Atlantic City, NJ;85;75;82;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;85%;68%;3
Austin, TX;99;78;104;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;45%;2%;11
Baltimore, MD;90;76;83;74;Thunderstorms;ENE;5;83%;86%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;94;77;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;70%;51%;11
Billings, MT;94;59;85;58;Not as hot;NNE;7;35%;28%;8
Birmingham, AL;93;74;88;72;Couple of t-storms;WNW;6;73%;83%;6
Bismarck, ND;94;68;90;63;Partly sunny;NE;9;59%;75%;7
Boise, ID;86;56;89;56;Sunny;N;7;27%;0%;8
Boston, MA;91;72;84;68;Periods of sun;SSE;7;54%;19%;6
Bridgeport, CT;88;70;82;70;Variable clouds;E;6;64%;44%;4
Buffalo, NY;84;63;88;65;Clouds and sun;E;6;49%;5%;8
Burlington, VT;88;64;86;62;Partial sunshine;ENE;6;51%;13%;7
Caribou, ME;89;59;84;55;Partial sunshine;NNW;6;49%;31%;7
Casper, WY;93;54;94;53;Increasingly windy;WSW;17;17%;7%;9
Charleston, SC;87;76;87;76;Couple of t-storms;SSW;7;81%;80%;7
Charleston, WV;91;69;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;4;75%;67%;3
Charlotte, NC;89;73;87;73;Couple of t-storms;SE;5;80%;79%;6
Cheyenne, WY;86;58;91;61;Partly sunny;ESE;10;18%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;82;69;82;69;Sunshine and nice;NE;7;57%;9%;8
Cleveland, OH;82;68;83;72;Clouds and sun;ENE;12;54%;9%;8
Columbia, SC;85;75;90;73;Couple of t-storms;SSE;5;75%;77%;8
Columbus, OH;88;64;88;69;Partly sunny;NE;6;62%;44%;9
Concord, NH;91;61;89;61;Sunny intervals;NNW;5;45%;4%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;81;103;82;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;50%;8%;10
Denver, CO;93;63;97;66;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;16%;4%;9
Des Moines, IA;88;70;88;68;Rather cloudy, humid;SSW;10;66%;44%;3
Detroit, MI;85;64;87;68;Warm with some sun;NE;7;54%;9%;8
Dodge City, KS;86;66;90;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;71%;3%;10
Duluth, MN;80;64;80;67;Clouds;SSE;8;75%;66%;4
El Paso, TX;105;80;106;79;Mostly sunny;N;7;20%;3%;11
Fairbanks, AK;65;45;71;47;Partial sunshine;NNW;4;57%;28%;4
Fargo, ND;82;71;91;69;A strong t-storm;SSE;15;76%;83%;4
Grand Junction, CO;96;61;98;65;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;11%;2%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;87;60;89;62;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;5;56%;8%;8
Hartford, CT;92;68;90;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;53%;42%;6
Helena, MT;86;52;79;49;Partly sunny, nice;W;8;35%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;74;89;73;Partly sunny;ENE;11;55%;50%;12
Houston, TX;96;78;98;78;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;61%;6%;11
Indianapolis, IN;84;66;85;67;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;64%;19%;9
Jackson, MS;93;77;88;75;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;79%;79%;7
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;70%;66%;8
Juneau, AK;58;49;57;46;A shower or two;E;6;83%;70%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;71;86;72;A t-storm in spots;E;8;69%;44%;4
Knoxville, TN;92;72;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;66%;73%;6
Las Vegas, NV;108;80;107;82;Partial sunshine;NW;7;15%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;87;69;90;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;69%;55%;5
Little Rock, AR;83;71;90;71;Partly sunny;E;6;74%;66%;6
Long Beach, CA;86;66;88;67;Partly sunny;S;7;50%;11%;10
Los Angeles, CA;86;66;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;42%;13%;10
Louisville, KY;85;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;66%;55%;3
Madison, WI;84;58;86;59;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;61%;8%;8
Memphis, TN;91;72;86;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;81%;72%;5
Miami, FL;88;81;91;82;A t-storm around;E;9;65%;55%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;65;81;66;Sunshine and nice;ENE;7;60%;9%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;67;87;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;12;69%;42%;4
Mobile, AL;92;77;91;77;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;70%;82%;9
Montgomery, AL;95;73;90;72;Couple of t-storms;SSW;5;82%;84%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;59;46;Mostly cloudy;NNW;20;75%;6%;3
Nashville, TN;86;72;88;72;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;71%;79%;4
New Orleans, LA;92;79;91;79;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;69%;64%;11
New York, NY;90;74;81;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;73%;74%;4
Newark, NJ;91;73;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;68%;64%;4
Norfolk, VA;91;74;87;74;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;7;78%;82%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;93;75;98;74;Partly sunny;SSE;11;55%;13%;10
Olympia, WA;73;42;75;45;Mostly cloudy;W;4;56%;5%;5
Omaha, NE;87;71;88;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;13;71%;44%;3
Orlando, FL;94;78;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;67%;57%;9
Philadelphia, PA;91;74;82;72;Thunderstorms;SE;5;82%;80%;4
Phoenix, AZ;111;90;113;91;Very hot;NE;6;21%;22%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;90;69;89;69;Partly sunny, humid;E;6;63%;44%;7
Portland, ME;85;65;84;67;Humid with some sun;W;6;54%;3%;8
Portland, OR;72;50;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;49%;4%;7
Providence, RI;89;70;89;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;54%;34%;6
Raleigh, NC;89;72;87;73;Couple of t-storms;SE;5;81%;72%;5
Reno, NV;90;55;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;W;8;20%;2%;9
Richmond, VA;89;72;86;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;E;5;82%;85%;4
Roswell, NM;107;72;105;73;Partly sunny;WSW;6;22%;17%;11
Sacramento, CA;98;61;99;68;Sunny and warm;SW;4;35%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;93;70;97;68;Sunny and very warm;SSE;9;15%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;102;76;103;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;48%;2%;11
San Diego, CA;78;68;81;70;Partly sunny;NW;8;61%;16%;10
San Francisco, CA;75;57;73;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;9;61%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;93;74;90;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;5;79%;78%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;52;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;6;54%;5%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;89;72;89;71;Winds subsiding;SSE;16;67%;74%;5
Spokane, WA;72;48;78;48;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;6;34%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;86;65;86;66;Clouds and sun;ENE;7;70%;15%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;75%;41%;5
Tampa, FL;90;76;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;74%;54%;10
Toledo, OH;84;59;85;64;Clouds and sun, nice;ENE;6;57%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;106;82;108;84;Very hot;ESE;7;26%;35%;10
Tulsa, OK;91;74;94;75;Partly sunny;SE;8;69%;64%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;76;91;76;Partly sunny;SE;7;70%;66%;11
Washington, DC;91;75;82;74;Thunderstorms;ENE;5;86%;84%;3
Wichita, KS;89;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;14;71%;44%;9
Wilmington, DE;89;74;82;72;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;81%;84%;3
