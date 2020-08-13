Austin, TX;100;78;106;77;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;44%;4%;11
Baltimore, MD;82;73;87;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;74%;69%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;93;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;73%;68%;11
Billings, MT;85;56;86;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;32%;5%;7
Birmingham, AL;90;72;84;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;81%;81%;4
Bismarck, ND;92;62;76;55;A morning t-storm;SSE;10;65%;62%;7
Boise, ID;88;56;89;59;Plenty of sunshine;NE;7;23%;0%;8
Boston, MA;85;68;81;67;Partial sunshine;NE;7;61%;2%;8
Bridgeport, CT;79;70;84;68;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;8;59%;9%;6
Buffalo, NY;88;66;87;66;Sun and some clouds;ENE;8;54%;9%;8
Burlington, VT;87;64;84;61;Mostly sunny;NE;9;51%;13%;7
Caribou, ME;85;58;80;53;Spotty showers;ENE;6;55%;67%;6
Casper, WY;93;51;85;50;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;36%;6%;9
Charleston, SC;87;77;88;77;Thundershower;SSW;8;76%;85%;5
Charleston, WV;91;69;87;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;74%;55%;3
Charlotte, NC;85;72;87;72;Thundershower;SSE;5;79%;88%;3
Cheyenne, WY;90;60;85;57;Mostly sunny;SE;11;21%;5%;9
Chicago, IL;83;69;83;70;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;61%;14%;8
Cleveland, OH;83;73;86;71;Clouds and sun;ENE;12;59%;34%;7
Columbia, SC;88;74;89;74;Thundershower;ESE;5;77%;87%;4
Columbus, OH;90;69;86;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;70%;55%;5
Concord, NH;88;61;86;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;49%;14%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;101;81;105;81;Plenty of sunshine;S;13;43%;10%;10
Denver, CO;98;63;96;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;6;15%;3%;9
Des Moines, IA;89;70;88;62;Partly sunny, humid;W;10;64%;64%;7
Detroit, MI;85;68;86;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;8;65%;55%;8
Dodge City, KS;89;64;92;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;74%;35%;9
Duluth, MN;71;68;81;60;A morning t-storm;W;10;70%;82%;4
El Paso, TX;105;80;106;81;Mostly sunny;S;6;20%;10%;11
Fairbanks, AK;69;46;72;49;Mostly sunny;NNE;3;55%;33%;4
Fargo, ND;91;69;77;53;A severe t-storm;NW;12;90%;70%;2
Grand Junction, CO;98;64;99;64;Periods of sun;WNW;8;9%;0%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;87;62;89;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;E;7;61%;31%;6
Hartford, CT;89;68;90;66;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;52%;7%;7
Helena, MT;76;48;84;51;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;9;25%;0%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;77;Mostly sunny;ENE;10;51%;65%;12
Houston, TX;97;78;100;80;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;59%;11%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;69;86;68;A t-storm in spots;E;5;64%;71%;3
Jackson, MS;83;73;87;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;77%;82%;6
Jacksonville, FL;91;75;93;75;A t-storm around;S;6;68%;55%;9
Juneau, AK;57;45;57;51;A little p.m. rain;E;6;78%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;70;89;70;Humid with sunshine;E;7;67%;54%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;71;87;72;Showers and t-storms;WSW;4;78%;86%;5
Las Vegas, NV;107;82;111;83;Sunny and hot;NW;6;13%;0%;10
Lexington, KY;89;69;84;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;6;76%;80%;3
Little Rock, AR;91;72;90;73;A heavy a.m. t-storm;SE;6;76%;78%;10
Long Beach, CA;93;68;91;69;Warm with sunshine;S;6;49%;10%;10
Los Angeles, CA;88;70;96;72;Sunny;SSE;6;43%;8%;10
Louisville, KY;85;73;84;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;69%;55%;3
Madison, WI;84;59;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;61%;19%;7
Memphis, TN;92;75;88;74;A shower or t-storm;N;6;77%;58%;6
Miami, FL;90;82;91;81;Partly sunny;ESE;9;63%;44%;11
Milwaukee, WI;82;66;82;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;63%;14%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;88;71;85;59;Inc. clouds;SSW;14;69%;71%;6
Mobile, AL;90;77;89;76;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;75%;83%;5
Montgomery, AL;92;71;86;71;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;78%;82%;4
Mt. Washington, NH;64;47;56;45;Partial sunshine;ENE;14;79%;13%;5
Nashville, TN;90;73;85;71;A shower or t-storm;NNW;5;78%;84%;3
New Orleans, LA;92;78;90;79;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;6;72%;76%;6
New York, NY;79;73;85;70;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;60%;43%;5
Newark, NJ;81;71;86;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;57%;44%;5
Norfolk, VA;89;75;85;75;A heavy thunderstorm;N;7;80%;85%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;95;74;97;73;Sunny and hot;E;8;58%;5%;10
Olympia, WA;77;46;81;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;50%;2%;7
Omaha, NE;92;72;88;61;Breezy with some sun;NE;13;70%;71%;8
Orlando, FL;94;77;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;65%;66%;10
Philadelphia, PA;81;72;83;69;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;72%;65%;3
Phoenix, AZ;115;89;116;89;Very hot;WSW;6;17%;3%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;91;70;88;69;A t-storm in spots;E;6;64%;55%;7
Portland, ME;84;68;80;66;Sunshine and nice;NNE;7;61%;5%;8
Portland, OR;77;53;86;60;Mostly sunny;N;6;47%;3%;7
Providence, RI;85;67;87;66;Clouds breaking;NE;7;52%;4%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;72;87;72;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;4;82%;82%;6
Reno, NV;91;60;93;62;Partly sunny;WSW;5;27%;14%;9
Richmond, VA;85;71;84;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;86%;73%;3
Roswell, NM;107;73;104;73;Partly sunny;SSE;8;22%;32%;11
Sacramento, CA;102;69;107;72;Partly sunny;W;5;28%;0%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;95;66;95;67;Plenty of sunshine;SE;7;18%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;103;76;104;75;Sunny and hot;SSE;7;47%;3%;11
San Diego, CA;85;69;83;72;Mostly sunny;NW;7;58%;14%;10
San Francisco, CA;86;62;83;63;Partly sunny;SW;8;54%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;91;75;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;73%;79%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;81;59;Partly sunny;NNE;8;49%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;89;74;84;54;A severe t-storm;NNW;17;75%;86%;3
Spokane, WA;76;49;85;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;29%;0%;7
Springfield, IL;88;65;87;64;Clouds and sun;W;5;66%;16%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;70;88;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;67%;9%;8
Tampa, FL;92;76;92;76;A t-storm around;NW;5;74%;51%;11
Toledo, OH;84;63;85;65;A t-storm in spots;E;6;69%;55%;6
Tucson, AZ;108;84;110;83;Very hot;SSE;7;24%;19%;11
Tulsa, OK;93;75;94;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;65%;7%;10
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;91;74;A stray thunderstorm;SSE;7;71%;49%;11
Washington, DC;84;73;85;71;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;78%;79%;3
Wichita, KS;91;73;93;72;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;64%;13%;9
Wilmington, DE;80;72;84;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;77%;68%;3
