC;90;70;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;65%;69%;9
Cheyenne, WY;82;56;89;59;Partly sunny, warmer;S;9;28%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;88;70;80;67;Sun and some clouds;ESE;7;57%;16%;8
Cleveland, OH;90;73;82;70;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;10;77%;66%;5
Columbia, SC;92;72;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;65%;69%;10
Columbus, OH;89;69;85;68;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;81%;73%;7
Concord, NH;93;66;94;69;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;55%;44%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;80;99;80;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;11;58%;9%;11
Denver, CO;90;62;95;64;Partial sunshine;SW;7;24%;6%;10
Des Moines, IA;81;65;85;68;Variable cloudiness;E;7;54%;58%;7
Detroit, MI;89;72;86;64;A t-storm in spots;E;6;69%;45%;4
Dodge City, KS;95;63;93;68;Sun and clouds;SE;10;62%;28%;10
Duluth, MN;79;59;85;62;Sunny and very warm;WSW;10;55%;12%;7
El Paso, TX;104;76;104;77;Mostly sunny;SE;6;22%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;63;50;62;48;Brief p.m. showers;ESE;4;69%;89%;1
Fargo, ND;82;57;84;65;Sunny and nice;SE;6;53%;32%;7
Grand Junction, CO;98;63;97;63;Mostly sunny, warm;E;10;10%;2%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;89;68;84;57;Partly sunny;WNW;6;61%;14%;8
Hartford, CT;94;72;93;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;62%;19%;8
Helena, MT;88;57;91;55;Sunny and very warm;SW;8;27%;0%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;13;54%;82%;12
Houston, TX;95;78;95;78;Sunshine and humid;S;6;66%;30%;11
Indianapolis, IN;88;70;84;68;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;5;77%;80%;4
Jackson, MS;95;74;95;74;A t-storm around;SW;5;58%;54%;11
Jacksonville, FL;93;75;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;72%;68%;11
Juneau, AK;56;49;59;49;Cloudy;ESE;7;79%;55%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;72%;55%;5
Knoxville, TN;81;71;91;70;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;72%;44%;9
Las Vegas, NV;106;75;106;74;Plenty of sun;W;9;9%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;78;69;87;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;6;79%;66%;9
Little Rock, AR;97;74;94;72;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;62%;55%;10
Long Beach, CA;82;60;82;61;Partly sunny;WSW;7;56%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;78;60;85;61;Partly sunny;S;6;45%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;85;73;87;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;5;71%;66%;9
Madison, WI;82;58;82;58;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;50%;6%;8
Memphis, TN;97;76;95;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;68%;9
Miami, FL;91;81;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;ESE;8;66%;71%;11
Milwaukee, WI;84;65;81;62;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;56%;10%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;59;85;63;Mostly sunny;S;9;51%;21%;8
Mobile, AL;93;77;94;77;A stray thunderstorm;SW;6;66%;55%;11
Montgomery, AL;97;73;92;72;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;66%;64%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;57;55;66;55;Windy with some sun;SW;28;82%;44%;5
Nashville, TN;92;74;93;73;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;63%;55%;9
New Orleans, LA;92;78;93;78;A t-storm around;SW;6;64%;51%;11
New York, NY;91;76;90;74;Some sun;S;8;60%;36%;9
Newark, NJ;93;74;91;73;A t-storm around;S;7;60%;49%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;72;89;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;73%;60%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;96;77;97;75;A severe t-storm;SE;11;60%;70%;10
Olympia, WA;85;47;73;46;Not as warm;SSW;9;56%;4%;7
Omaha, NE;86;67;86;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;10;64%;65%;6
Orlando, FL;94;78;94;77;A t-storm around;SW;3;63%;55%;10
Philadelphia, PA;93;73;90;74;Partly sunny;S;7;63%;33%;9
Phoenix, AZ;111;85;109;88;Mostly sunny and hot;W;6;19%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;92;68;90;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;61%;73%;9
Portland, ME;83;67;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;74%;33%;8
Portland, OR;89;54;79;53;Not as warm;NNW;5;44%;4%;7
Providence, RI;89;71;91;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;8;66%;57%;8
Raleigh, NC;90;71;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;75%;57%;10
Reno, NV;94;64;89;57;A shower or t-storm;WSW;8;28%;55%;10
Richmond, VA;89;71;91;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;68%;50%;9
Roswell, NM;104;72;105;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;23%;3%;11
Sacramento, CA;99;59;88;57;Mostly sunny;S;8;51%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;95;67;96;71;Mostly sunny;SE;8;18%;1%;9
San Antonio, TX;99;77;101;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;54%;3%;11
San Diego, CA;77;65;76;67;Partly sunny;NW;8;62%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;73;59;69;58;Partly sunny;WSW;11;71%;0%;8
Savannah, GA;93;72;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;4;80%;79%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;82;55;74;53;Partly sunny;S;9;61%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;81;55;84;67;Mostly sunny;SE;10;56%;33%;8
Spokane, WA;90;62;87;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;29%;3%;7
Springfield, IL;93;70;84;66;A shower or t-storm;SW;5;78%;78%;5
St. Louis, MO;95;72;85;71;A heavy thunderstorm;E;5;76%;78%;3
Tampa, FL;95;76;92;76;A stray thunderstorm;NNE;5;73%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;89;70;85;63;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;72%;48%;4
Tucson, AZ;106;79;104;81;Very hot;SW;7;24%;4%;11
Tulsa, OK;99;78;95;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;61%;55%;8
Vero Beach, FL;90;77;90;76;A couple of t-storms;S;5;70%;69%;10
Washington, DC;93;74;92;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;64%;34%;9
Wichita, KS;91;74;96;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;57%;55%;10
Wilmington, DE;91;73;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;71%;47%;9
