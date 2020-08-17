US Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;81;60;77;54;Partial sunshine;W;7;66%;30%;8

Albuquerque, NM;94;68;94;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;30%;62%;8

Anchorage, AK;70;54;64;53;Spotty showers;S;6;73%;78%;1

Asheville, NC;81;59;84;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;71%;10

Atlanta, GA;86;66;89;68;A t-storm around;E;5;60%;45%;10

Atlantic City, NJ;77;71;83;70;Mostly sunny;SW;8;66%;15%;8

Austin, TX;93;75;100;73;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;4;41%;11%;11

Baltimore, MD;82;67;86;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;55%;58%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;93;71;97;72;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;27%;11

Billings, MT;103;70;99;68;Periods of sun;W;8;24%;20%;5

Birmingham, AL;91;67;93;68;Partly sunny;N;5;52%;25%;10

Bismarck, ND;92;63;97;61;Clouds and sun, hot;NE;7;41%;6%;7

Boise, ID;102;73;102;71;Very hot;NNW;6;26%;29%;7

Boston, MA;72;66;84;64;Partly sunny;WSW;8;55%;36%;8

Bridgeport, CT;79;64;82;62;Mostly sunny;W;7;61%;15%;8

Buffalo, NY;77;62;75;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;60%;47%;7

Burlington, VT;76;62;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;65%;44%;7

Caribou, ME;79;56;69;54;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;80%;72%;2

Casper, WY;97;57;95;57;Partly sunny, warm;NE;8;20%;21%;8

Charleston, SC;86;73;87;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;72%;64%;8

Charleston, WV;85;64;83;62;Some sun;NNE;4;67%;66%;6

Charlotte, NC;85;65;88;68;Partly sunny;SSE;4;60%;32%;9

Cheyenne, WY;91;61;93;61;Partly sunny;N;8;24%;14%;9

Chicago, IL;81;68;75;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;15;57%;9%;8

Cleveland, OH;79;65;75;64;Partly sunny;NE;10;62%;48%;8

Columbia, SC;89;71;89;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;68%;71%;10

Columbus, OH;84;60;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;6;65%;17%;8

Concord, NH;83;57;82;52;More clouds than sun;W;7;58%;34%;6

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;94;69;Sunny and less humid;NE;10;51%;0%;10

Denver, CO;96;65;98;65;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;23%;10%;9

Des Moines, IA;82;58;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;51%;3%;8

Detroit, MI;81;61;77;57;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;54%;16%;8

Dodge City, KS;92;62;89;66;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;55%;62%;9

Duluth, MN;76;54;77;60;A thunderstorm;SE;5;65%;63%;7

El Paso, TX;96;73;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;30%;2%;11

Fairbanks, AK;71;47;73;49;Mostly cloudy;NNE;3;54%;26%;3

Fargo, ND;79;58;81;64;Partly sunny;SSE;10;64%;36%;7

Grand Junction, CO;98;65;103;67;Mostly sunny;NE;7;12%;1%;9

Grand Rapids, MI;81;57;78;53;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;57%;2%;8

Hartford, CT;82;64;84;60;Mostly sunny;W;6;58%;31%;8

Helena, MT;100;64;94;63;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;28%;32%;7

Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;75;Sprinkles;ENE;13;52%;83%;12

Houston, TX;91;75;98;76;Partly sunny;SSW;6;50%;9%;11

Indianapolis, IN;86;65;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;8;59%;6%;8

Jackson, MS;90;69;93;70;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;4;51%;19%;10

Jacksonville, FL;89;75;90;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;69%;64%;9

Juneau, AK;60;50;61;50;A little p.m. rain;E;6;80%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;86;62;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;6;56%;1%;8

Knoxville, TN;87;65;89;67;A t-storm in spots;N;4;63%;55%;9

Las Vegas, NV;114;85;114;83;Very hot;WNW;6;16%;5%;9

Lexington, KY;86;65;78;60;A thunderstorm;NNE;5;80%;64%;6

Little Rock, AR;93;70;89;67;Partial sunshine;NE;7;56%;1%;10

Long Beach, CA;89;71;92;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;21%;10

Los Angeles, CA;89;71;99;73;Mostly sunny;S;5;50%;17%;10

Louisville, KY;88;69;82;60;A thunderstorm;NNE;6;71%;59%;4

Madison, WI;80;54;77;54;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;58%;3%;7

Memphis, TN;92;70;89;69;Partly sunny;NNE;9;56%;9%;7

Miami, FL;91;79;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;67%;78%;10

Milwaukee, WI;82;64;75;59;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;10;56%;3%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;58;80;63;Some sun, pleasant;S;4;55%;5%;7

Mobile, AL;92;76;94;74;A thunderstorm;WSW;6;61%;55%;9

Montgomery, AL;94;68;91;68;A t-storm around;NW;5;58%;45%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;56;45;50;37;Sun and clouds;WNW;18;93%;44%;3

Nashville, TN;89;66;89;66;A t-storm in spots;N;6;60%;50%;7

New Orleans, LA;92;78;93;77;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;30%;11

New York, NY;81;67;82;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;58%;28%;8

Newark, NJ;82;65;84;64;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;57%;29%;8

Norfolk, VA;84;69;87;71;Clouds and sun;SE;5;65%;44%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;92;67;88;64;Mostly sunny;E;7;55%;1%;9

Olympia, WA;89;55;78;55;Not as warm;SW;7;60%;4%;6

Omaha, NE;86;60;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;56%;10%;8

Orlando, FL;94;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;73%;10

Philadelphia, PA;83;66;84;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;58%;29%;8

Phoenix, AZ;115;90;113;89;Very hot;E;5;20%;24%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;84;60;81;58;Nice with some sun;NNW;6;57%;33%;8

Portland, ME;72;62;77;60;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;70%;47%;5

Portland, OR;92;63;84;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;51%;4%;7

Providence, RI;78;65;83;61;Partial sunshine;SW;7;57%;35%;8

Raleigh, NC;85;66;88;68;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;33%;9

Reno, NV;97;68;97;65;A t-storm around;W;7;27%;41%;9

Richmond, VA;83;66;87;67;Partly sunny;ESE;4;63%;54%;9

Roswell, NM;95;66;97;67;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;6;32%;3%;10

Sacramento, CA;101;75;108;72;Very hot;SSW;5;30%;1%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;102;72;103;73;Partly sunny;ESE;7;19%;0%;9

San Antonio, TX;97;74;99;75;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;27%;11

San Diego, CA;84;71;84;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;66%;16%;10

San Francisco, CA;81;63;77;62;Sunny and warm;WSW;13;56%;0%;9

Savannah, GA;90;72;90;73;A t-storm around;S;5;70%;64%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;88;61;79;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;61%;4%;6

Sioux Falls, SD;85;57;86;63;Mostly sunny;SE;9;56%;69%;7

Spokane, WA;100;72;99;66;Very hot;SSE;6;33%;56%;6

Springfield, IL;86;63;81;55;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;8;60%;16%;8

St. Louis, MO;88;68;83;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;64%;6%;8

Tampa, FL;86;76;90;75;A morning t-storm;SW;6;77%;74%;6

Toledo, OH;81;58;77;55;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;10%;8

Tucson, AZ;109;80;108;80;Very hot;SE;6;22%;3%;11

Tulsa, OK;93;66;88;63;Partly sunny;ENE;6;56%;0%;9

Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;74%;72%;11

Washington, DC;84;66;86;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;59%;30%;8

Wichita, KS;92;64;89;65;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;3%;9

Wilmington, DE;82;66;84;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;61%;28%;8

