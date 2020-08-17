Austin, TX;93;75;100;73;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;41%;11%;11
Baltimore, MD;82;67;86;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;55%;58%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;93;71;97;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;27%;11
Billings, MT;103;70;99;68;Periods of sun;W;8;24%;20%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;67;93;68;Partly sunny;N;5;52%;25%;10
Bismarck, ND;92;63;97;61;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;7;41%;6%;7
Boise, ID;102;73;102;71;Very hot;NNW;6;26%;29%;7
Boston, MA;72;66;84;64;Partly sunny;WSW;8;55%;36%;8
Bridgeport, CT;79;64;82;62;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;15%;8
Buffalo, NY;77;62;75;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;60%;47%;7
Burlington, VT;76;62;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;65%;44%;7
Caribou, ME;79;56;69;54;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;80%;72%;2
Casper, WY;97;57;95;57;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;20%;21%;8
Charleston, SC;86;73;87;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;72%;64%;8
Charleston, WV;85;64;83;62;Some sun;NNE;4;67%;66%;6
Charlotte, NC;85;65;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;4;60%;32%;9
Cheyenne, WY;91;61;93;61;Partly sunny;N;8;24%;14%;9
Chicago, IL;81;68;75;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;57%;9%;8
Cleveland, OH;79;65;75;64;Partly sunny;NE;10;62%;48%;8
Columbia, SC;89;71;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;68%;71%;10
Columbus, OH;84;60;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;65%;17%;8
Concord, NH;83;57;82;52;More clouds than sun;W;7;58%;34%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;94;69;Sunny and less humid;NE;10;51%;0%;10
Denver, CO;96;65;98;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;23%;10%;9
Des Moines, IA;82;58;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;51%;3%;8
Detroit, MI;81;61;77;57;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;54%;16%;8
Dodge City, KS;92;62;89;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;55%;62%;9
Duluth, MN;76;54;77;60;A thunderstorm;SE;5;65%;63%;7
El Paso, TX;96;73;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;30%;2%;11
Fairbanks, AK;71;47;73;49;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;54%;26%;3
Fargo, ND;79;58;81;64;Partly sunny;SSE;10;64%;36%;7
Grand Junction, CO;98;65;103;67;Mostly sunny;NE;7;12%;1%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;81;57;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;57%;2%;8
Hartford, CT;82;64;84;60;Mostly sunny;W;6;58%;31%;8
Helena, MT;100;64;94;63;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;28%;32%;7
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;75;Sprinkles;ENE;13;52%;83%;12
Houston, TX;91;75;98;76;Partly sunny;SSW;6;50%;9%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;59%;6%;8
Jackson, MS;90;69;93;70;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;4;51%;19%;10
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;90;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;69%;64%;9
Juneau, AK;60;50;61;50;A little p.m. rain;E;6;80%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;62;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;56%;1%;8
Knoxville, TN;87;65;89;67;A t-storm in spots;N;4;63%;55%;9
Las Vegas, NV;114;85;114;83;Very hot;WNW;6;16%;5%;9
Lexington, KY;86;65;78;60;A thunderstorm;NNE;5;80%;64%;6
Little Rock, AR;93;70;89;67;Partial sunshine;NE;7;56%;1%;10
Long Beach, CA;89;71;92;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;21%;10
Los Angeles, CA;89;71;99;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;17%;10
Louisville, KY;88;69;82;60;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;71%;59%;4
Madison, WI;80;54;77;54;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;58%;3%;7
Memphis, TN;92;70;89;69;Partly sunny;NNE;9;56%;9%;7
Miami, FL;91;79;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;78%;10
Milwaukee, WI;82;64;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;10;56%;3%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;58;80;63;Some sun, pleasant;S;4;55%;5%;7
Mobile, AL;92;76;94;74;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;61%;55%;9
Montgomery, AL;94;68;91;68;A t-storm around;NW;5;58%;45%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;56;45;50;37;Sun and clouds;WNW;18;93%;44%;3
Nashville, TN;89;66;89;66;A t-storm in spots;N;6;60%;50%;7
New Orleans, LA;92;78;93;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;30%;11
New York, NY;81;67;82;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;58%;28%;8
Newark, NJ;82;65;84;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;57%;29%;8
Norfolk, VA;84;69;87;71;Clouds and sun;SE;5;65%;44%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;92;67;88;64;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;1%;9
Olympia, WA;89;55;78;55;Not as warm;SW;7;60%;4%;6
Omaha, NE;86;60;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;56%;10%;8
Orlando, FL;94;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;73%;10
Philadelphia, PA;83;66;84;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;58%;29%;8
Phoenix, AZ;115;90;113;89;Very hot;E;5;20%;24%;10
Pittsburgh, PA;84;60;81;58;Nice with some sun;NNW;6;57%;33%;8
Portland, ME;72;62;77;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;70%;47%;5
Portland, OR;92;63;84;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;51%;4%;7
Providence, RI;78;65;83;61;Partial sunshine;SW;7;57%;35%;8
Raleigh, NC;85;66;88;68;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;33%;9
Reno, NV;97;68;97;65;A t-storm around;W;7;27%;41%;9
Richmond, VA;83;66;87;67;Partly sunny;ESE;4;63%;54%;9
Roswell, NM;95;66;97;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;32%;3%;10
Sacramento, CA;101;75;108;72;Very hot;SSW;5;30%;1%;9
Salt Lake City, UT;102;72;103;73;Partly sunny;ESE;7;19%;0%;9
San Antonio, TX;97;74;99;75;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;27%;11
San Diego, CA;84;71;84;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;66%;16%;10
San Francisco, CA;81;63;77;62;Sunny and warm;WSW;13;56%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;90;72;90;73;A t-storm around;S;5;70%;64%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;61;79;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;61%;4%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;85;57;86;63;Mostly sunny;SE;9;56%;69%;7
Spokane, WA;100;72;99;66;Very hot;SSE;6;33%;56%;6
Springfield, IL;86;63;81;55;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;8;60%;16%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;68;83;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;6%;8
Tampa, FL;86;76;90;75;A morning t-storm;SW;6;77%;74%;6
Toledo, OH;81;58;77;55;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;10%;8
Tucson, AZ;109;80;108;80;Very hot;SE;6;22%;3%;11
Tulsa, OK;93;66;88;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;0%;9
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;74%;72%;11
Washington, DC;84;66;86;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;59%;30%;8
Wichita, KS;92;64;89;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;3%;9
Wilmington, DE;82;66;84;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;61%;28%;8
