US Forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;91;68;85;60;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;5;65%;12%;8

Albuquerque, NM;96;69;96;69;Sunny;SSE;6;18%;7%;11

Anchorage, AK;63;50;63;51;Partly sunny;S;5;77%;60%;2

Asheville, NC;83;66;85;67;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;75%;69%;9

Atlanta, GA;90;72;94;72;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;58%;73%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;84;75;84;75;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;80%;66%;9

Austin, TX;98;79;103;78;Sunshine and warm;S;5;47%;4%;11

Baltimore, MD;92;78;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;66%;81%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;95;76;95;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;67%;55%;9

Billings, MT;95;64;96;61;Mainly cloudy, warm;NNW;9;23%;22%;3

Birmingham, AL;93;73;92;74;Sunny intervals;NNE;5;64%;55%;10

Bismarck, ND;91;64;93;69;Mostly cloudy;SE;10;63%;43%;6

Boise, ID;98;62;87;57;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;24%;0%;8

Boston, MA;93;75;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;60%;60%;6

Bridgeport, CT;88;72;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;72%;77%;8

Buffalo, NY;80;63;83;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;49%;9%;8

Burlington, VT;92;70;87;63;Sun and clouds;E;5;53%;5%;7

Caribou, ME;92;68;85;60;A shower in the a.m.;W;8;62%;59%;4

Casper, WY;92;54;92;55;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;18%;12%;9

Charleston, SC;89;75;87;76;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;82%;74%;6

Charleston, WV;85;71;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;3;67%;73%;7

Charlotte, NC;90;72;88;72;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;73%;76%;9

Cheyenne, WY;89;60;90;59;Clouds and sun;SW;9;18%;5%;9

Chicago, IL;80;66;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;47%;12%;8

Cleveland, OH;81;69;81;69;Partly sunny;ENE;8;51%;13%;8

Columbia, SC;91;73;90;74;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;71%;55%;8

Columbus, OH;87;67;86;66;Decreasing clouds;NE;5;68%;42%;5

Concord, NH;96;68;92;59;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;7;52%;15%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;80;100;80;Lots of sun, warm;SE;10;57%;4%;11

Denver, CO;94;64;96;64;Partial sunshine;NW;7;17%;4%;10

Des Moines, IA;83;65;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SE;12;66%;39%;7

Detroit, MI;85;63;87;66;Partly sunny;ESE;5;47%;9%;8

Dodge City, KS;90;68;95;69;Partly sunny;SSE;15;63%;3%;10

Duluth, MN;85;62;79;66;Sunshine and warm;E;7;66%;17%;7

El Paso, TX;104;78;104;79;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;21%;6%;11

Fairbanks, AK;63;49;66;45;Rain and drizzle;W;5;61%;61%;1

Fargo, ND;84;65;82;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;12;69%;44%;6

Grand Junction, CO;97;64;96;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;11;13%;2%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;82;58;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;NW;4;52%;7%;8

Hartford, CT;93;74;91;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;66%;70%;8

Helena, MT;94;57;85;53;Partly sunny;NW;10;25%;0%;7

Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;76;An afternoon shower;ENE;12;56%;84%;12

Houston, TX;95;78;96;78;Sunshine and humid;S;6;65%;29%;11

Indianapolis, IN;85;66;85;67;Mostly cloudy, humid;ENE;5;64%;19%;3

Jackson, MS;94;76;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;65%;75%;9

Jacksonville, FL;89;74;91;75;A shower or t-storm;S;6;76%;69%;7

Juneau, AK;60;48;57;49;Rain and drizzle;SSE;7;82%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;86;70;89;72;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;9;68%;25%;9

Knoxville, TN;90;71;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;67%;66%;10

Las Vegas, NV;107;76;107;79;Sunny;W;9;9%;1%;10

Lexington, KY;85;69;89;71;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;75%;76%;4

Little Rock, AR;96;72;85;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;6;79%;69%;6

Long Beach, CA;78;60;84;66;Partly sunny;NW;6;56%;2%;9

Los Angeles, CA;77;61;88;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;3%;10

Louisville, KY;88;72;88;73;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;73%;76%;3

Madison, WI;81;57;85;59;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;54%;9%;7

Memphis, TN;97;77;85;74;A morning t-storm;NNE;6;77%;83%;5

Miami, FL;91;81;91;82;Some sun, a t-storm;E;8;67%;73%;11

Milwaukee, WI;82;62;82;66;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;6;55%;4%;8

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;61;80;66;Sun and clouds;SE;10;64%;34%;6

Mobile, AL;93;77;93;77;Clouds, a t-storm;SSW;6;68%;66%;6

Montgomery, AL;95;73;93;74;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;64%;76%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;66;53;59;49;Windy;NW;30;83%;14%;4

Nashville, TN;89;74;90;73;A shower or t-storm;ENE;5;71%;69%;6

New Orleans, LA;93;79;92;79;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;67%;66%;11

New York, NY;90;76;88;74;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;6;71%;74%;8

Newark, NJ;90;75;89;73;Some sun, a t-storm;NE;5;69%;68%;8

Norfolk, VA;93;74;91;75;Sunshine, a t-storm;SSE;7;71%;64%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;95;74;Partly sunny;ESE;9;67%;34%;10

Olympia, WA;75;46;72;43;Clearing;SW;6;53%;4%;5

Omaha, NE;88;70;89;72;A heavy a.m. t-storm;SE;15;73%;66%;5

Orlando, FL;93;76;91;78;A shower or t-storm;SSE;4;70%;74%;9

Philadelphia, PA;91;75;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;71%;83%;9

Phoenix, AZ;109;87;111;88;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;23%;31%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;89;69;90;69;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;5;59%;29%;9

Portland, ME;84;71;85;65;Partly sunny, humid;NNW;7;66%;12%;8

Portland, OR;79;54;75;51;Nice with some sun;NNW;5;50%;27%;7

Providence, RI;88;74;89;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;71%;73%;8

Raleigh, NC;88;72;89;72;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;74%;66%;7

Reno, NV;90;56;91;54;Plenty of sunshine;W;11;19%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;91;74;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;72%;75%;9

Roswell, NM;105;72;105;73;Mostly sunny;S;7;22%;4%;11

Sacramento, CA;90;58;94;59;Sunshine, seasonable;S;6;47%;0%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;96;68;95;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;19%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;101;77;102;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;52%;4%;11

San Diego, CA;76;66;77;70;Partly sunny;NNW;8;66%;1%;9

San Francisco, CA;73;58;69;57;Partly sunny;SW;11;65%;0%;8

Savannah, GA;91;73;92;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;78%;81%;6

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;53;74;52;Partial sunshine;NNE;6;56%;4%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;87;69;87;72;A heavy a.m. t-storm;S;16;72%;84%;2

Spokane, WA;87;59;74;49;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;9;33%;0%;7

Springfield, IL;84;66;84;65;A shower or t-storm;E;6;74%;57%;4

St. Louis, MO;84;72;84;70;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;74%;78%;3

Tampa, FL;91;76;92;76;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;75%;73%;7

Toledo, OH;85;61;85;62;Partly sunny;ESE;2;50%;11%;8

Tucson, AZ;104;81;106;81;Sunshine, very hot;ENE;7;29%;43%;11

Tulsa, OK;86;73;92;73;Partly sunny;ESE;6;65%;27%;10

Vero Beach, FL;91;74;90;76;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;6;70%;73%;11

Washington, DC;92;75;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SE;5;69%;81%;9

Wichita, KS;90;71;92;73;Mostly sunny;SE;11;63%;7%;9

Wilmington, DE;89;75;90;74;A shower or t-storm;S;6;74%;82%;8

_____

